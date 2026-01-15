تخيّل أنك تستيقظ في منتصف الليل على إحساس خفيف بالحاجة للتبول، ليس إلحاحاً شديداً، لكن الفكرة وحدها تمنعك من العودة إلى النوم بسرعة.

هذه التجربة مألوفة لدى الكثيرين، لكن عندما تتكرر كل ليلة وربما أكثر من مرة فإنها تتحول إلى مشكلة حقيقية تُؤثر سلباً على جودة النوم والصحة العامة.

التبول الليلي

بحسب صحيفة «ديلي ميل» توضح الدكتورة سوزان وايلي، طبيبة عامة ومستشارة طبية، أن الحاجة إلى الاستيقاظ ليلاً للتبول تُعرف طبياً باسم «التبول الليلي» (Nocturia)، وهي من الحالات التي يواجهها الأطباء بشكل متكرر. وتشير إلى أن نحو ثلث البالغين يعانون منها من وقت لآخر، وتزداد شيوعاً مع التقدم في العمر.

أسباب التبول الليلي

وتضيف أن كبار السن هم الأكثر تأثراً، لكن الحالة لا تقتصر عليهم فقط. إذ تزداد احتمالية حدوثها لدى النساء الحوامل، ومرضى السكري، ومن يعانون من فشل القلب، أو انقطاع النفس أثناء النوم، أو تضخم البروستاتا، أو فرط نشاط المثانة، إضافة إلى الأشخاص الذين يتناولون أدوية معينة مثل مدرات البول.

نصائح لتفادي الاستيقاظ الليلي

وحتى من لا يعانون من أي من هذه الحالات قد يجدون أنفسهم عالقين في نمط الاستيقاظ الليلي المنتظم، وفي هذا السياق تؤكد الدكتورة وايلي أن تقليل السوائل قبل النوم بساعتين إلى ثلاث ساعات يمكن أن يساعد، لكن الأهم هو الانتباه إلى نوعية المشروبات، فالكافيين والكحول يزيدان من إنتاج البول ويهيجان المثانة، لذا يُنصح بتجنبها مساءً.

كما تنصح برفع الساقين لمدة ساعة تقريباً في المساء، أو استخدام الجوارب الضاغطة لمن يعانون من تورم الكاحلين، ما يقلل من تجمع السوائل التي يفرزها الجسم ليلاً، كذلك فإن علاج الإمساك يلعب دوراً مهماً، لأن امتلاء الأمعاء قد يضغط على المثانة.

هل يصبح التبول اليلي عادة مكتسبة؟

كما تشير وايلي إلى أن الاستيقاظ الليلي للتبول قد يصبح عادة مكتسبة، إذ يتعلم الجسم الاستيقاظ في وقت معين، ثم يتم تفريغ المثانة «احتياطاً»، ما يعزز هذا النمط، ويمكن كسر هذه الدائرة عبر تدريب المثانة، من خلال تأخير التبول تدريجياً عند الاستيقاظ، ما يساعدها على الاحتفاظ بالبول لفترة أطول أثناء الليل.

كما أن تحسين عادات النوم عموماً مثل الالتزام بموعد نوم ثابت، وتجنب الشاشات قبل النوم، والسيطرة على التوتر يساهم في تقليل الاستيقاظ غير الضروري.

متى يكون الأمر مقلقاً؟

في بعض الحالات، قد يكون التبول الليلي مؤشراً على مشكلة صحية تستدعي الفحص، ومن العلامات التحذيرية: تغير مفاجئ في نمط التبول، إخراج كميات كبيرة من البول ليلاً، الشعور بالعطش الشديد، فقدان الوزن، الألم أو الحرقان أثناء التبول، وجود دم في البول، أو تورم الكاحلين.

وفي حال الرجال، قد يرتبط تفاقم الحالة بتضخم البروستاتا، وهنا تنصح الطبيبة بمراجعة الطبيب لإجراء التقييم اللازم.

العمر والنوم

وتؤكد وايلي، أنه من الطبيعي أن يزداد «التبول الليلي» مع التقدم في العمر نتيجة تغيرات في سعة المثانة والهرمونات وأنماط النوم، مشيرة إلى أن الاستيقاظ مرة واحدة ليلاً بعد سن الستين قد يكون ضمن المعدل الطبيعي إذا لم يكن مزعجاً، لكن الاستيقاظ مرتين أو أكثر بانتظام، أو الشعور بالإرهاق والضيق، لا يجب تقبله في أي عمر، لوجود أسباب قابلة للعلاج.