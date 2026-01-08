The American National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced the possibility of the International Space Station crew returning early, following a sudden health issue affecting one of the astronauts, a rare situation aboard the station.

The NASA spokesperson clarified that the health condition of the affected astronaut is now stable aboard the station, but did not disclose their identity, emphasizing that "the safety of the crew members is our top priority, and we are working to assess all options, including ending the Crew-11 mission ahead of schedule."

The crew was scheduled to conduct a spacewalk today (Thursday), but NASA had to cancel it due to the sudden health issue. The "Crew-11" team consists of four astronauts: two Americans, one Japanese, and one Russian, who arrived at the station in August and were set to return next May.

The health status of astronauts aboard the station remains a confidential matter, rarely disclosed, which heightens the anxiety and anticipation surrounding this rare crisis in outer space.