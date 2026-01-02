من هوليوود إلى العريش.. أنجلينا جولي في جولة إنسانية على حدود غزة

In a notable humanitarian visit, the global star and humanitarian activist Angelina Jolie arrived today (Friday) in the city of Al-Arish in North Sinai, on a tour that included Al-Arish General Hospital, humanitarian aid warehouses, and the Rafah border crossing, to closely observe the humanitarian conditions related to the crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Official Reception and Field Tour

Jolie was received by the Governor of North Sinai, Major General Khaled Megahed, accompanied by several officials, including Ambassador Nabila Makram Abid, the former Minister of Immigration and Chair of the Technical Secretariat for the National Coalition for Developmental Humanitarian Work, along with Arwa Jayiri from the U.S. Department of State, as part of an expanded humanitarian and diplomatic coordination effort.

Inside Al-Arish General Hospital

The visit included a tour inside the departments of Al-Arish General Hospital, where Angelina Jolie met several Palestinian injured individuals who had been transferred from the Gaza Strip for treatment, and she checked on their health conditions. She also listened to explanations from the medical teams about the nature of the injuries and the daily challenges faced by the staff amid the increasing pressure on health services.

Relief Warehouses and the Red Crescent

Jolie inspected the logistical aid warehouses of the Egyptian Red Crescent in Al-Arish, where food, medical, and shelter assistance is collected and sorted before being sent to the Gaza Strip. She learned about the mechanisms of fieldwork and coordination between local and international teams to ensure the swift and efficient delivery of aid.

Rafah Crossing.. The Heart of Humanitarian Work

The global star concluded her tour by inspecting the Rafah border crossing, where she listened to a detailed explanation about the mechanisms for the entry of relief trucks, their daily numbers, and the logistical and security challenges associated with the crossing operations, amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis within the sector.

A Long Humanitarian Record

Angelina Jolie's visit, who previously served as the Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees from 2012 to 2020, extends her humanitarian role that has spanned decades in conflict areas around the world, coinciding with the worsening humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip.

Al-Arish: The Relief Hub

The city of Al-Arish and the Rafah crossing are the main points for the entry of international aid to Gaza, as the Egyptian Red Crescent oversees the sorting and transportation operations in coordination with Egyptian and international entities, while Al-Arish General Hospital has turned since October 2023 into a primary center for receiving and treating injured Palestinians, supported by the Egyptian Ministry of Health and specialized medical teams.

A Message from the Field

The Governor of North Sinai confirmed that the visit represents "an important opportunity to closely observe the humanitarian reality," pointing to the continued Egyptian efforts to facilitate the entry of aid and provide medical care to the injured, despite the increasing challenges.

Angelina Jolie's tour carries a humanitarian message that transcends symbolism, at a time when the eyes of the world are focused on the Rafah crossing as the only lifeline for the Gaza Strip.