At least 37 people have died, and 42 others have been injured, in flash floods caused by heavy thunderstorms that occurred yesterday (Sunday) in the coastal region of Safi on the Atlantic Ocean, about 330 kilometers south of Rabat, according to the official 2M television channel citing local authorities on Monday.

One hour of heavy rain was enough to flood homes and shops in the old city, sweep away cars, and cut off many roads in the surrounding areas, with rescue operations ongoing.

About 70 homes and shops were damaged, floodwaters swept away nearly ten cars, and schools in the region were closed today (Monday) for security reasons.

This incident comes after seven years of severe drought that emptied some of the country's major dams, but Morocco is now experiencing heavy rains and heavy snowfall in the Atlas Mountains.

Search operations for potential missing persons are still ongoing, and the death toll may rise as efforts continue. Relief teams and local authorities have mobilized to assist those affected and assess the damage.