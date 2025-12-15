أعلنت الحكومة اليابانية، اليوم (الإثنين)، أن التوأم الباندا العملاق الشهير شياو شياو (الذكر) ولي لي (الأنثى) في حديقة حيوان أوينو بالعاصمة طوكيو سيُعادان إلى الصين في أواخر يناير 2026، مما يعني أن اليابان ستفقد آخر باندا لأول مرة منذ أكثر من نصف قرن، وسط موجة من الحزن وخيبة الأمل بين الجمهور الياباني.

اليابان تودع آخر باندا لأول مرة منذ 1972


ووفقاً لوكالة الأنباء اليابانية «كيودو» ومصادر رسمية، سيكون يوم 25 يناير 2026 آخر يوم للعرض العام للتوأم في حديقة أوينو، حيث ولدا في يونيو 2021 وأصبحا نجوماً محبوبين يجذبان آلاف الزوار يومياً.

يأتي هذا القرار بموجب اتفاقية الإعارة الثنائية بين طوكيو وبكين، التي تنص على عودة جميع الباندا – بما في ذلك تلك المولودة في اليابان – إلى الصين، حيث تُعتبر ملكية الصين حصرياً.

نهاية دبلوماسية الباندا مع اليابان


وتعود «دبلوماسية الباندا» الصينية إلى عقود، حيث بدأت اليابان في استقبال الباندا عام 1972 مع وصول الزوج كانغ كانغ ولان لان إلى أوينو، احتفالاً بتطبيع العلاقات الدبلوماسية بين البلدين.
ومنذ ذلك الحين، استضافت اليابان أكثر من 30 باندا، سواء مستعارة أو مولودة محلياً، في حدائق مثل أوينو وأدفنتشر وورلد في واكاياما، لكن في السنوات الأخيرة، عادت معظمها إلى الصين، بما في ذلك والدا التوأم (ري ري وشين شين) في 2024، وأربعة باندا أخرى من واكاياما في يونيو 2025.
وأثارت هذه العودة المبكرة قلقاً عاماً، خصوصا مع عدم وجود مؤشرات واضحة على إعارة بانده جديدة قريباً، حيث تسعى حكومة طوكيو للحصول على زوج جديد، لكن المفاوضات معقدة، وقد تتأثر بالتوترات السياسية الحالية بين البلدين.

وداع أخير للباندا في اليابان
ويتوقع أن تشهد حديقة أوينو تدفقاً هائلاً من الزوار في الأسابيع القادمة للوداع الأخير، في مشهد عاطفي يذكر بوداعات سابقة شهدت دموعاً وطوابير طويلة.
وتضاءلت فرص اليابان في تأمين حيوانات الباندا البديلة بعد أن صرحت رئيسة الوزراء تاكايتشي بالبرلمان في 7 نوفمبر، بأن حالة الطوارئ المتعلقة بتايوان قد تشكل «وضعاً يهدد بقاء» اليابان، مما قد يؤدي إلى تحرك من جانب قوات الدفاع اليابانية لدعم الولايات المتحدة.
وأثار هذا غضب الصين، لأن بكين تعتبر تايوان جزءًا من أراضيها وتصر على أن قضية تايوان هي «شأن داخلي» بحت.