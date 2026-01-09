تمكنت أجهزة مكافحة المخدرات والأسلحة والذخائر غير المرخصة في مصر بالتعاون مع القطاعات الأمنية المعنية، من كشف شبكة إجرامية ضخمة متورطة في غسل الأموال المتحصلة من تجارة المخدرات، تضم 9 عناصر جنائية بينهم 8 يحملون جنسية أجنبية.

وكشفت التحريات أن المتهمين حاولوا إضفاء الشرعية على أموالهم غير المشروعة عبر تأسيس شركات وهمية، وشراء عقارات وسيارات، بما يتيح لهم إخفاء المصدر الحقيقي للأموال وترويجها كأنشطة قانونية.

وقدرت الجهات الأمنية حجم الأموال المغسولة بنحو 200 مليون جنيه، واتُخذت الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة حيال المتهمين تمهيدًا لعرضهم على النيابة العامة للتحقيق.

وأكدت الأجهزة الأمنية المصرية استمرار حملاتها ضد الجرائم المالية والاتجار بالمخدرات، لضمان حماية الاقتصاد المصري ومنع استغلال الأموال غير المشروعة في أنشطة قانونية مزيفة.