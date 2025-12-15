The Ain Sokhna Port has received a Guinness World Records certificate as the "Deepest man-made port basin created on land" with an operational depth of 19 meters.

Ain Sokhna Port Enters the Guinness World Records

The Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, Engineer Kamel El-Wazir, received the official certificate from the certified Guinness World Records adjudicator Kenzi El-Dafrawy during his visit to the port today (Monday), coinciding with the start of the trial operation of the "Hutchison" container terminal, the first of the massive development stations.

Kenzi El-Dafrawy confirmed that the minimum required for registration was 17 meters, but the port exceeded that by achieving a depth of 19 meters after a thorough review of the technical records and measurements, praising the full commitment to international standards.

The Egyptian Ministry of Transport stated in a press release today (Monday) that Ain Sokhna Port is considered one of the main components of the "Sokhna-Dekheila" logistics corridor, part of the integrated "Sokhna-Alexandria" logistics project for containers, which aims to connect the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea, enhancing Egypt's role as a global hub for trade and maritime transport.

Development Project for Sokhna Port

The Egyptian Ministry of Transport is continuing the implementation of the development project for Sokhna Port by upgrading all Egyptian ports, aiming to transform Egypt into a regional center for transport, logistics, and transit trade, thereby attracting more global shipping lines.

The development works include massive expansions at the port, with a total area of 29 km², including the construction of 5 new basins and 18 kilometers of marine berths with a depth of up to 18 meters, in addition to handling yards covering an area of 9.2 million m², and logistics areas spanning 5.2 km².

The project includes the implementation of an internal road network extending 17 kilometers of concrete paving, and the establishment of a railway network of 30 kilometers, connected to the high-speed electric train, as part of the plan to transform Ain Sokhna Port into the largest port on the Red Sea and a pivotal port serving regional and international trade movements.