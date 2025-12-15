The Louvre Museum, the most visited museum in the world, closed its doors today (Monday) as an open strike by workers began, demanding urgent renovations and an increase in the number of staff, also protesting against a 45% hike in ticket prices for visitors from outside the European Economic Area, including British and American tourists.



Open Strike by Louvre Employees

This strike, called by the three main unions (CGT, Sud, CFDT), comes at a critical time of the year with the Christmas holidays approaching, and could lead to partial or total closures for days if it continues. The museum employs around 2,100 staff and welcomed 8.7 million visitors last year.



Theft of the Louvre's Crown Jewels

The Louvre is still recovering from the theft of the French crown jewels on October 19, when a gang of four broke into the museum in broad daylight, stealing jewels worth about 88 million euros in just seven minutes before escaping on motorcycles. Several suspects have been arrested, but the jewels have not yet been found.



Water Leak Damaging Egyptian Artifacts at the Louvre

In November, a water leak caused damage to 300 to 400 books and documents in the Egyptian artifacts section, leading to the closure of a hall containing nine rooms of ancient Greek pottery due to concerns over the safety of the ceiling.

The unions described the situation as employees being the "last bastion before collapse," pointing to years of government funding shortages and job cuts (200 positions since 2015, particularly in security).



Increase in Louvre Ticket Prices

They also criticized the increase in ticket prices to 32 euros starting in January for visitors from countries such as the United States, Britain, and China, deeming it "unacceptable discrimination" that forces visitors to pay for a deteriorating museum.

Official reports confirmed the slow pace of security updates, stating that the museum has focused on attractive operations rather than protection. President Emmanuel Macron has ordered a deep reorganization, and Philippe Jost (who oversaw the reconstruction of Notre-Dame) will conduct a study in January.

Investigations are still ongoing, amid concerns about the impact of the strike on tourism during the holiday season.