Imagine waking up in the middle of the night with a slight urge to urinate, not an urgent need, but the thought alone prevents you from quickly falling back asleep.

This experience is familiar to many, but when it occurs every night and perhaps more than once, it turns into a real problem that negatively affects sleep quality and overall health.

Nocturia

According to the "Daily Mail," Dr. Susan Wiley, a general practitioner and medical consultant, explains that the need to wake up at night to urinate is medically known as "nocturia," and it is a condition that doctors frequently encounter. She notes that about one-third of adults experience it from time to time, and its prevalence increases with age.

Causes of Nocturia

She adds that older adults are the most affected, but the condition is not limited to them. The likelihood of experiencing it increases among pregnant women, diabetes patients, those with heart failure, sleep apnea, enlarged prostate, or overactive bladder, as well as individuals taking certain medications like diuretics.

Tips to Avoid Nighttime Awakening

Even those who do not suffer from any of these conditions may find themselves stuck in a regular nighttime awakening pattern. In this context, Dr. Wiley emphasizes that reducing fluid intake two to three hours before bedtime can help, but more importantly, attention should be paid to the types of beverages consumed, as caffeine and alcohol increase urine production and irritate the bladder, so it is advised to avoid them in the evening.

She also recommends elevating the legs for about an hour in the evening or using compression socks for those suffering from swollen ankles, which reduces the accumulation of fluids that the body excretes at night. Additionally, treating constipation plays an important role, as a full bowel can put pressure on the bladder.

Can Nocturia Become a Learned Habit?

Wiley also points out that waking up at night to urinate can become a learned habit, as the body learns to wake up at a certain time, then the bladder is emptied "as a precaution," reinforcing this pattern. This cycle can be broken by training the bladder, gradually delaying urination upon waking, which helps it hold urine for a longer period during the night.

Improving sleep habits in general, such as sticking to a regular bedtime, avoiding screens before sleep, and managing stress, also contributes to reducing unnecessary awakenings.

When is it Concerning?

In some cases, nocturia may indicate a health issue that requires examination, and warning signs include: a sudden change in urination pattern, producing large amounts of urine at night, feeling extremely thirsty, weight loss, pain or burning during urination, blood in the urine, or swollen ankles.

In men, the worsening of the condition may be associated with an enlarged prostate, and here the doctor advises consulting a physician for necessary evaluation.

Age and Sleep

Wiley confirms that it is normal for "nocturia" to increase with age due to changes in bladder capacity, hormones, and sleep patterns, noting that waking up once at night after the age of sixty may be within the normal range if it is not bothersome. However, waking up twice or more regularly, or feeling fatigued and distressed, should not be accepted at any age, as there are treatable causes.