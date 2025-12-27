أعلنت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض كارولين ليفيت خبر حملها الثاني بفتاة، في إعلان شخصي دافئ نشرته على حسابها الرسمي في إنستغرام.

وكتبت ليفيت صاحبة الـ28 عاماً في منشورها، مرفقة صورة لها وهي تقف بجانب شجرة عيد الميلاد مع إظهار بطنها الحامل بوضوح: «أعظم هدية عيد ميلاد يمكن أن نطلبها، طفلة قادمة في مايو 2026. زوجي وابني وابنتي المنتظرة... نحن في غاية السعادة لنمو عائلتنا ونتوق لرؤية ابننا يصبح أخاً أكبر. قلبي يفيض بالامتنان لله على نعمة الأمومة، التي أؤمن حقاً أنها أقرب شيء إلى الجنة على الأرض».

وأضافت شكرها الخاص للرئيس دونالد ترمب، ورئيسة موظفي البيت الأبيض سوزي وايلز «لدعمهما، ولخلق بيئة مؤيدة للعائلة داخل البيت الأبيض».

وتعد كارولين ليفيت أصغر شخص يشغل منصب المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض، وهي أم لطفل يبلغ من العمر عاماً واحداً من زوجها نيكولاس ريتشيو، وقد وُلد ابنها، الذي يحمل الاسم نفسه، في يوليو 2024، بينما كانت ليفيت تعمل في حملة الرئيس ترمب الانتخابية في ذلك العام.

ونقلت صحيفة «واشنطن بوست» عن مسؤولين في البيت الأبيض أن ليفيت ستستمر في منصبها متحدثة صحفية بعد ولادة طفلها الثاني، معتبرة أن الجمع بين منصب ليفيت متحدثة صحفية للبيت الأبيض وتربية طفلين صغيرين سيكون أمراً صعباً.

وتشغل ليفيت أحد أبرز المناصب في الإدارة الرئاسية الحالية، حيث تجيب عن أسئلة الصحفيين في غرفة الإحاطة الإعلامية بالبيت الأبيض نيابةً عن رئيس تربطه علاقة متوترة بوسائل الإعلام الرئيسية، على حد تعبير الصحيفة.

وتنشر ليفيت باستمرار صوراً لابنها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، كان آخرها مع ديك رومي حي في البيت الأبيض في نوفمبر، وأخرى مرتدياً زيّ يقطينة في أكتوبر، وعلى شاطئ نيو هامبشاير هذا الصيف.