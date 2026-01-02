في زيارة إنسانية لافتة، وصلت النجمة العالمية والناشطة في العمل الإغاثي أنجلينا جولي، اليوم (الجمعة)، إلى مدينة العريش بمحافظة شمال سيناء، في جولة تفقدية شملت مستشفى العريش العام، ومخازن المساعدات الإنسانية، ومعبر رفح الحدودي، للاطلاع عن قرب على الأوضاع الإنسانية المرتبطة بالأزمة في قطاع غزة.

من هوليوود إلى العريش.. أنجلينا جولي في جولة إنسانية على حدود غزة

استقبال رسمي

وكان في استقبال جولي، محافظ شمال سيناء اللواء خالد مجاور، يرافقه عدد من المسؤولين، من بينهم السفيرة نبيلة مكرم عبيد، وزيرة الهجرة الأسبق ورئيسة الأمانة الفنية للتحالف الوطني للعمل الأهلي التنموي، إلى جانب أروا جاييري من وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية، وذلك في إطار تنسيق إنساني ودبلوماسي موسع.

مستشفى العريش

وشملت الزيارة جولة داخل أقسام مستشفى العريش العام، إذ التقت أنجلينا جولي عدداً من المصابين الفلسطينيين الذين جرى نقلهم من قطاع غزة لتلقي العلاج، واطمأنت على حالتهم الصحية، كما استمعت إلى شرح من الفرق الطبية حول طبيعة الإصابات والتحديات اليومية التي تواجه الطواقم في ظل الضغط المتزايد على الخدمات الصحية.

وتفقدت جولي مخازن المساعدات اللوجستية التابعة للهلال الأحمر المصري في مدينة العريش، إذ تُجمع وتُفرز المساعدات الغذائية والطبية والإيوائية قبل إرسالها إلى قطاع غزة. واطلعت على آليات العمل الميداني والتنسيق بين الفرق المحلية والدولية لضمان سرعة وكفاءة وصول المساعدات.

معبر رفح

واختتمت النجمة العالمية جولتها بتفقد معبر رفح الحدودي، إذاستمعت إلى شرح مفصل حول آليات دخول شاحنات الإغاثة، وعددها اليومي، والتحديات اللوجستية والأمنية المرتبطة بعمليات العبور، في ظل استمرار الأزمة الإنسانية داخل القطاع.

سجل إنساني

وتأتي زيارة أنجلينا جولي، التي شغلت سابقاً منصب المبعوثة الخاصة للمفوضية السامية للأمم المتحدة لشؤون اللاجئين بين عامي 2012 و2020، امتداداً لدورها الإنساني الممتد لعقود في مناطق النزاع حول العالم، وتزامناً مع تفاقم الأوضاع الإنسانية في قطاع غزة.

العريش محور الإغاثة

وتُعد مدينة العريش ومعبر رفح النقطة الرئيسية لدخول المساعدات الدولية إلى غزة، إذ يشرف الهلال الأحمر المصري على عمليات الفرز والنقل بالتنسيق مع الجهات المصرية والدولية، بينما تحول مستشفى العريش العام منذ أكتوبر 2023 إلى مركز رئيسي لاستقبال وعلاج المصابين الفلسطينيين بدعم من وزارة الصحة المصرية وفرق طبية متخصصة.

رسالة من الميدان

وأكد محافظ شمال سيناء أن الزيارة تمثّل «فرصة مهمة للاطلاع على الواقع الإنساني عن قرب»، مشيراً إلى استمرار الجهود المصرية في تسهيل إدخال المساعدات وتقديم الرعاية الطبية للمصابين، رغم التحديات المتزايدة.

وتحمل جولة أنجلينا جولي رسالة إنسانية تتجاوز الرمزية، في وقت تتجه فيه أنظار العالم إلى معبر رفح باعتباره شريان الحياة الوحيد لقطاع غزة.