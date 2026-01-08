The American police announced today that two people were killed and others injured in a shooting that took place in Salt Lake City, the capital of the state of Utah.

Local police spokesperson Glenn Mills said, "An initial report indicated that the incident occurred in a parking lot," adding that the situation remains unstable.

He further told reporters, "A fight broke out in the parking lot, and then shots were fired."

The police clarified that two of the at least eight victims died from their injuries, while the condition of three of the survivors remains critical, and the health status of the others is still unknown, stating that they have launched a large-scale search operation for the suspects.