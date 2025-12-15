أغلق متحف اللوفر، أكثر المتاحف زيارة في العالم، أبوابه اليوم (الإثنين)، مع بدء إضراب مفتوح للعاملين يطالبون بتجديدات عاجلة وزيادة في عدد الموظفين، احتجاجاً أيضاً على رفع أسعار التذاكر بنسبة 45% للزوار من خارج المنطقة الاقتصادية الأوروبية، بما في ذلك السياح البريطانيين والأمريكيين.
إضراب مفتوح لموظفي اللوفر
يأتي هذا الإضراب، الذي دعت إليه النقابات الثلاث الرئيسية (CGT، Sud، CFDT)، في وقت حرج من العام مع اقتراب عطلات الميلاد، وقد يؤدي إلى إغلاق جزئي أو كلي لأيام إذا استمر، ويضم المتحف نحو 2100 موظف، واستقبل 8.7 مليون زائر العام الماضي.
سرقة جواهر متحف اللوفر
ولا يزال اللوفر يتعافى من سرقة جواهر التاج الفرنسي في 19 أكتوبر الماضي، حيث اقتحمت عصابة مكونة من أربعة أشخاص المتحف في وضح النهار، مسروقة جواهر قيمتها نحو 88 مليون يورو في سبع دقائق فقط قبل الهروب على دراجات نارية، فيما تم اعتقال عدة مشتبه بهم، لكن الجواهر لم تُعثر عليها بعد.
تسرب مائي يُفسد آثار مصر في اللوفر
وفي نوفمبر، تسبب تسرب مائي في تلف 300 إلى 400 كتاب ووثيقة في قسم الآثار المصرية، ثم أغلقت قاعة تحتوي على تسع غرف للفخار اليوناني القديم بسبب مخاوف من سلامة السقف.
ووصفت النقابات الوضع بأن الموظفين «الحصن الأخير قبل الانهيار»، مشيرة إلى سنوات من نقص التمويل الحكومي وتخفيض الوظائف (200 وظيفة منذ 2015، خاصة في الأمن).
ارتفاع سعر تذكرة زيارة اللوفر
كما انتقدوا رفع سعر التذكرة إلى 32 يورو اعتباراً من يناير للزوار من دول مثل الولايات المتحدة وبريطانيا والصين، معتبرينه «تمييزاً غير مقبول» يجعل الزوار يدفعون مقابل متحف متدهور.
وأكدت تقارير رسمية، بطء تحديثات الأمن، وأن المتحف ركز على عمليات جذابة بدلاً من الحماية، كما أمر الرئيس إيمانويل ماكرون بإعادة تنظيم عميقة، وسيجري فيليب جوست (الذي أشرف على إعادة بناء نوتردام) دراسة في يناير.
ولا تزال التحقيقات جارية، وسط مخاوف من تأثير الإضراب على السياحة في موسم الأعياد.
The Louvre Museum, the most visited museum in the world, closed its doors today (Monday) as an open strike by workers began, demanding urgent renovations and an increase in the number of staff, also protesting against a 45% hike in ticket prices for visitors from outside the European Economic Area, including British and American tourists.
Open Strike by Louvre Employees
This strike, called by the three main unions (CGT, Sud, CFDT), comes at a critical time of the year with the Christmas holidays approaching, and could lead to partial or total closures for days if it continues. The museum employs around 2,100 staff and welcomed 8.7 million visitors last year.
Theft of the Louvre's Crown Jewels
The Louvre is still recovering from the theft of the French crown jewels on October 19, when a gang of four broke into the museum in broad daylight, stealing jewels worth about 88 million euros in just seven minutes before escaping on motorcycles. Several suspects have been arrested, but the jewels have not yet been found.
Water Leak Damaging Egyptian Artifacts at the Louvre
In November, a water leak caused damage to 300 to 400 books and documents in the Egyptian artifacts section, leading to the closure of a hall containing nine rooms of ancient Greek pottery due to concerns over the safety of the ceiling.
The unions described the situation as employees being the "last bastion before collapse," pointing to years of government funding shortages and job cuts (200 positions since 2015, particularly in security).
Increase in Louvre Ticket Prices
They also criticized the increase in ticket prices to 32 euros starting in January for visitors from countries such as the United States, Britain, and China, deeming it "unacceptable discrimination" that forces visitors to pay for a deteriorating museum.
Official reports confirmed the slow pace of security updates, stating that the museum has focused on attractive operations rather than protection. President Emmanuel Macron has ordered a deep reorganization, and Philippe Jost (who oversaw the reconstruction of Notre-Dame) will conduct a study in January.
Investigations are still ongoing, amid concerns about the impact of the strike on tourism during the holiday season.