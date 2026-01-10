دراسة عالمية: نحو 800 مليون بالغ يعانون من السمنة المفرطة

كشفت دراسة عالمية كبرى نُشرت أخيراً أن نحو 799 مليون بالغ حول العالم يعانون من زيادة وزن شديدة أو سمنة مفرطة تجعلهم مؤهلين طبياً لاستخدام حقن فقدان الوزن القوية، وهي أدوية من فئة GLP-1 receptor agonists التي تقلل الشهية وتساعد على الشعور بالشبع لفترات أطول.
أجرت الدراسة، التي قادها باحثون من Mass General Brigham وجامعات أخرى (بما في ذلك الدكتورة جينيفر مان-غوهلر كمؤلفة رئيسية)، تحليلاً للبيانات الصحية لأكثر من 810 آلاف بالغ من 99 دولة، مستندة إلى استطلاعات وطنية كبيرة أجريت بين 2008 و2021، وعند توسيع النتائج لتعكس أرقام السكان العالمية، تبين أن أكثر من ربع البالغين (نحو 27%) يستوفون معايير العلاج الطبي.
نتائج الدراسة
وسُجّلت أعلى المعدلات في أوروبا وأمريكا الشمالية، حيث تأهل أكثر من 2 من كل 5 بالغين، وهو معدل أعلى بكثير من المتوسط العالمي، ولم تُسجّل مستويات مماثلة إلا في جزر المحيط الهادئ.
وتم تصنيف البالغين على أنهم مؤهلون إذا كانوا يعانون من السمنة المفرطة سريرياً، أو يعانون من زيادة الوزن بشكل كبير مع مشكلات صحية ذات صلة مثل ارتفاع ضغط الدم أو مرض السكري.
النساء أكثر عرضة
في أجزاء من آسيا، تم استخدام عتبات وزن أقل لأن الناس يواجهون مخاطر صحية خطيرة عند انخفاض أوزان الجسم، وكانت النساء أكثر عرضة للتأهل من الرجال، بينما ارتفعت الأهلية بشكل حاد مع التقدم في السن.
وقالت الدكتورة جينيفر مان جوهلر، كبيرة مؤلفي أحدث الأبحاث حول السمنة العالمية، من مستشفى ماساتشوستس العام بريغهام، إن الأدوية غيرت فهمنا للسمنة، وأضافت: «لعقود من الزمن، كنا نقول للناس إن المشكلة تكمن ببساطة في الإفراط في تناول الطعام وقلة الحركة، وتُظهر هذه الأدوية أن علم الأحياء يلعب دوراً أكبر بكثير مما كنا نعتقد سابقاً».
السمنة مرض مزمن
وفي دراسة منفصلة نُشرت في The British Medical Journal (BMJ) هذا الأسبوع، قادها باحثون من جامعة أكسفورد، تمت مراجعة 37 دراسة شملت أكثر من 9300 شخص، ووجدت أن الوزن يعود عادةً خلال عامين من التوقف عن الحقن – غالباً بسرعة أكبر بكثير مقارنة بفقدان الوزن عبر الحمية والرياضة فقط، ويؤكد الخبراء أن السمنة مرض مزمن، وقد يحتاج الكثيرون إلى العلاج مدى الحياة، مع دعم غذائي وسلوكي مستمر.
الصحة العالمية تدرس الحل
وفي سياق متصل، تدرس منظمة الصحة العالمية حالياً سبلاً لتوفير حقن إنقاص الوزن على نطاق أوسع، إلا أن التكلفة والإمدادات لا تزالان تشكلان عقبات رئيسية، ففي العديد من البلدان لا تتوفر هذه الحقن إلا في القطاع الخاص، وقد تصل تكلفتها إلى مئات الجنيهات شهرياً.
وعلى الرغم من ذلك، يؤكد الخبراء أن العلاج الدوائي وحده لن يحل أزمة السمنة، ويجب أن يقترن بتغييرات أوسع في السياسة الغذائية، ودعم طويل الأجل.
A major global study published recently revealed that approximately 799 million adults worldwide suffer from severe overweight or obesity, making them medically eligible for powerful weight loss injections, which are drugs from the GLP-1 receptor agonists class that reduce appetite and help maintain a feeling of fullness for longer periods.
The study, led by researchers from Mass General Brigham and other universities (including Dr. Jennifer Mann-Goehler as the lead author), analyzed health data from over 810,000 adults across 99 countries, based on large national surveys conducted between 2008 and 2021. When expanding the results to reflect global population figures, it was found that more than a quarter of adults (approximately 27%) meet the criteria for medical treatment.
Study Results
The highest rates were recorded in Europe and North America, where more than 2 in every 5 adults qualified, a rate significantly higher than the global average, with similar levels only recorded in the Pacific Islands.
Adults were classified as eligible if they suffered from clinically severe obesity or significantly overweight with related health issues such as hypertension or diabetes.
Women More Likely to Qualify
In parts of Asia, lower weight thresholds were used because people face serious health risks at lower body weights, and women were more likely to qualify than men, while eligibility sharply increased with age.
Dr. Jennifer Mann Goehler, the lead author of the latest research on global obesity from Massachusetts General Hospital Brigham, stated that the medications have changed our understanding of obesity, adding, “For decades, we have told people that the problem is simply overeating and lack of exercise, and these medications show that biology plays a much larger role than we previously thought.”
Obesity is a Chronic Disease
In a separate study published in The British Medical Journal (BMJ) this week, led by researchers from the University of Oxford, 37 studies involving more than 9,300 people were reviewed, finding that weight typically returns within two years of stopping the injections—often much faster compared to weight loss through diet and exercise alone. Experts emphasize that obesity is a chronic disease, and many may require lifelong treatment, with ongoing nutritional and behavioral support.
World Health Organization Examining Solutions
In a related context, the World Health Organization is currently exploring ways to provide weight loss injections on a wider scale; however, cost and supply remain major obstacles. In many countries, these injections are only available in the private sector and can cost hundreds of pounds monthly.
Despite this, experts assert that medication alone will not solve the obesity crisis and must be coupled with broader changes in food policy and long-term support.