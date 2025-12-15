لقي ما لا يقل عن 37 شخصاً مصرعهم، وأصيب 42 آخرون، في فيضانات مفاجئة ناجمة عن أمطار رعدية غزيرة هطلت، أمس (الأحد)، في إقليم آسفي الساحلي على المحيط الأطلسي، على بعد 330 كيلومتراً جنوب الرباط، حسبما أفادت قناة 2M التلفزيونية الرسمية نقلاً عن السلطات المحلية يوم الإثنين.

وكانت ساعة واحدة من الأمطار الغزيرة كافية لإغراق المنازل والمتاجر في المدينة القديمة، وجرف السيارات، وقطع العديد من الطرق في المناطق المحيطة، مع استمرار عمليات الإنقاذ.

وتضرر نحو 70 منزلاً ومتجراً، وجرفت السيول نحو عشر سيارات، وأغلقت المدارس في الإقليم اليوم (الإثنين) لأسباب أمنية.

ويأتي هذا الحادث بعد سبع سنوات من الجفاف الشديد الذي أفرغ بعض السدود الرئيسية في البلاد، لكن المغرب يشهد الآن أمطاراً غزيرة وتساقط ثلوج كثيفة على جبال الأطلس.

ولا تزال عمليات البحث عن مفقودين محتملين جارية، وقد يرتفع عدد الضحايا مع تقدم الجهود. تعبأت فرق الإغاثة والسلطات المحلية لمساعدة المتضررين وتقييم الأضرار.