دراسة عالمية: نحو 800 مليون بالغ يعانون من السمنة المفرطة

A major global study published recently revealed that approximately 799 million adults worldwide suffer from severe overweight or obesity, making them medically eligible for powerful weight loss injections, which are drugs from the GLP-1 receptor agonists class that reduce appetite and help maintain a feeling of fullness for longer periods.

The study, led by researchers from Mass General Brigham and other universities (including Dr. Jennifer Mann-Goehler as the lead author), analyzed health data from over 810,000 adults across 99 countries, based on large national surveys conducted between 2008 and 2021. When expanding the results to reflect global population figures, it was found that more than a quarter of adults (approximately 27%) meet the criteria for medical treatment.

Study Results

The highest rates were recorded in Europe and North America, where more than 2 in every 5 adults qualified, a rate significantly higher than the global average, with similar levels only recorded in the Pacific Islands.

Adults were classified as eligible if they suffered from clinically severe obesity or significantly overweight with related health issues such as hypertension or diabetes.



Women More Likely to Qualify

In parts of Asia, lower weight thresholds were used because people face serious health risks at lower body weights, and women were more likely to qualify than men, while eligibility sharply increased with age.

Dr. Jennifer Mann Goehler, the lead author of the latest research on global obesity from Massachusetts General Hospital Brigham, stated that the medications have changed our understanding of obesity, adding, “For decades, we have told people that the problem is simply overeating and lack of exercise, and these medications show that biology plays a much larger role than we previously thought.”

Obesity is a Chronic Disease

In a separate study published in The British Medical Journal (BMJ) this week, led by researchers from the University of Oxford, 37 studies involving more than 9,300 people were reviewed, finding that weight typically returns within two years of stopping the injections—often much faster compared to weight loss through diet and exercise alone. Experts emphasize that obesity is a chronic disease, and many may require lifelong treatment, with ongoing nutritional and behavioral support.

World Health Organization Examining Solutions

In a related context, the World Health Organization is currently exploring ways to provide weight loss injections on a wider scale; however, cost and supply remain major obstacles. In many countries, these injections are only available in the private sector and can cost hundreds of pounds monthly.

Despite this, experts assert that medication alone will not solve the obesity crisis and must be coupled with broader changes in food policy and long-term support.