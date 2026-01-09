تمكنت أجهزة مكافحة المخدرات والأسلحة والذخائر غير المرخصة في مصر بالتعاون مع القطاعات الأمنية المعنية، من كشف شبكة إجرامية ضخمة متورطة في غسل الأموال المتحصلة من تجارة المخدرات، تضم 9 عناصر جنائية بينهم 8 يحملون جنسية أجنبية.
وكشفت التحريات أن المتهمين حاولوا إضفاء الشرعية على أموالهم غير المشروعة عبر تأسيس شركات وهمية، وشراء عقارات وسيارات، بما يتيح لهم إخفاء المصدر الحقيقي للأموال وترويجها كأنشطة قانونية.
وقدرت الجهات الأمنية حجم الأموال المغسولة بنحو 200 مليون جنيه، واتُخذت الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة حيال المتهمين تمهيدًا لعرضهم على النيابة العامة للتحقيق.
وأكدت الأجهزة الأمنية المصرية استمرار حملاتها ضد الجرائم المالية والاتجار بالمخدرات، لضمان حماية الاقتصاد المصري ومنع استغلال الأموال غير المشروعة في أنشطة قانونية مزيفة.
The drug and unlicensed weapons and ammunition control agencies in Egypt, in collaboration with the relevant security sectors, managed to uncover a massive criminal network involved in laundering money obtained from drug trafficking, consisting of 9 criminal elements, 8 of whom hold foreign nationality.
Investigations revealed that the accused attempted to legitimize their illegal funds by establishing fictitious companies and purchasing real estate and vehicles, allowing them to conceal the true source of the money and promote it as legitimate activities.
The security authorities estimated the amount of laundered money to be around 200 million Egyptian pounds, and necessary legal actions were taken against the accused in preparation for presenting them to the public prosecutor for investigation.
The Egyptian security agencies confirmed the continuation of their campaigns against financial crimes and drug trafficking to ensure the protection of the Egyptian economy and prevent the exploitation of illegal funds in fraudulent legal activities.