The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced the approval of a home brain stimulation device called FL-100 for the treatment of depression, providing a safe alternative to traditional antidepressants that often cause side effects with long-term use.

Rising Depression Rates in America

This achievement comes at a time when the United States is experiencing a sharp increase in depression rates, with a 60% rise over the past decade, affecting more than 20 million adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

First Home Device for Treating Depression

The FL-100 device is the first of its kind to receive approval in the United States, as it sends a gentle electrical current to the part of the brain responsible for regulating mood (the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex), designed for home use under remote medical supervision.

It was approved on Thursday evening for the treatment of moderate to severe major depression in adults over 18, either as a standalone treatment or in conjunction with other therapies, provided the patient is not resistant to medications.

Release Date of the Depression Treatment Device

The manufacturing company plans to launch the device in the U.S. market during the second quarter of 2026 as a prescription-only treatment.

According to U.S. media reports, the expected price of the device ranges from $500 to $800, with ongoing negotiations with insurance companies to cover costs, and partnerships are expected to be announced in early 2026.

The Device Has Already Been Used

The device has already been used by over 55,000 people in Europe, the UK, Switzerland, and Hong Kong, where a mid-stage study showed that 58% of patients achieved complete recovery after 10 weeks, including many who were taking medications or undergoing psychotherapy.

The company also reported that 77% of global users experienced improvement in symptoms within just 3 weeks.

Patients typically follow a 12-week treatment program, starting with 5 sessions per week for 3 weeks, then decreasing to 2 or 3 sessions weekly, with each session lasting 30 minutes.

The company confirmed that side effects are generally mild and temporary, such as skin irritation, headaches, or tingling at electrode sites, with rare cases of skin burns if the pads are reused or dried out.

A Quantum Leap in Depression Treatment

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, this device represents a quantum leap in the treatment of depression, especially with the spread of transcranial electrical stimulation technology, which was previously limited to clinics, opening the door to safer and easier non-drug options.