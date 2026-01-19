كشفت دراسة علمية حديثة أجراها باحثون من جامعة سيتشينوف الروسية عن ارتباط مقلق بين السمنة البطنية وارتفاع خطر الإصابة بالأمراض السرطانية، مؤكدة أن موقع تراكم الدهون في الجسم يلعب دوراً حاسماً يفوق مجرد زيادة الوزن.

نوع السمنة هو الفيصل

وأوضحت الدراسة أن زيادة الوزن وحدها لا تعني بالضرورة ارتفاع احتمالية الإصابة بالسرطان، مشيرة إلى أن السمنة ذات الخلفية الوراثية لا تُظهر تأثيراً ملحوظاً على خطر الأورام. في المقابل، تُعد السمنة الناتجة عن تراكم الدهون في منطقة البطن فترات طويلة الأكثر خطورة، لارتباطها بأمراض القلب والأوعية الدموية واضطرابات التمثيل الغذائي، إلى جانب زيادة احتمالية الإصابة بالسرطان.

10 سنوات تصنع الفارق

وأشار الباحثون إلى أن خطر الإصابة بالسرطان يرتفع بشكل كبير عندما تستمر السمنة البطنية لأكثر من 10 سنوات، خصوصاً إذا كانت مصحوبة بعاملين أو أكثر من متلازمة التمثيل الغذائي، مثل ارتفاع ضغط الدم أو اضطرابات استقلاب الدهون والكربوهيدرات.

الإهمال أخطر من شدة السمنة

وبيّنت الدراسة أن الأشخاص الذين يعانون من السمنة أو زيادة الوزن في مراحلها المبكرة، دون اتخاذ إجراءات علاجية مناسبة، يكونون أكثر عرضة للإصابة بالسرطان مقارنة بمن يعانون من سمنة أشد لكنهم يخضعون للعلاج المنتظم ويراقبون مؤشراتهم الصحية باستمرار.

السيطرة على الأمراض تقلل الخطر

وأكد العلماء أن التحكم الفعال في الأمراض المزمنة مثل السكري وارتفاع ضغط الدم والكوليسترول، يسهم بشكل ملموس في تقليل احتمالات الإصابة بالأمراض السرطانية.

فئة تحتاج متابعة عاجلة

وشدد الباحثون على ضرورة تصنيف الأشخاص الذين يعانون من سمنة بطنية طويلة الأمد مع عدم السيطرة على الضغط والسكر والكوليسترول «فئة ذات أولوية» للمتابعة الطبية المكثفة.

ما هي السمنة الحشوية؟

يُذكر أن السمنة البطنية تُعرف طبياً باسم السمنة الحشوية، وهي أخطر أنواع السمنة، حيث تتراكم الدهون حول الأعضاء الحيوية مثل الكبد والبنكرياس، وتفرز مواد كيميائية تسبب التهابات مزمنة في الجسم، ما يهيئ بيئة مناسبة لنمو الخلايا السرطانية.