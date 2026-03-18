في المفهوم العام، تعتبر القوّة العسكرية هي المقياس الرئيس لقوّة الدُول، وهو ما تسعى إليه جميع الدول بمختلف قدراتها ومساحاتها، فهي تنفق لأجل القوّة الدفاعية أغلب كفاءتها المالية بشكلٍ سنوي.


إلا أن المتتبع للأحداث التاريخية على مر السنون، فقد انتهت جميع تلك القوى الدفاعية عسكرياً، وأصبحت قصصاً تروى، ولم يحفظ التاريخ للأمم التي مرّت على هذا الكوكب قوّتها العسكرية بمختلف أنواعها وقدراتها، ولم يحمل تاريخها إلينا إلى ثقافتها التي روتها الصخور قبل أن تظهر حركة الكتابة والتدوين.


اليوم، وفي ظل قيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وسمو ولي العهد كواحدة من مستهدفات رؤية 2030 أخذ الجانب الثقافي في المملكة مكانته الحقيقية، وأصبحت تنمية الثقافة الوطنية واحدة من أبرز التحركات التي تصدّرت المشهد منذ إطلاق الرؤية، ويأتي هذا التواتر في تطوير الحراك الثقافي بكافة المجالات من خلال الإيمان بأن الثقافة ليست هويّة فحسب، بل قوّة ملموسة وإن كانت توصف بالقوّة الناعمة.


خلال فترات تأسيس عدد من القطاعات مع مطلع الألفية الجديدة، لم يكن المسار الثقافي كما هو الآن، ليس من حيث القوّة، بل من عدم الإيمان التام بالأهمية الثقافية كمكوّن مؤثّر، وإن كان الحديث عن الثقافة حاضراً في الحديث أو في سجلات مكتوبة، ولا يمكن تجاوز الحراك البارز لبناء القوّة الثقافية في مراحل سابقة، إلا أن تبنّي الرؤية تحت إشراف مباشر من سمو سيدي ولي العهد جعل الثقافة بمصاف القوى المؤثرة الأخرى، بدءاً من إنشاء وزارة الثقافة بهيئاتها التي قادت هذه القوّة، وتمخّض عنها بقيادة عرّاب الثقافة سمو وزير الثقافة معهد ملكيّ للفنون، لتكون النقلة الكبرى للقوّة الثقافية في عام 2026م بموافقة المقام السامي الكريم على إنشاء المعهد الملكي للأنثروبولوجيا والدراسات الثقافية، الذي سيقود مرحلة مهمة في تاريخ البشرية الحي، وبناء استراتيجيات تعيد تشكيل الكنوز الثقافية غير الملموسة الخاصة بالإرث الوطني، وليلحق بالمعهد الموافقة على إنشاء جامعة الرياض للفنون التي تنوعت كليّاتها في أدق تفاصيل تهذيب الثقافة وتحويلها إلى صناعة تؤكد المفهوم الفاعل لماهي الصناعات الثقافية الإبداعية.


هذا التعزيز الملكي، والتبنّي من القيادة -أعزّها الله- لقطاع الثقافة والفنون لإعادة تشكيل الثقافة الوطنية بمفهومها الشامل كقوّة تمثّل أرضاً شهدت ولادة لحضارات سابقة، ومهبطاً للإسلام، وبناء دولة تمتد لثلاثة قرونٍ تأسست على خطى محمد بن عبدالله عليه الصلاة والسلام، وتوجيه الثقافة بكافة أنواعها وتشكيلاتها إلى المسار الصحيح بما يعزز من الحضور الدولي للمملكة العربية السعودية كقوّة ثقافية بمصاف القوة الدفاعية والاقتصادية والدينية.


خلال مرحلة دراسية ركّزت على إدارة الفنون والتراث الثقافي، في فترة لم يأخذ هذا المسار مكانه بالشكل الذي نعيشه اليوم على مستوى عابر للحدود، تشكّلت الرؤية عن الثقافة كقوّة يمكن إدارتها بحذر، وتعزيز مبدأ الإيمان بأن الثقافة ليست مجرّد تفاعلات اجتماعية تتنوع وفقاً لكل مجتمع أو مساحة جغرافية.


اليوم بعد وضع عِلْم دراسة الإنسان وما يلحق به من مكوّن ثقافي، وبناء صرح أكاديمي تحت إشراف جهة حكومية تعنى بالثقافة والفنون، يشعر المهتم بهذا الجانب بانتصار الإرث الثقافي وأن هذه المرحلة تبين كيف يمكن أن تلعب الثقافة الدور الأبرز في بناء المجتمعات من خلال التوجيه الصحيح للإرث الثقافي والفني، والتطوير الذي يتعايش معه هذا القطاع وفقاً لاستراتيجيات محكمة، ومسارات تنفيذية تتولى بناء صورة ذهنية حقيقية عما هي المملكة العربية السعودية.