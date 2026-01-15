في حادثة صادمة هزّت صعيد مصر، فقدت شابة عشرينية حياتها بعد أن قام والدها باحتجازها داخل غرفة مظلمة ومنعها عن الطعام والشراب، في واقعة أثارت موجة غضب واسعة حول العنف الأسري والعقوبات الرادعة في البلاد.
وكشف التحقيق أن الفتاة، البالغة من العمر 20 عامًا، كانت تتنقل بين والديها منذ انفصالهما قبل عشر سنوات، وكانت تفضل زيارة والدتها أحيانًا، ما أثار غضب الأب الذي بدأ يرفض أي تواصل معها خارج منزله.
وأضافت التحقيقات أن الأب قام بضرب الفتاة وتقييدها بزعم تأديبها، قبل أن تتحول محاولاتها للشكوى إلى مواجهة قانونية، إلا أنه لم يتوقف عن سلوكياته العدوانية، لتتفاقم الأمور إلى أن فارقت الشابة الحياة نتيجة سوء التغذية والجفاف داخل الغرفة.
وأكدت السلطات المصرية القبض على الأب، فيما ينتظر صدور تقرير الطب الشرعي النهائي لتحديد سبب الوفاة بشكل رسمي، في حين أثارت الواقعة تفاعلاً واسعاً بين رواد مواقع التواصل الذين طالبوا بتشديد العقوبات ضد العنف الأسري وحماية الأطفال من الإيذاء المنزلي.
وفتحت هذه الحادثة المؤلمة النقاش من جديد حول مسؤولية المجتمع والسلطات في حماية الفئات الضعيفة من العنف، لتضع أسئلة صعبة حول مدى كفاية القوانين الرادعة في مواجهة الجرائم داخل المنزل.
In a shocking incident that shook Upper Egypt, a young woman in her twenties lost her life after her father locked her in a dark room and deprived her of food and water, in an event that sparked widespread outrage over domestic violence and punitive measures in the country.
The investigation revealed that the 20-year-old girl had been moving between her parents since their separation ten years ago, and she sometimes preferred to visit her mother, which angered the father who began to refuse any contact with her outside his home.
The investigations added that the father physically assaulted the girl and restrained her under the pretext of disciplining her, before her attempts to complain turned into a legal confrontation; however, he did not stop his aggressive behavior, leading to the young woman's death due to malnutrition and dehydration inside the room.
The Egyptian authorities confirmed the arrest of the father, while awaiting the final forensic report to officially determine the cause of death, as the incident sparked widespread reactions among social media users who called for stricter penalties against domestic violence and for the protection of children from domestic abuse.
This painful incident reopened the discussion about the responsibility of society and authorities in protecting vulnerable groups from violence, raising difficult questions about the adequacy of punitive laws in addressing crimes within the home.