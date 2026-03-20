The King Abdulaziz Foundation has published a historical document from the era of King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud - may God have mercy on him - which includes a response to a congratulatory message on the occasion of the holiday, revealing the presence of this religious occasion in the official correspondence of the state during that period.

The document shows an aspect of the style of official correspondence used at that time, characterized by care in exchanging congratulations on religious occasions, within an organized administrative context that clarifies the nature of institutional work in the early days of the Saudi state, and highlights the social and official dimensions these occasions held in the life of the community.

The document reveals an aspect of the traditions of official correspondence during that period, characterized by formal formulations and precise documentation of transactions, reflecting the state's commitment since the era of King Abdulaziz - may God have mercy on him - to organize administrative work and document the correspondence related to various aspects of public life.

This document is part of the archives of the King Abdulaziz Foundation, which is dedicated to collecting historical documents related to the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, preserving and maintaining them according to scientific principles, in addition to making them available to researchers and interested parties through beneficiary services, contributing to supporting scientific research, enriching historical studies, and enhancing awareness of national documentary sources.