A recent scientific study conducted by researchers from the Russian Sechenov University revealed a concerning link between abdominal obesity and an increased risk of cancer, confirming that the location of fat accumulation in the body plays a crucial role that goes beyond mere weight gain.

The type of obesity is the decisive factor

The study clarified that weight gain alone does not necessarily mean a higher likelihood of developing cancer, noting that genetically predisposed obesity does not show a significant effect on tumor risk. In contrast, obesity resulting from fat accumulation in the abdominal area over long periods is more dangerous, as it is associated with cardiovascular diseases and metabolic disorders, in addition to an increased likelihood of cancer.

10 years make a difference

The researchers pointed out that the risk of cancer significantly increases when abdominal obesity persists for more than 10 years, especially if accompanied by two or more factors of metabolic syndrome, such as high blood pressure or lipid and carbohydrate metabolism disorders.

Neglect is more dangerous than the severity of obesity

The study indicated that individuals who suffer from obesity or overweight in its early stages, without taking appropriate therapeutic measures, are more susceptible to cancer compared to those who have more severe obesity but are undergoing regular treatment and continuously monitoring their health indicators.

Controlling diseases reduces risk

The scientists confirmed that effective control of chronic diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and cholesterol significantly contributes to reducing the likelihood of developing cancer.

A category that needs urgent follow-up

The researchers emphasized the necessity of classifying individuals suffering from long-term abdominal obesity without control over blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol as a "priority category" for intensive medical follow-up.

What is visceral obesity?

It is noted that abdominal obesity is medically known as visceral obesity, which is the most dangerous type of obesity, as fat accumulates around vital organs such as the liver and pancreas, releasing chemicals that cause chronic inflammation in the body, creating a suitable environment for the growth of cancer cells.