Marine archaeologists have announced the discovery of the remains of a giant medieval merchant ship off the coast of Denmark, in what has been described as the most significant find of its kind, as the ship is considered the largest ever that dominated maritime trade in Europe during the Middle Ages.

The ship dates back, according to the Daily Mail, to about 600 years ago, specifically to the early 15th century, and is estimated to be about 28 meters long, 9 meters wide, and 6 meters high, with a carrying capacity of up to 300 tons of cargo, making it the largest ship of its kind discovered to date.

A Rare Window into Maritime Life in the 15th Century

The ship, named "Svælget 2" after the maritime channel in which it was found, was discovered in an exceptional state of preservation, as it still retains remnants of the rigging and supports used for raising sails and moving loads.

Divers also found personal belongings of the ship's crew, including painted wooden vessels, shoes, combs, and prayer beads, providing a rare glimpse into the daily life of sailors in the 15th century.

An Unprecedented Discovery of the Ship's Structure

One of the most notable findings from the excavation was the discovery of the remains of a complete wooden stern castle, a covered platform that was used to protect the crew from the elements. This is the first time a complete archaeological evidence of such castles has been found, which were previously known only from historical drawings.

Excavation team leader Otto Uldom stated, "This discovery is a milestone in maritime archaeology; it is the largest ship of its kind that we know of, and it gives us a unique opportunity to understand the construction methods and life aboard the largest trade ships of the Middle Ages." He explained that wooden castles represented a significant advancement compared to Viking Age ships, which were completely exposed to winds and rain.

A Brick-Built Kitchen

One of the most exciting surprises was the discovery of a brick-built kitchen inside the ship, which is the oldest of its kind in Danish waters. The kitchen contained about 200 bricks and 15 tiles, in addition to copper cooking vessels, ceramic dishes, and remains of fish and meat.

Uldom pointed out that this discovery indicates a high level of organization and comfort aboard the ship, as sailors could now enjoy hot meals instead of relying on dried and cold food that was common during maritime journeys at that time.

Why Did the Ship Remain Preserved?

The wreck was found at a depth of 13 meters, where thick layers of sand protected it from currents and factors that typically lead to the destruction of ships near the coast. Archaeologists used special water suction pumps to remove centuries of sand and silt and reveal the wooden structure.

The Mystery of the Lost Cargo

Despite the ship's size, researchers found no direct trace of the goods it was carrying. Experts speculate that the ship was fully loaded with heavy cargo, but the absence of a cover for the cargo hold led to the barrels or timber drifting away during the sinking. Nevertheless, scientists confirm that "Svælget 2" was purely a merchant ship, as no indications of military use were discovered.

A New Step in Understanding Trade History

Parts of the ship are currently undergoing preservation and study at the National Museum of Denmark, with hopes that this discovery will contribute to rewriting an important part of European maritime history.

Uldom concluded by saying, "We now know, without a doubt, that this type of ship was capable of reaching enormous sizes. Svælget 2 gives us a real piece of the puzzle of technological and societal development in an era when maritime navigation was the backbone of international trade."