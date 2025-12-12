كشفت بعثة أثرية إيطالية تعمل بمنطقة أبو غراب في مدينة أبوصير بالجيزة، بقايا معبد الوادي للمجموعة الشمسية للملك «ني أوسر رع» من عصر الأسرة الخامسة، وذلك خلال أعمال الحفائر الجارية بالموقع.

وأكد الأمين العام للمجلس الأعلى للآثار الدكتور محمد إسماعيل أن هذا الكشف يُعد من أهم الاكتشافات في المنطقة منذ عقود، إذ نجحت البعثة لأول مرة في الكشف عن أكثر من نصف مساحة المعبد الضخم الذي يتجاوز 1000 متر مربع، مما يجعله واحداً من أكبر وأبرز معابد الوادي في جبانة منف.

وكان العالم الألماني لودفيغ بورخارت قد حدد موقع المعبد عام 1901، لكن ارتفاع منسوب المياه الجوفية آنذاك منع إجراء حفائر، واليوم، وبفضل تقنيات الحفائر الحديثة وإدارة المياه، تمكنت البعثة من الوصول إلى الأرضية الأصلية للمعبد.

قطع أثرية نادرة

كشفت الحفائر مدخل المعبد المغطى بطبقة كثيفة من طمي النيل بلغ ارتفاعها نحو 1.20 متر، إضافة إلى الأرضية الأصلية للمدخل، وقاعدة عمود من الحجر الجيري، وبقايا عمود دائري من الجرانيت يُرجّح أنه كان جزءاً من الرواق الرئيسي للمدخل.

كما تم الكشف عن أجزاء من الكسوة الحجرية الأصلية لجدران الممر بين بوابة المدخل والطريق الصاعد، وعدد من العناصر المعمارية التي وُجدت في مواقعها الأصلية بالمعبد، بما في ذلك أعتاب وأبواب من الجرانيت.

وكشفت البعثة منحدراً يُعتقد أنه كان يربط المعبد بالنيل أو أحد فروعه، وأن المؤشرات الأولية تؤكد امتداد المبنى شمالاً وفق الطراز المعماري لمجموعة معابد الأسرة الخامسة، ومنها معبد الوادي الخاص بهرم الملك «ساحورع» بأبوصير.

كما عثرت البعثة على مجموعة مميزة من اللقى الأثرية، من بينها قطعتان خشبيتان من لعبة «السنت» المصرية القديمة، التي تشبه لعبة الشطرنج الحديثة.

قرن من البحث والتنقيب

وخلال موسم الحفائر السابق اكتشفت البعثة بوابة كاملة من حجر الكوارتزيت بحالة جيدة من الحفظ، إلى جانب بقايا درج داخلي كان يؤدي إلى السطح، في الجزء الشمالي الغربي للمعبد، وهو ما يرجّح وجود مدخل ثانوي.

كما توصلت البعثة الأثرية إلى اكتشاف عتبة حجرية ضخمة منقوشة بنصوص هيروغليفية تتضمن تقويماً للاحتفالات الدينية الخاصة بالمعبد، إضافة إلى ذكر اسم الملك «ني أوسر رع»، كما عُثر على شظايا حجرية منقوشة من الحجر الجيري الأبيض الفاخر، إلى جانب كميات كبيرة من الفخار تعود لفترات زمنية تمتد من أواخر الدولة القديمة وحتى بدايات الدولة الوسطى، ويعود معظمها إلى عصر الانتقال الأول.

وتشير الدراسات الأولية أن المعبد، بعد انتهاء دوره كمكان للعبادة الملكية، تحول إلى منطقة سكنية صغيرة سكنها أهالي المنطقة خلال عصر الانتقال الأول، مما يوفر مصدراً جديداً لفهم الحياة اليومية لسكان منطقة منف خلال هذه الفترة قليلة التوثيق من تاريخ مصر القديم.

وتستعد البعثة لاستكمال أعمالها خلال المواسم القادمة لاستكشاف المزيد من عناصر هذا الموقع الأثري المهم وإزاحة الستار عن تفاصيل جديدة تضيف الكثير إلى فهم نشأة وتطور معابد الشمس في مصر القديمة.