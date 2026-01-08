أعلنت الشرطة الأمريكية، اليوم، مقتل شخصين وإصابة آخرين في إطلاق نار وقع بمدينة سولت ليك، عاصمة ولاية يوتا الأمريكية.

وقال المتحدث باسم الشرطة المحلية غلين ميلز: «إن بلاغاً أولياً أوضح أن الحادثة وقعت في موقف للسيارات»، مضيفاً أن الوضع لا يزال متقلباً.

وأضاف للصحفيين: «وقع شجار في موقف السيارات، وعندها أطلقت النيران».

وأوضحت الشرطة أن اثنين من الضحايا الثماني على الأقل توفيا متأثرين بجراحهما، بينما لا يزال وضع ثلاثة من الناجين حرجاً، ولم يعرف بعد الوضع الصحي للبقية، مفيدة بأنها أطلقت عملية بحث واسعة النطاق عن المشتبه بهم.