نشرت دارة الملك عبدالعزيز وثيقة تاريخية من عهد الملك عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن آل سعود -رحمه الله- تتضمن ردًّا على تهنئة بمناسبة العيد، الأمر الذي يكشف حضور هذه المناسبة الدينية في المراسلات الرسمية للدولة خلال تلك المرحلة.
وتُظهر الوثيقة جانبًا من أسلوب المخاطبات الرسمية المتبعة آنذاك، وما اتسمت به من عناية بتبادل التهاني في المناسبات الدينية، ضمن سياق إداري منظم يوضح طبيعة العمل المؤسسي في بدايات الدولة السعودية، ويبرز ما كانت تحمله هذه المناسبات من أبعاد اجتماعية ورسمية في حياة المجتمع.
وتكشف الوثيقة جانبا من تقاليد المراسلات الرسمية في تلك المرحلة، وما اتسمت به من صياغات رسمية وتوثيق دقيق للمعاملات، بما يعكس حرص الدولة منذ عهد الملك عبدالعزيز -رحمه الله- على تنظيم العمل الإداري، وتوثيق المكاتبات المرتبطة بمختلف شؤون الحياة العامة.
وتأتي هذه الوثيقة ضمن محفوظات دارة الملك عبدالعزيز التي تعنى بجمع الوثائق التاريخية المتعلقة بتاريخ المملكة العربية السعودية، وحفظها وصيانتها وفق أسس علمية، إلى جانب إتاحتها للباحثين والمهتمين عبر خدمات المستفيدين، بما يسهم في دعم البحث العلمي وإثراء الدراسات التاريخية وتعزيز الوعي بالمصادر الوثائقية الوطنية.
The King Abdulaziz Foundation has published a historical document from the era of King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud - may God have mercy on him - which includes a response to a congratulatory message on the occasion of the holiday, revealing the presence of this religious occasion in the official correspondence of the state during that period.
The document shows an aspect of the style of official correspondence used at that time, characterized by care in exchanging congratulations on religious occasions, within an organized administrative context that clarifies the nature of institutional work in the early days of the Saudi state, and highlights the social and official dimensions these occasions held in the life of the community.
The document reveals an aspect of the traditions of official correspondence during that period, characterized by formal formulations and precise documentation of transactions, reflecting the state's commitment since the era of King Abdulaziz - may God have mercy on him - to organize administrative work and document the correspondence related to various aspects of public life.
This document is part of the archives of the King Abdulaziz Foundation, which is dedicated to collecting historical documents related to the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, preserving and maintaining them according to scientific principles, in addition to making them available to researchers and interested parties through beneficiary services, contributing to supporting scientific research, enriching historical studies, and enhancing awareness of national documentary sources.