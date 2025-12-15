اليابان تودع آخر باندا لأول مرة منذ 1972

The Japanese government announced today (Monday) that the famous giant panda twins, Xiao Xiao (male) and Li Li (female), at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo will be returned to China in late January 2026, meaning Japan will lose its last panda for the first time in over half a century, amid a wave of sadness and disappointment among the Japanese public.



According to the Kyodo News Agency and official sources, January 25, 2026, will be the last day for the public display of the twins at Ueno Zoo, where they were born in June 2021 and have become beloved stars attracting thousands of visitors daily.

This decision comes under the bilateral loan agreement between Tokyo and Beijing, which stipulates the return of all pandas – including those born in Japan – to China, where they are considered exclusively China's property.

The End of Panda Diplomacy with Japan



Chinese "panda diplomacy" dates back decades, as Japan began receiving pandas in 1972 with the arrival of the pair Kang Kang and Lan Lan at Ueno, celebrating the normalization of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Since then, Japan has hosted more than 30 pandas, whether borrowed or born locally, in parks such as Ueno and Adventure World in Wakayama, but in recent years, most have returned to China, including the parents of the twins (Ri Ri and Shin Shin) in 2024, and four other pandas from Wakayama in June 2025.

This early return has raised public concern, especially with no clear indications of a new panda loan soon, as the Tokyo government seeks to secure a new pair, but negotiations are complicated and may be affected by current political tensions between the two countries.

A Final Farewell to Pandas in Japan

Ueno Zoo is expected to see a massive influx of visitors in the coming weeks for a final farewell, in an emotional scene reminiscent of previous farewells that witnessed tears and long lines.

Japan's chances of securing alternative pandas have diminished after Prime Minister Takaiichi stated in parliament on November 7 that the emergency situation regarding Taiwan could pose a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan, which could lead to action from the Japanese defense forces to support the United States.

This has sparked anger in China, as Beijing considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists that the Taiwan issue is a purely "internal affair."