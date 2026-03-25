تحت رعاية جمعية الأدب المهنية، وفي ليلة تجلى فيها الإبداع وعانق القوافي، نظم سفراء الجمعية بمحافظة صبيا أمسية أدبية كبرى بعنوان «على ضفاف المجاز».

تأتي هذه الفعالية تفعيلاً لمناسبة اليوم العالمي للشعر، وشهدت حضوراً نوعياً من نخبة الشعراء، والأدباء، والمثقفين من أبناء المنطقة.

افتتحت الأمسية بكلمة ترحيبية رصينة قدمها الأديب أحمد النعمي رحب فيها بالحضور النوعي، مشيداً بالدور الريادي الذي تقوم به جمعية الأدب المهنية في إثراء المشهد الثقافي السعودي، كما رفع النعمي شكره للجمعية على مبادرتها في الاحتفاء باليوم العالمي للشعر، معتبراً أن هذه الفعاليات تسهم في تعزيز الهوية الأدبية، وتدعم المواهب الوطنية.

وعلى أنغام الحرف، انطلقت الجلسة الشعرية التي جمعت الشاعرين إبراهيم الجعفري، وعبدالعزيز الحكمي؛ حيث تناوب الشاعران في إلقاء نصوصهما التي اتسمت بالعمق والجزالة، إذ سيطرت قصائد حب الوطن والاعتزاز بمنجزاته على أجواء الأمسية، كما حضر عيد الفطر المبارك ببهجته في ثنايا القصائد، مما أضفى جواً من الفرح والروحانية.

ولم تقتصر الأمسية على الإلقاء الشعري فحسب؛ بل تخللها حديث شيق للشاعرين عن تجربتهما الشعرية، ومناقشة ملهمة حول مسيرتهما مع الكتابة وتطور أدواتهما الفنية.

وشهدت الأمسية تفاعلاً كبيراً من الحضور؛ حيث فُتح باب المداخلات التي أثرت النقاش، وألقت الضوء على قضايا أدبية معاصرة، مما عكس الوعي الثقافي الذي يتمتع به جمهور صبيا.

وفي ختام الأمسية، قام رئيس سفارة صبيا الدكتور إبراهيم الهجري، يرافقه عضو السفارة الدكتور أحمد هروبي النعمان، بتكريم المشاركين والمنظمين؛ تقديراً لمساهماتهم في إنجاح الأمسية.