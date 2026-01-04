In the heart of the Gorab Desert in Chad, where time returns to ancient eras, lies a secret of human evolution represented by a creature resembling a monkey that lived about 7 million years ago, and is now believed to be the first to have taken steps towards upright walking, a characteristic that distinguishes us as humans.

Study Details

A new study published in the journal "Science Advances" provides the strongest evidence yet that "Sahelanthropus tchadensis" walked on two legs, despite its clearly monkey-like appearance.

The study was led by Dr. Scott Williams, an associate professor at New York University, who, along with his team, re-examined a partial femur and two arm bones discovered with the famous skull "Toumai" in 2001, using modern techniques such as 3D imaging and anatomical comparison. The researchers concluded that this creature was adapted for upright walking, despite its reliance on trees for food and safety.

Sahelanthropus is considered the oldest known member of the human lineage (hominin) after the evolutionary split from chimpanzees. Williams stated, "Based on the features we found, it looked like a monkey walking on two legs, closer to chimpanzees or bonobos," explaining that chimpanzees and bonobos walk upright for short distances but primarily rely on knuckle-walking.

A Quarter Century of Controversy

The controversy began in 2001 when Professor Michel Brunet from the University of Poitiers in France discovered a few fossils in Chad and announced that the species walked upright based on the way it held its head, describing it as "the ancestor of all humanity." However, other scientists were skeptical, especially with the absence of lower body bones. Later, a femur and arm bones appeared, but they did not settle the matter.

New Discoveries

In the new study, Williams focused on a bump on the femur called the "femoral tubercle," the attachment point for the largest ligament in the body. Williams explained, "This ligament relaxes when sitting and tightens when standing, preventing the trunk from falling. It is an important adaptation for bipedalism that is only known in hominins."

Analyses revealed other features: a natural twist in the femur that directs the leg forward, and gluteal muscles that stabilize the hips during standing, walking, and running. Additionally, the femur was relatively longer compared to the arm, providing further evidence of adaptation for upright walking.

Williams believes this creature lived around the time of the split between humans and chimpanzees, walking upright on the ground, at least partially, while still relying on trees.

Endless Debate

However, the debate continues, as Dr. Marine Kazinav from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology stated that most features resemble those of great African apes and described the evidence for upright walking as "weak." Meanwhile, Dr. Rhianna Drummond-Clark from the same institute found some evidence convincing but questioned whether the walking was for navigating trees or on the ground.

Dr. Guillaume Daver and Dr. Frank Guy from the University of Poitiers welcomed the new evidence but emphasized that the debate will not end without additional fossils.

Williams concluded, "It is a case of few fossils and many researchers." This study redraws the beginnings of our evolution, confirming that upright walking began very early in our lineage.