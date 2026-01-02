A wedding ceremony in Egypt's Sharqia Governorate turned into a real nightmare after dozens of guests suffered from sudden food poisoning after consuming meals served during the event.

Local media reported that 25 injured individuals were taken to the hospital suffering from severe vomiting, diarrhea, and sharp stomach pains, with cases arriving almost simultaneously. Everyone received first aid, including stomach washing and appropriate treatment. Doctors confirmed that the condition of most of the injured was stable, while some remained under observation as a precautionary measure.

A medical source indicated that the symptoms appeared suddenly after consuming food prepared at a well-known restaurant in Belbeis, raising suspicions of a mass poisoning related to the meals served.

Security forces arrested the restaurant owner and three of its employees, and they were held pending further investigations, while a food inspection committee began collecting samples of the food for examination in the Ministry of Health's laboratories to determine its safety for consumption and the exact causes of the poisoning.

The public prosecutor confirmed that investigations are ongoing and decided to detain the accused in connection with the case, while several affected individuals called for the restaurant to be closed and sealed until the investigations are completed, amid a state of concern and anger among the guests' families.