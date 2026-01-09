The drug and unlicensed weapons and ammunition control agencies in Egypt, in collaboration with the relevant security sectors, managed to uncover a massive criminal network involved in laundering money obtained from drug trafficking, consisting of 9 criminal elements, 8 of whom hold foreign nationality.

Investigations revealed that the accused attempted to legitimize their illegal funds by establishing fictitious companies and purchasing real estate and vehicles, allowing them to conceal the true source of the money and promote it as legitimate activities.

The security authorities estimated the amount of laundered money to be around 200 million Egyptian pounds, and necessary legal actions were taken against the accused in preparation for presenting them to the public prosecutor for investigation.

The Egyptian security agencies confirmed the continuation of their campaigns against financial crimes and drug trafficking to ensure the protection of the Egyptian economy and prevent the exploitation of illegal funds in fraudulent legal activities.