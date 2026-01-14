The British influencer Harrison Sullivan ignited a wave of outrage on social media after appearing in a live broadcast where he paid £4,000 to one of his fans in exchange for tattooing his name on the fan's forehead, in a shocking scene that reignited the debate about the limits of content on digital platforms.

The incident occurred during a live broadcast on the platform Kik, where Sullivan, known as HSTikkyTokky, engaged in public negotiations with a young man named Nitboy, before they agreed to carry out the tattoo in front of their followers amidst encouragement and controversial comments, in a moment that seemed closer to a public challenge to reason and logic.

The circulated footage showed the influencer writing his name on the young man's forehead in an unrefined script with misspellings, extending the tattoo shockingly above the eyebrows. After finishing, the fan appeared shocked in front of the mirror, while Sullivan expressed his happiness with the result and considered what happened a crazy act.

The outrage was not limited to the audience only, but also included some of the influencer's own followers, who questioned the absence of safety and hygiene standards, especially since laws in the UK prohibit tattooing without an official license and impose strict regulations related to public health. Legal warnings indicated that the permanence of the tattoo could open the door to new legal repercussions.

Later, the fan attempted to contain the controversy by posting a video in which he confirmed that the tattoo was temporary and not permanent, and that the ink used would fade over time. However, the incident brought renewed attention to Sullivan's controversial record, known for shocking content and an exaggerated display of wealth and a lavish lifestyle, making him a constant target for criticism.

This incident comes less than two months after the influencer himself appeared in court for a collision involving a luxury car and fleeing the scene of the accident, before being arrested and returned to the UK, raising sharp questions again about the responsibility of influencers and the limits of what can be justified in the name of content creation.