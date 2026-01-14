أشعل المؤثر البريطاني هاريسون سوليفان موجة غضب عارمة على مواقع التواصل، بعدما ظهر في بث مباشر وهو يدفع 4000 جنيه إسترليني لأحد معجبيه، مقابل وشم اسمه على جبينه، في مشهد صادم أعاد الجدل حول حدود المحتوى على المنصات الرقمية.

جرت الواقعة خلال بث حي على منصة كيك، حيث دخل سوليفان المعروف باسم HSTikkyTokky، في مفاوضات علنية مع شاب يُدعى نيتبوي، قبل أن يتفقا على تنفيذ الوشم أمام المتابعين وسط تشجيع وتعليقات مثيرة للجدل، في لحظة بدت أقرب إلى تحدٍ علني للعقل والمنطق.

وأظهرت اللقطات المتداولة المؤثر وهو يكتب اسمه على جبين الشاب بخط غير متقن وتهجئة خاطئة، ليمتد الوشم أعلى الحاجبين بشكل صادم. وبعد الانتهاء، بدا المعجب مصدوماً أمام المرآة، بينما عبّر سوليفان عن سعادته بالنتيجة واعتبر ما جرى تصرفاً جنونياً.

ولم يقتصر الغضب على الجمهور فقط، بل شمل بعض متابعي المؤثر نفسه، الذين تساءلوا عن غياب شروط السلامة والنظافة، خصوصاً أن القوانين في بريطانيا تحظر ممارسة الوشم دون ترخيص رسمي، وتفرض ضوابط صارمة تتعلق بالصحة العامة. وأشارت تحذيرات قانونية إلى أن ثبوت ديمومة الوشم قد يفتح الباب أمام تبعات قضائية جديدة.

لاحقاً، حاول المعجب احتواء الجدل بنشر مقطع مصور أكد فيه أن الوشم مؤقت وليس دائماً، وأن الحبر المستخدم يزول مع الوقت. إلا أن الحادثة أعادت تسليط الضوء على سجل سوليفان المثير للجدل، المعروف بمحتوى صادم واستعراض مبالغ فيه للثروة ونمط حياة صاخب، ما جعله هدفاً دائماً للانتقادات.

وتأتي هذه الواقعة بعد أقل من شهرين على مثول المؤثر نفسه أمام المحكمة في حادثة تصادم بسيارة فارهة وهروبه من موقع الحادثة، قبل توقيفه وإعادته إلى بريطانيا، لتطرح مجدداً تساؤلات حادة حول مسؤولية المؤثرين وحدود ما يمكن تبريره باسم صناعة المحتوى.