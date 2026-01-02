تحوّل حفل زفاف في محافظة الشرقية المصرية إلى كابوس حقيقي، بعد أن تعرض عشرات المدعوين لحالات تسمم غذائي مفاجئ، عقب تناول وجبات قُدمت خلال المراسم.

وأفادت وسائل إعلام محلية بنقل 25 مصاباً إلى المستشفى يعانون من قيء شديد وإسهال وآلام حادة بالمعدة، حيث وصلت الحالات بشكل متزامن تقريبًا، فيما خضع الجميع للإسعافات الأولية، بما في ذلك غسيل المعدة وتلقي العلاج المناسب. وأكد الأطباء استقرار حالة معظم المصابين، بينما بقي بعضهم تحت الملاحظة كإجراء احترازي.

وأشار مصدر طبي إلى أن الأعراض ظهرت فجأة بعد تناول الطعام الذي جُهز في أحد المطاعم الشهيرة بمركز بلبيس، ما عزز الشكوك حول وقوع تسمم جماعي مرتبط بالوجبات المقدمة.

وألقت الأجهزة الأمنية القبض على صاحب المطعم و3 من العاملين به، وجرى التحفظ عليهم لحين استكمال التحقيقات، فيما باشرت لجنة مفتشي الأغذية سحب عينات من الطعام لفحصها داخل معامل وزارة الصحة لتحديد مدى صلاحيتها للاستهلاك والأسباب الدقيقة للتسمم.

وأكدت النيابة العامة متابعة التحقيقات وقررت حبس المتهمين على ذمة القضية، فيما طالب عدد من المتضررين بإغلاق المطعم وتشميعه لحين انتهاء التحقيقات، وسط حالة من القلق والغضب بين أهالي المدعوين.