في حادثة صادمة هزّت صعيد مصر، فقدت شابة عشرينية حياتها بعد أن قام والدها باحتجازها داخل غرفة مظلمة ومنعها عن الطعام والشراب، في واقعة أثارت موجة غضب واسعة حول العنف الأسري والعقوبات الرادعة في البلاد.

وكشف التحقيق أن الفتاة، البالغة من العمر 20 عامًا، كانت تتنقل بين والديها منذ انفصالهما قبل عشر سنوات، وكانت تفضل زيارة والدتها أحيانًا، ما أثار غضب الأب الذي بدأ يرفض أي تواصل معها خارج منزله.

وأضافت التحقيقات أن الأب قام بضرب الفتاة وتقييدها بزعم تأديبها، قبل أن تتحول محاولاتها للشكوى إلى مواجهة قانونية، إلا أنه لم يتوقف عن سلوكياته العدوانية، لتتفاقم الأمور إلى أن فارقت الشابة الحياة نتيجة سوء التغذية والجفاف داخل الغرفة.

وأكدت السلطات المصرية القبض على الأب، فيما ينتظر صدور تقرير الطب الشرعي النهائي لتحديد سبب الوفاة بشكل رسمي، في حين أثارت الواقعة تفاعلاً واسعاً بين رواد مواقع التواصل الذين طالبوا بتشديد العقوبات ضد العنف الأسري وحماية الأطفال من الإيذاء المنزلي.

وفتحت هذه الحادثة المؤلمة النقاش من جديد حول مسؤولية المجتمع والسلطات في حماية الفئات الضعيفة من العنف، لتضع أسئلة صعبة حول مدى كفاية القوانين الرادعة في مواجهة الجرائم داخل المنزل.