انفجرت تركيا خلال الساعات الماضية على وقع قضية صُنفت كواحدة من أشد القضايا هولاً في قطاع التعليم الخاص، بعدما أصدرت محكمة في ولاية كوجالي حكماً تاريخياً قضى بسجن مدرس 130 عاماً كاملة بعد إدانته بالاستغلال الجنسي لستة طلاب داخل مدرسة خاصة كان يعمل بها.

القضية التي تصدّرت غضب الشارع التركي لم تهز العائلات فحسب، بل أعادت الحديث عن ضرورة فرض رقابة صارمة على المؤسسات التعليمية الخاصة والدينية، بعد تزايد الشكاوى من حوادث مشابهة.

جلسة صادمة في المحكمة

حضر المدرس البالغ من العمر 45 عاماً إلى الجلسة، وقد واجه مطالبات مباشرة من أهالي الضحايا بإنزال أقسى عقوبة ممكنة، مؤكدين أن أبناءهم تعرضوا للاستغلال على مدى عامين كاملين.

وقدّم محامو الضحايا روايات مفصلة عمّا تعرض له الأطفال، وطالبوا المحكمة بتنفيذ الحد الأقصى من العقوبة لكل تهمة دون أي تخفيض.

ورغم وجود شهادات متطابقة، نفى المتهم كل الاتهامات، وادعى أنه ضحية افتراء قائلاً: «ضميري مرتاح، فلم أقترب من أحد، وأريد البراءة».

لكن المحكمة رفضت دفوعه، مؤكدة أن الجرائم ارتُكبت أكثر من مرة وأن أحد الأطفال تعرّض لاستغلال كامل، ما دفع القضاة لفرض الحكم المشدد دون أي تخفيض.

وفجّرت القضية موجة غضب على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي في تركيا، إذ طالب ناشطون ومدافعون عن حقوق الطفل بفرض رقابة صارمة على المدارس الخاصة والدينية، خصوصاً بعد تكرار حوادث مشابهة خلال الأعوام الأخيرة.

ويؤكد خبراء أن القضية ليست حادثة منفردة، بل ناقوس خطر يستدعي تدخلاً حكومياً عاجلاً لحماية الأطفال ومنع تكرار ما وصفوه بـ«أبشع خيانة لأمانة التعليم».