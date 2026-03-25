Under the patronage of the Professional Literature Association, and on a night where creativity shone and rhymes embraced, the ambassadors of the association in the province of Sabya organized a grand literary evening titled "On the Banks of Metaphor".

This event comes in celebration of World Poetry Day, and it witnessed a distinguished attendance from a select group of poets, writers, and intellectuals from the region.

The evening was opened with a solemn welcoming speech delivered by the writer Ahmed Al-Nami, who welcomed the distinguished attendees, praising the pioneering role played by the Professional Literature Association in enriching the Saudi cultural scene. Al-Nami also expressed his gratitude to the association for its initiative to celebrate World Poetry Day, considering that such events contribute to enhancing literary identity and supporting national talents.

To the melodies of words, the poetry session commenced, featuring poets Ibrahim Al-Jaafari and Abdulaziz Al-Hakami; the two poets took turns reciting their texts, which were characterized by depth and eloquence. Poems about love for the homeland and pride in its achievements dominated the atmosphere of the evening, while the joy of Eid al-Fitr was present within the verses, adding a sense of happiness and spirituality.

The evening was not limited to poetry recitation alone; it also included an engaging discussion between the two poets about their poetic experiences and an inspiring dialogue regarding their writing journeys and the evolution of their artistic tools.

The evening witnessed significant interaction from the audience, as the floor was opened for interventions that enriched the discussion and shed light on contemporary literary issues, reflecting the cultural awareness possessed by the audience of Sabya.

At the conclusion of the evening, the head of the Sabya Embassy, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Hajri, accompanied by embassy member Dr. Ahmed Harobi Al-Numan, honored the participants and organizers in appreciation of their contributions to the success of the evening.