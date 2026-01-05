إغلاق أكثر من 30 مدرسة في ويلز بسبب تحذيرات الثلوج والجليد

Weather warnings of snow and ice have led to the closure of more than 30 schools across Wales today (Monday), on what was supposed to be the first day back for students after a two-week Christmas holiday.

By Sunday evening, several counties had announced the closure of their schools due to the severe weather conditions that created dangerous and impassable roads.

The closed schools included those in the counties of Gwynedd, Anglesey, Carmarthenshire, Neath Port Talbot, Bridgend, and others, where the cold weather affected public safety.



Travel advice against traveling

In North Wales, North Wales Police advised against traveling unless absolutely necessary, especially in areas affected by the A55 motorway in Gwynedd and Anglesey, as well as the A487 bypass.

Gwynfor Bus Company, which serves the areas of Anglesey, Caernarfon, Llanberis, and Snowdonia, also announced the suspension of some services due to "completely dangerous" rural roads and drivers' inability to reach work.



Yellow warning for snow and ice

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for snow and ice covering most of Wales until noon on Monday, with forecasts of accumulations of up to 3 cm of snow in some areas, and up to 8 cm on higher ground.

Earlier forecasts had warned of accumulations of up to 10 cm in areas such as Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Gwynedd, Pembrokeshire, and Powys.



Closure of major roads

The Traffic Wales Agency reported that several major roads were affected by the weather conditions, leading to partial closures and slow traffic.



Postponement of matches

Newport County also announced the postponement of their League Two match against Tranmere Rovers, which was scheduled for Sunday, due to an unplayable pitch at Rodney Parade.

In a statement, Chief Inspector Emma Barry from North Wales Police said: “We ask everyone to think carefully about the weather conditions before heading out, and to avoid mountainous or elevated areas that are particularly affected. If you are traveling, check the roads and weather at your destination, as we are working with our partners to support our communities.”

This severe weather comes at the beginning of the first week of the new year, with warnings of potential disruptions to transport and services continuing.