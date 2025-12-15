حصل ميناء العين السخنة على شهادة موسوعة غينيس للأرقام القياسية كـ«أعمق حوض ميناء من صنع الإنسان يُنشأ على اليابسة» بعمق تشغيلي يبلغ 19 متراً.

ميناء العين السخنة يدخل موسوعة غينيس

وتسلم نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء للتنمية الصناعية وزير الصناعة والنقل الفريق مهندس كامل الوزير الشهادة الرسمية من المحكم المعتمد لموسوعة غينيس كنزي الدفراوي خلال زيارته للميناء اليوم (الإثنين)، مع بدء التشغيل التجريبي لمحطة حاويات «هاتشيسون»، أولى محطات التطوير الضخم.

وأكدت كنزي الدفراوي أن الحد الأدنى المطلوب للتسجيل كان 17 متراً، لكن الميناء تجاوز ذلك بتحقيق عمق 19 متراً بعد مراجعة دقيقة للسجلات الفنية والقياسات، مشيدة بالالتزام الكامل بالمعايير العالمية.

وذكرت وزارة النقل المصرية في بيان لها اليوم (الإثنين) أن ميناء العين السخنة يُعد أحد المكونات الرئيسية للممر اللوجستي «السخنة–الدخيلة»، ضمن مشروع محور «السخنة–الإسكندرية» اللوجستي المتكامل للحاويات، الذي يستهدف الربط بين البحر الأحمر والبحر المتوسط، وتعزيز دور مصر كمحور عالمي لحركة التجارة والنقل البحري.

مشروع تطوير ميناء السخنة

وتستكمل وزارة النقل المصرية تنفيذ مشروع تطوير ميناء السخنة بتطوير جميع الموانئ المصرية، بهدف تحويل مصر إلى مركز إقليمي للنقل واللوجستيات وتجارة الترانزيت، بما يدعم جذب المزيد من الخطوط الملاحية العالمية.

وتشمل أعمال التطوير توسعات ضخمة بالميناء، حيث تصل المساحة الإجمالية إلى 29 كم²، تتضمن إنشاء 5 أحواض جديدة، و18 كيلومتراً من الأرصفة البحرية بعمق يصل إلى 18 متراً، إلى جانب ساحات تداول بمساحة 9.2 مليون م²، ومناطق لوجستية على مساحة 5.2 كم².

ويشمل المشروع تنفيذ شبكة طرق داخلية بطول 17 كيلومتراً من الرصف الخرساني، وإنشاء شبكة خطوط سكك حديدية بطول 30 كيلومتراً، مرتبطة بالقطار الكهربائي السريع، في إطار خطة تحويل ميناء العين السخنة إلى أكبر ميناء على البحر الأحمر، وميناء محوري يخدم حركة التجارة الإقليمية والدولية.