أعلن علماء آثار بحريون عن اكتشاف بقايا سفينة تجارية عملاقة تعود إلى العصور الوسطى قبالة سواحل الدنمارك، في إنجاز وُصف بأنه الأهم من نوعه، إذ تُعدّ السفينة الأكبر على الإطلاق التي هيمنت على التجارة البحرية في أوروبا خلال القرون الوسطى.

ويعود تاريخ السفينة، بحسب صحيفة «ديلي ميل»، إلى نحو 600 عام، وتحديدًا إلى بدايات القرن الخامس عشر، ويُقدّر طولها بنحو 28 مترًا، وعرضها 9 أمتار، وارتفاعها 6 أمتار، مع قدرة استيعابية تصل إلى 300 طن من البضائع، ما يجعلها أكبر سفينة من هذا النوع تم العثور عليها حتى اليوم.

نافذة نادرة على الحياة البحرية في القرن الـ15

السفينة، التي أُطلق عليها اسم «سفيلغِت 2» (Svælget 2) نسبة إلى القناة البحرية التي عُثر عليها فيها، وُجدت في حالة حفظ استثنائية، إذ لا تزال تحتفظ ببقايا نظام الحبال والدعامات المستخدمة في رفع الأشرعة وتحريك الأحمال.

كما عثر الغواصون على مقتنيات شخصية لطاقم السفينة، من بينها أوانٍ خشبية مطلية، وأحذية، وأمشاط، وخرزات مسبحة، ما يوفر لمحة نادرة عن الحياة اليومية للبحارة في القرن الخامس عشر.

اكتشاف غير مسبوق لبنية السفينة

ومن أبرز ما كشفه التنقيب العثور على بقايا قلعة مؤخرة خشبية كاملة، وهي منصة مغطاة كانت تُستخدم لحماية الطاقم من العوامل الجوية. وتُعد هذه أول مرة يتم فيها العثور على دليل أثري كامل لمثل هذه القلاع، التي لم تكن معروفة سابقًا إلا من خلال الرسومات التاريخية.

وقال قائد فريق التنقيب أوتو أُلدوم: «هذا الاكتشاف يُعد علامة فارقة في علم الآثار البحرية، إنها أكبر سفينة من هذا النوع نعرفها، وتمنحنا فرصة فريدة لفهم طريقة البناء والحياة على متن أكبر سفن التجارة في العصور الوسطى»، وأوضح أن القلاع الخشبية شكّلت نقلة نوعية مقارنة بسفن عصر الفايكنغ، التي كانت مكشوفة تمامًا للرياح والأمطار.

مطبخ مبني من الطوب

ومن أكثر المفاجآت إثارة، اكتشاف مطبخ مبني من الطوب داخل السفينة، يُعد الأقدم من نوعه في المياه الدنماركية وضمّ المطبخ نحو 200 قطعة طوب و15 بلاطة، إضافة إلى أوانٍ نحاسية للطهي، وأوعية خزفية، وبقايا أسماك ولحوم.

وأشار أُلدوم، إلى أن هذا الاكتشاف يدل على مستوى عالٍ من التنظيم والراحة على متن السفينة، حيث أصبح بإمكان البحارة تناول وجبات ساخنة، بدلًا من الاعتماد على الطعام المجفف والبارد الذي كان سائدًا في الرحلات البحرية آنذاك.

لماذا بقيت السفينة محفوظة؟

وعُثر على حطام السفينة على عمق 13 مترًا، حيث حمتها طبقات كثيفة من الرمال من التيارات والعوامل التي عادة ما تؤدي إلى تدمير السفن القريبة من السواحل، وقد استخدم علماء الآثار مكانس شفط مائية خاصة لإزالة قرون من الرمال والطمي وكشف الهيكل الخشبي.

لغز الحمولة المفقودة

ورغم ضخامة السفينة، لم يعثر الباحثون على أي أثر مباشر للبضائع التي كانت تحملها، ويرجّح الخبراء أن السفينة كانت محمّلة بالكامل ببضائع ثقيلة، لكن عدم وجود غطاء لمخزن الشحن أدى إلى انجراف البراميل أو الأخشاب أثناء الغرق، ومع ذلك، يؤكد العلماء أن «سفيلغِت 2» كانت سفينة تجارية بحتة، إذ لم تُكتشف أي مؤشرات على استخدام عسكري.

خطوة جديدة لفهم تاريخ التجارة

وتخضع أجزاء السفينة حاليًا لعمليات حفظ ودراسة في المتحف الوطني الدنماركي، وسط آمال بأن يُسهم هذا الاكتشاف في إعادة كتابة جزء مهم من تاريخ الملاحة الأوروبية.

واختتم أُلدوم قائلًا: «أصبحنا نعلم الآن، دون شك، أن هذا النوع من السفن كان قادرًا على الوصول إلى أحجام هائلة، إن سفيلغِت 2 تمنحنا قطعة حقيقية من لغز تطور التكنولوجيا والمجتمع في عصر كانت فيه الملاحة البحرية العمود الفقري للتجارة الدولية».