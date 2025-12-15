أغلق متحف اللوفر، أكثر المتاحف زيارة في العالم، أبوابه اليوم (الإثنين)، مع بدء إضراب مفتوح للعاملين يطالبون بتجديدات عاجلة وزيادة في عدد الموظفين، احتجاجاً أيضاً على رفع أسعار التذاكر بنسبة 45% للزوار من خارج المنطقة الاقتصادية الأوروبية، بما في ذلك السياح البريطانيين والأمريكيين.

إضراب مفتوح لموظفي اللوفر

يأتي هذا الإضراب، الذي دعت إليه النقابات الثلاث الرئيسية (CGT، Sud، CFDT)، في وقت حرج من العام مع اقتراب عطلات الميلاد، وقد يؤدي إلى إغلاق جزئي أو كلي لأيام إذا استمر، ويضم المتحف نحو 2100 موظف، واستقبل 8.7 مليون زائر العام الماضي.

سرقة جواهر متحف اللوفر

ولا يزال اللوفر يتعافى من سرقة جواهر التاج الفرنسي في 19 أكتوبر الماضي، حيث اقتحمت عصابة مكونة من أربعة أشخاص المتحف في وضح النهار، مسروقة جواهر قيمتها نحو 88 مليون يورو في سبع دقائق فقط قبل الهروب على دراجات نارية، فيما تم اعتقال عدة مشتبه بهم، لكن الجواهر لم تُعثر عليها بعد.

تسرب مائي يُفسد آثار مصر في اللوفر

وفي نوفمبر، تسبب تسرب مائي في تلف 300 إلى 400 كتاب ووثيقة في قسم الآثار المصرية، ثم أغلقت قاعة تحتوي على تسع غرف للفخار اليوناني القديم بسبب مخاوف من سلامة السقف.

ووصفت النقابات الوضع بأن الموظفين «الحصن الأخير قبل الانهيار»، مشيرة إلى سنوات من نقص التمويل الحكومي وتخفيض الوظائف (200 وظيفة منذ 2015، خاصة في الأمن).

ارتفاع سعر تذكرة زيارة اللوفر

كما انتقدوا رفع سعر التذكرة إلى 32 يورو اعتباراً من يناير للزوار من دول مثل الولايات المتحدة وبريطانيا والصين، معتبرينه «تمييزاً غير مقبول» يجعل الزوار يدفعون مقابل متحف متدهور.

وأكدت تقارير رسمية، بطء تحديثات الأمن، وأن المتحف ركز على عمليات جذابة بدلاً من الحماية، كما أمر الرئيس إيمانويل ماكرون بإعادة تنظيم عميقة، وسيجري فيليب جوست (الذي أشرف على إعادة بناء نوتردام) دراسة في يناير.

ولا تزال التحقيقات جارية، وسط مخاوف من تأثير الإضراب على السياحة في موسم الأعياد.