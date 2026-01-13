The Egyptian media personality Riham Said announced urgent legal actions against professional and ethical violations that targeted her reputation and professional standing, through her lawyer's office, by filing official complaints to the Supreme Council for Media Regulation and the Journalists' Syndicate.

Exploitation of Social Media Platforms

The statement clarified that the complaints relate to the exploitation of social media platforms to achieve "trending" at the expense of colleagues' reputations, including posts that contained insults, defamation, and offensive insinuations, such as implying mental illness and gloating.

The Legal Position

The statement emphasized that attempts to evade responsibility by modifying posts or implying instead of apologizing will not succeed, confirming that the law evaluates crimes based on intentions and meanings, and that insinuations understood by the public as such are considered explicit insults and defamation.

Warning Against Defamation

The lawyer issued a warning against dragging Riham Said's name or implying her in any offensive context, adding that continued defamation will face decisive legal actions, with confidence in the Supreme Council for Media Regulation and the Journalists' Syndicate to enforce laws and impose penalties, and to monitor any violations through both civil and criminal avenues.