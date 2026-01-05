أدت تحذيرات الطقس من الثلوج والجليد إلى إغلاق أكثر من 30 مدرسة في مختلف أنحاء ويلز، اليوم (الإثنين)، في اليوم الذي كان مقرراً أن يكون الأول لعودة الطلاب بعد عطلة عيد الميلاد التي استمرت أسبوعين.

وبحلول مساء الأحد، أعلنت عدة مقاطعات عن إغلاق مدارسها بسبب الظروف الجوية القاسية التي خلقت طرقاً خطرة وغير صالحة للسير.

وشملت المدارس المغلقة تلك في مقاطعات جوينيذ، أنجلسي، كارمارثينشاير، نيث بورت تالبوت، بريدجيند، وغيرها، حيث أثر الطقس البارد على السلامة العامة.
إغلاق أكثر من 30 مدرسة في ويلز بسبب تحذيرات الثلوج والجليد


نصائح بعدم السفر

وفي شمال ويلز، نصحت شرطة شمال ويلز بعدم السفر إلا للضرورة القصوى، خصوصا في المناطق المتضررة من الطريق السريع A55 في جوينيذ وأنجلسي، بالإضافة إلى طريق فيلهيلي الالتفافي.

كما أعلنت شركة جوينفور للحافلات، التي تخدم مناطق أنجلسي وكايرنارفون ولانبيريس وسنودونيا، عن تعليق بعض الخدمات بسبب الطرق الريفية «الخطرة تماماً» وعدم قدرة السائقين على الوصول إلى العمل.
إغلاق أكثر من 30 مدرسة في ويلز بسبب تحذيرات الثلوج والجليد

تحذير أصفر من الثلوج والجليد

وأصدر مكتب الأرصاد الجوية، تحذيراً أصفر من الثلوج والجليد يغطي معظم أنحاء ويلز حتى منتصف النهار يوم الإثنين، مع توقعات بتراكم يصل إلى 3 سم من الثلج في بعض المناطق، وتصل إلى 8 سم على المرتفعات.

وكانت توقعات سابقة قد حذرت من تراكم يصل إلى 10 سم في مناطق مثل كارمارثينشاير وسيريديجيون وكونوي وجوينيذ وبيمبروكشاير وبوويس.
إغلاق أكثر من 30 مدرسة في ويلز بسبب تحذيرات الثلوج والجليد


إغلاق طرق رئيسية

وأفادت هيئة مرور ويلز بتأثر عدة طرق رئيسية بالظروف الجوية، مما أدى إلى إغلاقات جزئية وتباطؤ في الحركة.
إغلاق أكثر من 30 مدرسة في ويلز بسبب تحذيرات الثلوج والجليد


تأجيل مباريات

كما أعلن نادي نيوبورت كاونتي تأجيل مباراته في الدوري الثاني أمام ترانمير روفرز، التي كانت مقررة يوم الأحد، بسبب ملعب غير صالح للعب في رودني باراد.

وفي تصريح لها، قالت المفتشة الرئيسية إيما باري من شرطة شمال ويلز: «نطلب من الجميع التفكير جيداً في الظروف الجوية قبل الخروج، وتجنب المناطق الجبلية أو المرتفعة المتضررة بشكل خاص، إذا كنتم تسافرون، تحققوا من الطرق والطقس في وجهتكم، فنحن نعمل مع شركائنا لدعم مجتمعاتنا».

يأتي هذا الطقس القارس في بداية الأسبوع الأول من العام الجديد، مع استمرار التحذيرات من اضطرابات محتملة في النقل والخدمات.