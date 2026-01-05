إغلاق أكثر من 30 مدرسة في ويلز بسبب تحذيرات الثلوج والجليد

أدت تحذيرات الطقس من الثلوج والجليد إلى إغلاق أكثر من 30 مدرسة في مختلف أنحاء ويلز، اليوم (الإثنين)، في اليوم الذي كان مقرراً أن يكون الأول لعودة الطلاب بعد عطلة عيد الميلاد التي استمرت أسبوعين.
وبحلول مساء الأحد، أعلنت عدة مقاطعات عن إغلاق مدارسها بسبب الظروف الجوية القاسية التي خلقت طرقاً خطرة وغير صالحة للسير.
وشملت المدارس المغلقة تلك في مقاطعات جوينيذ، أنجلسي، كارمارثينشاير، نيث بورت تالبوت، بريدجيند، وغيرها، حيث أثر الطقس البارد على السلامة العامة.
نصائح بعدم السفر
وفي شمال ويلز، نصحت شرطة شمال ويلز بعدم السفر إلا للضرورة القصوى، خصوصا في المناطق المتضررة من الطريق السريع A55 في جوينيذ وأنجلسي، بالإضافة إلى طريق فيلهيلي الالتفافي.
كما أعلنت شركة جوينفور للحافلات، التي تخدم مناطق أنجلسي وكايرنارفون ولانبيريس وسنودونيا، عن تعليق بعض الخدمات بسبب الطرق الريفية «الخطرة تماماً» وعدم قدرة السائقين على الوصول إلى العمل.
تحذير أصفر من الثلوج والجليد
وأصدر مكتب الأرصاد الجوية، تحذيراً أصفر من الثلوج والجليد يغطي معظم أنحاء ويلز حتى منتصف النهار يوم الإثنين، مع توقعات بتراكم يصل إلى 3 سم من الثلج في بعض المناطق، وتصل إلى 8 سم على المرتفعات.
وكانت توقعات سابقة قد حذرت من تراكم يصل إلى 10 سم في مناطق مثل كارمارثينشاير وسيريديجيون وكونوي وجوينيذ وبيمبروكشاير وبوويس.
إغلاق طرق رئيسية
وأفادت هيئة مرور ويلز بتأثر عدة طرق رئيسية بالظروف الجوية، مما أدى إلى إغلاقات جزئية وتباطؤ في الحركة.
تأجيل مباريات
كما أعلن نادي نيوبورت كاونتي تأجيل مباراته في الدوري الثاني أمام ترانمير روفرز، التي كانت مقررة يوم الأحد، بسبب ملعب غير صالح للعب في رودني باراد.
وفي تصريح لها، قالت المفتشة الرئيسية إيما باري من شرطة شمال ويلز: «نطلب من الجميع التفكير جيداً في الظروف الجوية قبل الخروج، وتجنب المناطق الجبلية أو المرتفعة المتضررة بشكل خاص، إذا كنتم تسافرون، تحققوا من الطرق والطقس في وجهتكم، فنحن نعمل مع شركائنا لدعم مجتمعاتنا».
يأتي هذا الطقس القارس في بداية الأسبوع الأول من العام الجديد، مع استمرار التحذيرات من اضطرابات محتملة في النقل والخدمات.
Weather warnings of snow and ice have led to the closure of more than 30 schools across Wales today (Monday), on what was supposed to be the first day back for students after a two-week Christmas holiday.
By Sunday evening, several counties had announced the closure of their schools due to the severe weather conditions that created dangerous and impassable roads.
The closed schools included those in the counties of Gwynedd, Anglesey, Carmarthenshire, Neath Port Talbot, Bridgend, and others, where the cold weather affected public safety.
Travel advice against traveling
In North Wales, North Wales Police advised against traveling unless absolutely necessary, especially in areas affected by the A55 motorway in Gwynedd and Anglesey, as well as the A487 bypass.
Gwynfor Bus Company, which serves the areas of Anglesey, Caernarfon, Llanberis, and Snowdonia, also announced the suspension of some services due to "completely dangerous" rural roads and drivers' inability to reach work.
Yellow warning for snow and ice
The Met Office issued a yellow warning for snow and ice covering most of Wales until noon on Monday, with forecasts of accumulations of up to 3 cm of snow in some areas, and up to 8 cm on higher ground.
Earlier forecasts had warned of accumulations of up to 10 cm in areas such as Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Gwynedd, Pembrokeshire, and Powys.
Closure of major roads
The Traffic Wales Agency reported that several major roads were affected by the weather conditions, leading to partial closures and slow traffic.
Postponement of matches
Newport County also announced the postponement of their League Two match against Tranmere Rovers, which was scheduled for Sunday, due to an unplayable pitch at Rodney Parade.
In a statement, Chief Inspector Emma Barry from North Wales Police said: “We ask everyone to think carefully about the weather conditions before heading out, and to avoid mountainous or elevated areas that are particularly affected. If you are traveling, check the roads and weather at your destination, as we are working with our partners to support our communities.”
This severe weather comes at the beginning of the first week of the new year, with warnings of potential disruptions to transport and services continuing.