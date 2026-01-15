In a shocking incident that shook Upper Egypt, a young woman in her twenties lost her life after her father locked her in a dark room and deprived her of food and water, in an event that sparked widespread outrage over domestic violence and punitive measures in the country.

The investigation revealed that the 20-year-old girl had been moving between her parents since their separation ten years ago, and she sometimes preferred to visit her mother, which angered the father who began to refuse any contact with her outside his home.

The investigations added that the father physically assaulted the girl and restrained her under the pretext of disciplining her, before her attempts to complain turned into a legal confrontation; however, he did not stop his aggressive behavior, leading to the young woman's death due to malnutrition and dehydration inside the room.

The Egyptian authorities confirmed the arrest of the father, while awaiting the final forensic report to officially determine the cause of death, as the incident sparked widespread reactions among social media users who called for stricter penalties against domestic violence and for the protection of children from domestic abuse.

This painful incident reopened the discussion about the responsibility of society and authorities in protecting vulnerable groups from violence, raising difficult questions about the adequacy of punitive laws in addressing crimes within the home.