في قلب صحراء جوراب بتشاد، حيث يعود الزمن إلى عصور غابرة، يكمن سر من أسرار تطور الإنسان يتمثل في كائن شبيه بالقرد عاش قبل نحو 7 ملايين سنة، ويُعتقد الآن أنه أول من خطا خطوات الوقوف المنتصب، السمة التي ميزتنا كبشر.

تفاصيل الدراسة

دراسة جديدة نشرت في مجلة «Science Advances» تقدم أقوى دليل حتى الآن على أن «ساهيلانثروبوس تشادينسيس» (Sahelanthropus tchadensis) كان يمشي على قدمين، رغم مظهره القردي الواضح.

قاد الدراسة الدكتور سكوت ويليامز، أستاذ مشارك في جامعة نيويورك، الذي أعاد مع فريقه فحص عظمة فخذ جزئية وعظمتي ساعد اكتُشفتا مع الجمجمة الشهيرة «توماي» عام 2001، باستخدام تقنيات حديثة مثل التصوير ثلاثي الأبعاد والمقارنة التشريحية، وخلص الباحثون إلى أن هذا الكائن كان مُكيفاً للمشي المنتصب، رغم اعتماده على الأشجار للطعام والأمان.

ويُعد ساهيلانثروبوس أقدم عضو معروف في السلالة البشرية (hominin) بعد الانفصال التطوري عن الشمبانزي، وقال ويليامز: «بناءً على السمات التي وجدناها، كان يبدو كقرد يمشي على قدمين، أقرب إلى الشمبانزي أو البونوبو»، وأوضح أن الشمبانزي والبونوبو يمشيان منتصبين لمسافات قصيرة، لكنهما يعتمدان أساساً على المشي على المفاصل.

ربع قرن من الجدل

وبدأ الجدل عام 2001 عندما اكتشف البروفيسور ميشيل برونيه من جامعة بواتييه في فرنسا أحافير قليلة في تشاد، وأعلن أن النوع مشى منتصباً بناءً على طريقة حمل الرأس، ووصفه بـ«سلف كل البشرية»، لكن علماء آخرين شككوا، خاصة مع غياب عظام الجزء السفلي من الجسم، لاحقاً، ظهرت عظمة فخذ وعظام ساعد، لكنها لم تحسم الأمر.

اكتشافات جديدة

وفي الدراسة الجديدة، ركز ويليامز على نتوء في عظمة الفخذ يُدعى «الدرنة الفخذية» (femoral tubercle)، نقطة التصاق أكبر رباط في الجسم، وأوضح ويليامز: «هذا الرباط يرتخي عند الجلوس ويشد عند الوقوف، يمنع الجذع من السقوط، وهو تكيف مهم للمشي على قدمين لم يُعرف إلا في hominins».

وكشفت التحاليل سمات أخرى: التواء طبيعي في الفخذ يوجه الساق للأمام، وعضلات أرداف تثبت الوركين أثناء الوقوف والمشي والركض، كما أن الفخذ كان أطول نسبياً مقارنة بالساعد، دليل إضافي على التكيف مع المشي المنتصب.

ويرى ويليامز أن هذا الكائن عاش حول زمن الانفصال بين البشر والشمبانزي، مشى منتصباً على الأرض ولو جزئياً، مع الاعتماد على الأشجار.

جدل لا ينتهي

لكن الجدل مستمر، حيث قالت الدكتورة مارين كازيناف من معهد ماكس بلانك للأنثروبولوجيا التطورية إن معظم السمات تشبه القردة الإفريقية الكبرى، ووصفت الأدلة على المشي المنتصب بـ«الضعيفة»، أما الدكتورة ريانا دروموند-كلارك من المعهد نفسه، فوجدت بعض الأدلة مقنعة، لكنها تساءلت عما إذا كان المشي للتنقل في الأشجار أم على الأرض.

ورحب الدكتور غيوم دافير والدكتور فرانك غي من جامعة بواتييه بالأدلة الجديدة، لكنهما أكدا أن الجدل لن ينتهي بدون أحافير إضافية.

واختتم ويليامز: «إنها حالة من قلة الأحافير وكثرة الباحثين»، هذه الدراسة تعيد رسم بدايات تطورنا، مؤكدة أن المشي المنتصب بدأ مبكراً جداً في سلالتنا.