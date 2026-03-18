في المفهوم العام، تعتبر القوّة العسكرية هي المقياس الرئيس لقوّة الدُول، وهو ما تسعى إليه جميع الدول بمختلف قدراتها ومساحاتها، فهي تنفق لأجل القوّة الدفاعية أغلب كفاءتها المالية بشكلٍ سنوي.
إلا أن المتتبع للأحداث التاريخية على مر السنون، فقد انتهت جميع تلك القوى الدفاعية عسكرياً، وأصبحت قصصاً تروى، ولم يحفظ التاريخ للأمم التي مرّت على هذا الكوكب قوّتها العسكرية بمختلف أنواعها وقدراتها، ولم يحمل تاريخها إلينا إلى ثقافتها التي روتها الصخور قبل أن تظهر حركة الكتابة والتدوين.
اليوم، وفي ظل قيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وسمو ولي العهد كواحدة من مستهدفات رؤية 2030 أخذ الجانب الثقافي في المملكة مكانته الحقيقية، وأصبحت تنمية الثقافة الوطنية واحدة من أبرز التحركات التي تصدّرت المشهد منذ إطلاق الرؤية، ويأتي هذا التواتر في تطوير الحراك الثقافي بكافة المجالات من خلال الإيمان بأن الثقافة ليست هويّة فحسب، بل قوّة ملموسة وإن كانت توصف بالقوّة الناعمة.
خلال فترات تأسيس عدد من القطاعات مع مطلع الألفية الجديدة، لم يكن المسار الثقافي كما هو الآن، ليس من حيث القوّة، بل من عدم الإيمان التام بالأهمية الثقافية كمكوّن مؤثّر، وإن كان الحديث عن الثقافة حاضراً في الحديث أو في سجلات مكتوبة، ولا يمكن تجاوز الحراك البارز لبناء القوّة الثقافية في مراحل سابقة، إلا أن تبنّي الرؤية تحت إشراف مباشر من سمو سيدي ولي العهد جعل الثقافة بمصاف القوى المؤثرة الأخرى، بدءاً من إنشاء وزارة الثقافة بهيئاتها التي قادت هذه القوّة، وتمخّض عنها بقيادة عرّاب الثقافة سمو وزير الثقافة معهد ملكيّ للفنون، لتكون النقلة الكبرى للقوّة الثقافية في عام 2026م بموافقة المقام السامي الكريم على إنشاء المعهد الملكي للأنثروبولوجيا والدراسات الثقافية، الذي سيقود مرحلة مهمة في تاريخ البشرية الحي، وبناء استراتيجيات تعيد تشكيل الكنوز الثقافية غير الملموسة الخاصة بالإرث الوطني، وليلحق بالمعهد الموافقة على إنشاء جامعة الرياض للفنون التي تنوعت كليّاتها في أدق تفاصيل تهذيب الثقافة وتحويلها إلى صناعة تؤكد المفهوم الفاعل لماهي الصناعات الثقافية الإبداعية.
هذا التعزيز الملكي، والتبنّي من القيادة -أعزّها الله- لقطاع الثقافة والفنون لإعادة تشكيل الثقافة الوطنية بمفهومها الشامل كقوّة تمثّل أرضاً شهدت ولادة لحضارات سابقة، ومهبطاً للإسلام، وبناء دولة تمتد لثلاثة قرونٍ تأسست على خطى محمد بن عبدالله عليه الصلاة والسلام، وتوجيه الثقافة بكافة أنواعها وتشكيلاتها إلى المسار الصحيح بما يعزز من الحضور الدولي للمملكة العربية السعودية كقوّة ثقافية بمصاف القوة الدفاعية والاقتصادية والدينية.
خلال مرحلة دراسية ركّزت على إدارة الفنون والتراث الثقافي، في فترة لم يأخذ هذا المسار مكانه بالشكل الذي نعيشه اليوم على مستوى عابر للحدود، تشكّلت الرؤية عن الثقافة كقوّة يمكن إدارتها بحذر، وتعزيز مبدأ الإيمان بأن الثقافة ليست مجرّد تفاعلات اجتماعية تتنوع وفقاً لكل مجتمع أو مساحة جغرافية.
اليوم بعد وضع عِلْم دراسة الإنسان وما يلحق به من مكوّن ثقافي، وبناء صرح أكاديمي تحت إشراف جهة حكومية تعنى بالثقافة والفنون، يشعر المهتم بهذا الجانب بانتصار الإرث الثقافي وأن هذه المرحلة تبين كيف يمكن أن تلعب الثقافة الدور الأبرز في بناء المجتمعات من خلال التوجيه الصحيح للإرث الثقافي والفني، والتطوير الذي يتعايش معه هذا القطاع وفقاً لاستراتيجيات محكمة، ومسارات تنفيذية تتولى بناء صورة ذهنية حقيقية عما هي المملكة العربية السعودية.
In general terms, military power is considered the primary measure of a country's strength, which all nations strive for, regardless of their capabilities and sizes. They spend most of their financial resources annually for defensive power.
However, a look at historical events over the years shows that all those military defensive powers have ended, becoming mere stories told, and history has not preserved the military strength of the nations that have passed through this planet in various forms and capacities. Instead, it has carried to us their culture, which was narrated by rocks before the emergence of writing and documentation.
Today, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, as part of the objectives of Vision 2030, the cultural aspect in the Kingdom has taken its true place. The development of national culture has become one of the most prominent movements that have taken center stage since the launch of the vision. This continuous development of cultural activity across all fields stems from the belief that culture is not just an identity, but a tangible power, even if it is described as soft power.
During the establishment of several sectors at the dawn of the new millennium, the cultural path was not as it is now, not in terms of strength, but due to a lack of complete belief in the cultural importance as an influential component. While discussions about culture were present in conversations or written records, one cannot overlook the prominent movement to build cultural strength in previous stages. However, the adoption of the vision under the direct supervision of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince has placed culture alongside other influential powers, starting with the establishment of the Ministry of Culture with its agencies that led this power. This resulted in the establishment of a royal institute for the arts, led by the cultural architect, His Excellency the Minister of Culture, marking a significant leap for cultural power in 2026 with the approval of the esteemed royal decree to establish the Royal Institute for Anthropology and Cultural Studies, which will lead an important phase in the living history of humanity and build strategies to reshape the intangible cultural treasures of the national heritage. Following this, the approval for the establishment of Riyadh University for the Arts was granted, with its colleges diversifying in the intricate details of refining culture and transforming it into an industry that affirms the active concept of what creative cultural industries are.
This royal enhancement and the leadership's adoption - may God honor it - of the culture and arts sector to reshape national culture in its comprehensive concept as a power representing a land that has witnessed the birth of previous civilizations, the cradle of Islam, and the building of a state that has lasted for three centuries, founded on the footsteps of Muhammad ibn Abdullah, peace be upon him. It aims to direct culture in all its forms and shapes towards the right path, enhancing the international presence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a cultural power alongside its defensive, economic, and religious strengths.
During a study phase that focused on arts management and cultural heritage, at a time when this path had not yet taken its place as it does today on a cross-border level, the vision of culture as a power that can be managed cautiously was formed, reinforcing the principle of belief that culture is not merely social interactions that vary according to each society or geographical space.
Today, after establishing the science of studying humanity and its accompanying cultural components, and building an academic edifice under the supervision of a governmental body concerned with culture and arts, those interested in this aspect feel the triumph of cultural heritage, and this phase illustrates how culture can play the most prominent role in building communities through the correct guidance of cultural and artistic heritage, and the development that this sector coexists with according to precise strategies and executive paths that undertake building a true mental image of what the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is.