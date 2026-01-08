أعلنت الشرطة الأمريكية، اليوم، مقتل شخصين وإصابة آخرين في إطلاق نار وقع بمدينة سولت ليك، عاصمة ولاية يوتا الأمريكية.
وقال المتحدث باسم الشرطة المحلية غلين ميلز: «إن بلاغاً أولياً أوضح أن الحادثة وقعت في موقف للسيارات»، مضيفاً أن الوضع لا يزال متقلباً.
وأضاف للصحفيين: «وقع شجار في موقف السيارات، وعندها أطلقت النيران».
وأوضحت الشرطة أن اثنين من الضحايا الثماني على الأقل توفيا متأثرين بجراحهما، بينما لا يزال وضع ثلاثة من الناجين حرجاً، ولم يعرف بعد الوضع الصحي للبقية، مفيدة بأنها أطلقت عملية بحث واسعة النطاق عن المشتبه بهم.
The American police announced today that two people were killed and others injured in a shooting that took place in Salt Lake City, the capital of the state of Utah.
Local police spokesperson Glenn Mills said, "An initial report indicated that the incident occurred in a parking lot," adding that the situation remains unstable.
He further told reporters, "A fight broke out in the parking lot, and then shots were fired."
The police clarified that two of the at least eight victims died from their injuries, while the condition of three of the survivors remains critical, and the health status of the others is still unknown, stating that they have launched a large-scale search operation for the suspects.