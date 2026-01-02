من هوليوود إلى العريش.. أنجلينا جولي في جولة إنسانية على حدود غزة

في زيارة إنسانية لافتة، وصلت النجمة العالمية والناشطة في العمل الإغاثي أنجلينا جولي، اليوم (الجمعة)، إلى مدينة العريش بمحافظة شمال سيناء، في جولة تفقدية شملت مستشفى العريش العام، ومخازن المساعدات الإنسانية، ومعبر رفح الحدودي، للاطلاع عن قرب على الأوضاع الإنسانية المرتبطة بالأزمة في قطاع غزة.
استقبال رسمي
وكان في استقبال جولي، محافظ شمال سيناء اللواء خالد مجاور، يرافقه عدد من المسؤولين، من بينهم السفيرة نبيلة مكرم عبيد، وزيرة الهجرة الأسبق ورئيسة الأمانة الفنية للتحالف الوطني للعمل الأهلي التنموي، إلى جانب أروا جاييري من وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية، وذلك في إطار تنسيق إنساني ودبلوماسي موسع.
مستشفى العريش
وشملت الزيارة جولة داخل أقسام مستشفى العريش العام، إذ التقت أنجلينا جولي عدداً من المصابين الفلسطينيين الذين جرى نقلهم من قطاع غزة لتلقي العلاج، واطمأنت على حالتهم الصحية، كما استمعت إلى شرح من الفرق الطبية حول طبيعة الإصابات والتحديات اليومية التي تواجه الطواقم في ظل الضغط المتزايد على الخدمات الصحية.
وتفقدت جولي مخازن المساعدات اللوجستية التابعة للهلال الأحمر المصري في مدينة العريش، إذ تُجمع وتُفرز المساعدات الغذائية والطبية والإيوائية قبل إرسالها إلى قطاع غزة. واطلعت على آليات العمل الميداني والتنسيق بين الفرق المحلية والدولية لضمان سرعة وكفاءة وصول المساعدات.
معبر رفح
واختتمت النجمة العالمية جولتها بتفقد معبر رفح الحدودي، إذاستمعت إلى شرح مفصل حول آليات دخول شاحنات الإغاثة، وعددها اليومي، والتحديات اللوجستية والأمنية المرتبطة بعمليات العبور، في ظل استمرار الأزمة الإنسانية داخل القطاع.
سجل إنساني
وتأتي زيارة أنجلينا جولي، التي شغلت سابقاً منصب المبعوثة الخاصة للمفوضية السامية للأمم المتحدة لشؤون اللاجئين بين عامي 2012 و2020، امتداداً لدورها الإنساني الممتد لعقود في مناطق النزاع حول العالم، وتزامناً مع تفاقم الأوضاع الإنسانية في قطاع غزة.
العريش محور الإغاثة
وتُعد مدينة العريش ومعبر رفح النقطة الرئيسية لدخول المساعدات الدولية إلى غزة، إذ يشرف الهلال الأحمر المصري على عمليات الفرز والنقل بالتنسيق مع الجهات المصرية والدولية، بينما تحول مستشفى العريش العام منذ أكتوبر 2023 إلى مركز رئيسي لاستقبال وعلاج المصابين الفلسطينيين بدعم من وزارة الصحة المصرية وفرق طبية متخصصة.
رسالة من الميدان
وأكد محافظ شمال سيناء أن الزيارة تمثّل «فرصة مهمة للاطلاع على الواقع الإنساني عن قرب»، مشيراً إلى استمرار الجهود المصرية في تسهيل إدخال المساعدات وتقديم الرعاية الطبية للمصابين، رغم التحديات المتزايدة.
وتحمل جولة أنجلينا جولي رسالة إنسانية تتجاوز الرمزية، في وقت تتجه فيه أنظار العالم إلى معبر رفح باعتباره شريان الحياة الوحيد لقطاع غزة.
In a notable humanitarian visit, the global star and humanitarian activist Angelina Jolie arrived today (Friday) in the city of Al-Arish in North Sinai, on a tour that included Al-Arish General Hospital, humanitarian aid warehouses, and the Rafah border crossing, to closely observe the humanitarian conditions related to the crisis in the Gaza Strip.
Official Reception and Field Tour
Jolie was received by the Governor of North Sinai, Major General Khaled Megahed, accompanied by several officials, including Ambassador Nabila Makram Abid, the former Minister of Immigration and Chair of the Technical Secretariat for the National Coalition for Developmental Humanitarian Work, along with Arwa Jayiri from the U.S. Department of State, as part of an expanded humanitarian and diplomatic coordination effort.
Inside Al-Arish General Hospital
The visit included a tour inside the departments of Al-Arish General Hospital, where Angelina Jolie met several Palestinian injured individuals who had been transferred from the Gaza Strip for treatment, and she checked on their health conditions. She also listened to explanations from the medical teams about the nature of the injuries and the daily challenges faced by the staff amid the increasing pressure on health services.
Relief Warehouses and the Red Crescent
Jolie inspected the logistical aid warehouses of the Egyptian Red Crescent in Al-Arish, where food, medical, and shelter assistance is collected and sorted before being sent to the Gaza Strip. She learned about the mechanisms of fieldwork and coordination between local and international teams to ensure the swift and efficient delivery of aid.
Rafah Crossing.. The Heart of Humanitarian Work
The global star concluded her tour by inspecting the Rafah border crossing, where she listened to a detailed explanation about the mechanisms for the entry of relief trucks, their daily numbers, and the logistical and security challenges associated with the crossing operations, amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis within the sector.
A Long Humanitarian Record
Angelina Jolie's visit, who previously served as the Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees from 2012 to 2020, extends her humanitarian role that has spanned decades in conflict areas around the world, coinciding with the worsening humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip.
Al-Arish: The Relief Hub
The city of Al-Arish and the Rafah crossing are the main points for the entry of international aid to Gaza, as the Egyptian Red Crescent oversees the sorting and transportation operations in coordination with Egyptian and international entities, while Al-Arish General Hospital has turned since October 2023 into a primary center for receiving and treating injured Palestinians, supported by the Egyptian Ministry of Health and specialized medical teams.
A Message from the Field
The Governor of North Sinai confirmed that the visit represents "an important opportunity to closely observe the humanitarian reality," pointing to the continued Egyptian efforts to facilitate the entry of aid and provide medical care to the injured, despite the increasing challenges.
Angelina Jolie's tour carries a humanitarian message that transcends symbolism, at a time when the eyes of the world are focused on the Rafah crossing as the only lifeline for the Gaza Strip.