تحت رعاية جمعية الأدب المهنية، وفي ليلة تجلى فيها الإبداع وعانق القوافي، نظم سفراء الجمعية بمحافظة صبيا أمسية أدبية كبرى بعنوان «على ضفاف المجاز».
تأتي هذه الفعالية تفعيلاً لمناسبة اليوم العالمي للشعر، وشهدت حضوراً نوعياً من نخبة الشعراء، والأدباء، والمثقفين من أبناء المنطقة.
افتتحت الأمسية بكلمة ترحيبية رصينة قدمها الأديب أحمد النعمي رحب فيها بالحضور النوعي، مشيداً بالدور الريادي الذي تقوم به جمعية الأدب المهنية في إثراء المشهد الثقافي السعودي، كما رفع النعمي شكره للجمعية على مبادرتها في الاحتفاء باليوم العالمي للشعر، معتبراً أن هذه الفعاليات تسهم في تعزيز الهوية الأدبية، وتدعم المواهب الوطنية.
وعلى أنغام الحرف، انطلقت الجلسة الشعرية التي جمعت الشاعرين إبراهيم الجعفري، وعبدالعزيز الحكمي؛ حيث تناوب الشاعران في إلقاء نصوصهما التي اتسمت بالعمق والجزالة، إذ سيطرت قصائد حب الوطن والاعتزاز بمنجزاته على أجواء الأمسية، كما حضر عيد الفطر المبارك ببهجته في ثنايا القصائد، مما أضفى جواً من الفرح والروحانية.
ولم تقتصر الأمسية على الإلقاء الشعري فحسب؛ بل تخللها حديث شيق للشاعرين عن تجربتهما الشعرية، ومناقشة ملهمة حول مسيرتهما مع الكتابة وتطور أدواتهما الفنية.
وشهدت الأمسية تفاعلاً كبيراً من الحضور؛ حيث فُتح باب المداخلات التي أثرت النقاش، وألقت الضوء على قضايا أدبية معاصرة، مما عكس الوعي الثقافي الذي يتمتع به جمهور صبيا.
وفي ختام الأمسية، قام رئيس سفارة صبيا الدكتور إبراهيم الهجري، يرافقه عضو السفارة الدكتور أحمد هروبي النعمان، بتكريم المشاركين والمنظمين؛ تقديراً لمساهماتهم في إنجاح الأمسية.
Under the patronage of the Professional Literature Association, and on a night where creativity shone and rhymes embraced, the ambassadors of the association in the province of Sabya organized a grand literary evening titled "On the Banks of Metaphor".
This event comes in celebration of World Poetry Day, and it witnessed a distinguished attendance from a select group of poets, writers, and intellectuals from the region.
The evening was opened with a solemn welcoming speech delivered by the writer Ahmed Al-Nami, who welcomed the distinguished attendees, praising the pioneering role played by the Professional Literature Association in enriching the Saudi cultural scene. Al-Nami also expressed his gratitude to the association for its initiative to celebrate World Poetry Day, considering that such events contribute to enhancing literary identity and supporting national talents.
To the melodies of words, the poetry session commenced, featuring poets Ibrahim Al-Jaafari and Abdulaziz Al-Hakami; the two poets took turns reciting their texts, which were characterized by depth and eloquence. Poems about love for the homeland and pride in its achievements dominated the atmosphere of the evening, while the joy of Eid al-Fitr was present within the verses, adding a sense of happiness and spirituality.
The evening was not limited to poetry recitation alone; it also included an engaging discussion between the two poets about their poetic experiences and an inspiring dialogue regarding their writing journeys and the evolution of their artistic tools.
The evening witnessed significant interaction from the audience, as the floor was opened for interventions that enriched the discussion and shed light on contemporary literary issues, reflecting the cultural awareness possessed by the audience of Sabya.
At the conclusion of the evening, the head of the Sabya Embassy, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Hajri, accompanied by embassy member Dr. Ahmed Harobi Al-Numan, honored the participants and organizers in appreciation of their contributions to the success of the evening.