The White House spokesperson, Caroline Levitt, announced her second pregnancy with a girl in a warm personal announcement she posted on her official Instagram account.

Levitt, who is 28 years old, wrote in her post, accompanied by a picture of herself standing next to a Christmas tree clearly showing her pregnant belly: "The greatest Christmas gift we could ask for, a baby girl coming in May 2026. My husband, my son, and my expected daughter... we are overjoyed to grow our family and can't wait to see our son become a big brother. My heart is overflowing with gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood, which I truly believe is the closest thing to heaven on earth."

She also expressed her special thanks to President Donald Trump and White House Chief of Staff Suzy Wiles "for their support and for creating a family-friendly environment within the White House."

Caroline Levitt is the youngest person to hold the position of White House spokesperson, and she is a mother to a one-year-old child with her husband, Nicholas Ricchio. Their son, who shares the same name, was born in July 2024 while Levitt was working on President Trump's election campaign that year.

The Washington Post reported that White House officials stated Levitt will continue in her role as press spokesperson after the birth of her second child, considering that balancing Levitt's role as White House press spokesperson with raising two young children will be challenging.

Levitt holds one of the most prominent positions in the current presidential administration, as she answers questions from journalists in the White House press briefing room on behalf of a president who has a strained relationship with the mainstream media, according to the newspaper.

Levitt regularly shares photos of her son on social media, the latest being with a live turkey at the White House in November, and another of him wearing a pumpkin costume in October, and on the beach in New Hampshire this summer.