أعلنت إدارة الطيران والفضاء الأمريكية «ناسا» احتمال عودة طاقم محطة الفضاء الدولية مبكراً، بعد ظهور مشكلة صحية مفاجئة يعاني منها أحد رواد الفضاء، وهو موقف نادر الحدوث على متن المحطة.

وأوضحت المتحدثة باسم ناسا أن حالة رائد الفضاء المصاب الصحية مستقرة الآن على متن المحطة، لكنها لم تكشف هويته، مشددة على أن «سلامة أفراد الطاقم هي أولويتنا القصوى، ونعمل على تقييم جميع الخيارات، بما في ذلك إنهاء مهمة كرو-11 قبل موعدها».

وكان من المقرر أن يقوم الطاقم بسير في الفضاء اليوم (الخميس) لكن ناسا اضطرت لإلغائه بسبب المشكلة الصحية المفاجئة. ويضم طاقم «كرو-11» أربعة رواد فضاء: أمريكيين ويابانياً وروسياً، وصلوا إلى المحطة في أغسطس، وكان من المقرر أن يعودوا في مايو المقبل.

وتبقى الحالة الصحية لرواد الفضاء على متن المحطة أمراً سرياً، نادراً ما يُكشف عنه، مما يزيد من حالة القلق والترقب حول هذه الأزمة النادرة في فضاء خارجي.