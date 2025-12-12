Turkey has erupted in recent hours over a case classified as one of the most horrific in the private education sector, after a court in Kocaeli province issued a historic ruling sentencing a teacher to 130 years in prison for sexually exploiting six students at a private school where he worked.

The case, which has sparked outrage in Turkish society, has not only shaken families but also reignited discussions about the need for strict oversight of private and religious educational institutions, following an increase in complaints about similar incidents.

Shocking Court Session

The 45-year-old teacher attended the session, facing direct demands from the victims' families for the harshest possible punishment, asserting that their children had been exploited for a full two years.

The victims' lawyers presented detailed accounts of what the children endured and urged the court to impose the maximum penalty for each charge without any reduction.

Despite the consistent testimonies, the accused denied all allegations, claiming he was a victim of slander, stating: "My conscience is clear; I did not approach anyone, and I want to be exonerated."

However, the court rejected his defenses, confirming that the crimes were committed multiple times and that one of the children had suffered complete exploitation, prompting the judges to impose the severe sentence without any reduction.

The case has ignited a wave of anger on social media in Turkey, with activists and child rights advocates calling for strict oversight of private and religious schools, especially after the recurrence of similar incidents in recent years.

Experts assert that this case is not an isolated incident but a warning bell that calls for urgent government intervention to protect children and prevent the recurrence of what they describe as "the most heinous betrayal of the trust of education."