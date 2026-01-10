كشفت دراسة عالمية كبرى نُشرت أخيراً أن نحو 799 مليون بالغ حول العالم يعانون من زيادة وزن شديدة أو سمنة مفرطة تجعلهم مؤهلين طبياً لاستخدام حقن فقدان الوزن القوية، وهي أدوية من فئة GLP-1 receptor agonists التي تقلل الشهية وتساعد على الشعور بالشبع لفترات أطول.

أجرت الدراسة، التي قادها باحثون من Mass General Brigham وجامعات أخرى (بما في ذلك الدكتورة جينيفر مان-غوهلر كمؤلفة رئيسية)، تحليلاً للبيانات الصحية لأكثر من 810 آلاف بالغ من 99 دولة، مستندة إلى استطلاعات وطنية كبيرة أجريت بين 2008 و2021، وعند توسيع النتائج لتعكس أرقام السكان العالمية، تبين أن أكثر من ربع البالغين (نحو 27%) يستوفون معايير العلاج الطبي.

نتائج الدراسة

وسُجّلت أعلى المعدلات في أوروبا وأمريكا الشمالية، حيث تأهل أكثر من 2 من كل 5 بالغين، وهو معدل أعلى بكثير من المتوسط ​​العالمي، ولم تُسجّل مستويات مماثلة إلا في جزر المحيط الهادئ.

وتم تصنيف البالغين على أنهم مؤهلون إذا كانوا يعانون من السمنة المفرطة سريرياً، أو يعانون من زيادة الوزن بشكل كبير مع مشكلات صحية ذات صلة مثل ارتفاع ضغط الدم أو مرض السكري.
دراسة عالمية: نحو 800 مليون بالغ يعانون من السمنة المفرطة

النساء أكثر عرضة

في أجزاء من آسيا، تم استخدام عتبات وزن أقل لأن الناس يواجهون مخاطر صحية خطيرة عند انخفاض أوزان الجسم، وكانت النساء أكثر عرضة للتأهل من الرجال، بينما ارتفعت الأهلية بشكل حاد مع التقدم في السن.

وقالت الدكتورة جينيفر مان جوهلر، كبيرة مؤلفي أحدث الأبحاث حول السمنة العالمية، من مستشفى ماساتشوستس العام بريغهام، إن الأدوية غيرت فهمنا للسمنة، وأضافت: «لعقود من الزمن، كنا نقول للناس إن المشكلة تكمن ببساطة في الإفراط في تناول الطعام وقلة الحركة، وتُظهر هذه الأدوية أن علم الأحياء يلعب دوراً أكبر بكثير مما كنا نعتقد سابقاً».

السمنة مرض مزمن

وفي دراسة منفصلة نُشرت في The British Medical Journal (BMJ) هذا الأسبوع، قادها باحثون من جامعة أكسفورد، تمت مراجعة 37 دراسة شملت أكثر من 9300 شخص، ووجدت أن الوزن يعود عادةً خلال عامين من التوقف عن الحقن – غالباً بسرعة أكبر بكثير مقارنة بفقدان الوزن عبر الحمية والرياضة فقط، ويؤكد الخبراء أن السمنة مرض مزمن، وقد يحتاج الكثيرون إلى العلاج مدى الحياة، مع دعم غذائي وسلوكي مستمر.

الصحة العالمية تدرس الحل

وفي سياق متصل، تدرس منظمة الصحة العالمية حالياً سبلاً لتوفير حقن إنقاص الوزن على نطاق أوسع، إلا أن التكلفة والإمدادات لا تزالان تشكلان عقبات رئيسية، ففي العديد من البلدان لا تتوفر هذه الحقن إلا في القطاع الخاص، وقد تصل تكلفتها إلى مئات الجنيهات شهرياً.

وعلى الرغم من ذلك، يؤكد الخبراء أن العلاج الدوائي وحده لن يحل أزمة السمنة، ويجب أن يقترن بتغييرات أوسع في السياسة الغذائية، ودعم طويل الأجل.