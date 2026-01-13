أعلنت الإعلامية المصرية ريهام سعيد اتخاذ إجراءات قانونية عاجلة ضد تجاوزات ومخالفات مهنية وأخلاقية استهدفت سمعتها واعتبارها المهني، من خلال مكتب محاميها، بتقديم شكاوى رسمية إلى المجلس الأعلى لتنظيم الإعلام ونقابة الإعلاميين.

استغلال منصات التواصل

أوضح البيان أن الشكاوى تتعلق باستغلال منصات التواصل الاجتماعي لبلوغ "الترند" على حساب سمعة الزملاء، بما في ذلك منشورات تضمنت سباً وقذفاً وتلميحات مسيئة، مثل الإيحاء بالمرض النفسي والشماتة.

موقف القانون

شدد البيان على أن محاولات التهرب عبر تعديل المنشورات أو التلميح بدلاً من الاعتذار لن تنجح، مؤكداً أن القانون يقيم الجرائم بالنوايا والمعاني، وأن التلميحات التي يعي الجمهور حقيقتها تعتبر سباً وقذفاً صريحاً.

تحذير بعدم الإساءة

وجه المحامي تحذيراً بعدم الزج باسم ريهام سعيد أو التلميح إليها بأي سياق مسيء، مضيفاً أن استمرار الإساءة سيواجه إجراءات قانونية حاسمة، مع الثقة في المجلس الأعلى لتنظيم الإعلام ونقابة الإعلاميين لتطبيق القوانين وفرض الجزاءات، ومتابعة أي تجاوزات عبر المسارين المدني والجنائي.