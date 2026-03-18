In general terms, military power is considered the primary measure of a country's strength, which all nations strive for, regardless of their capabilities and sizes. They spend most of their financial resources annually for defensive power.



However, a look at historical events over the years shows that all those military defensive powers have ended, becoming mere stories told, and history has not preserved the military strength of the nations that have passed through this planet in various forms and capacities. Instead, it has carried to us their culture, which was narrated by rocks before the emergence of writing and documentation.



Today, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, as part of the objectives of Vision 2030, the cultural aspect in the Kingdom has taken its true place. The development of national culture has become one of the most prominent movements that have taken center stage since the launch of the vision. This continuous development of cultural activity across all fields stems from the belief that culture is not just an identity, but a tangible power, even if it is described as soft power.



During the establishment of several sectors at the dawn of the new millennium, the cultural path was not as it is now, not in terms of strength, but due to a lack of complete belief in the cultural importance as an influential component. While discussions about culture were present in conversations or written records, one cannot overlook the prominent movement to build cultural strength in previous stages. However, the adoption of the vision under the direct supervision of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince has placed culture alongside other influential powers, starting with the establishment of the Ministry of Culture with its agencies that led this power. This resulted in the establishment of a royal institute for the arts, led by the cultural architect, His Excellency the Minister of Culture, marking a significant leap for cultural power in 2026 with the approval of the esteemed royal decree to establish the Royal Institute for Anthropology and Cultural Studies, which will lead an important phase in the living history of humanity and build strategies to reshape the intangible cultural treasures of the national heritage. Following this, the approval for the establishment of Riyadh University for the Arts was granted, with its colleges diversifying in the intricate details of refining culture and transforming it into an industry that affirms the active concept of what creative cultural industries are.



This royal enhancement and the leadership's adoption - may God honor it - of the culture and arts sector to reshape national culture in its comprehensive concept as a power representing a land that has witnessed the birth of previous civilizations, the cradle of Islam, and the building of a state that has lasted for three centuries, founded on the footsteps of Muhammad ibn Abdullah, peace be upon him. It aims to direct culture in all its forms and shapes towards the right path, enhancing the international presence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a cultural power alongside its defensive, economic, and religious strengths.



During a study phase that focused on arts management and cultural heritage, at a time when this path had not yet taken its place as it does today on a cross-border level, the vision of culture as a power that can be managed cautiously was formed, reinforcing the principle of belief that culture is not merely social interactions that vary according to each society or geographical space.



Today, after establishing the science of studying humanity and its accompanying cultural components, and building an academic edifice under the supervision of a governmental body concerned with culture and arts, those interested in this aspect feel the triumph of cultural heritage, and this phase illustrates how culture can play the most prominent role in building communities through the correct guidance of cultural and artistic heritage, and the development that this sector coexists with according to precise strategies and executive paths that undertake building a true mental image of what the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is.