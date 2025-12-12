أعلنت إدارة الغذاء والدواء الأمريكية، الموافقة على جهاز تحفيز دماغي منزلي، يُدعى FL-100، لعلاج الاكتئاب، مما يوفر بديلاً آمناً عن مضادات الاكتئاب التقليدية التي غالباً ما تسبب آثاراً جانبية مع الاستخدام طويل الأمد.

ارتفاع معدلات الاكتئاب في أمريكا

يأتي هذا الإنجاز في وقت تشهد فيه الولايات المتحدة ارتفاعاً حاداً في معدلات الاكتئاب بنسبة 60% خلال العقد الماضي، حيث يعاني أكثر من 20 مليون بالغ من هذا المرض، وفقاً لمراكز السيطرة على الأمراض والوقاية.

أول جهاز منزلي لعلاج الاكتئاب

يُعد جهاز FL-100 الأول من نوعه الذي يحصل على موافقة في الولايات المتحدة، حيث يرسل تياراً كهربائياً لطيفاً إلى الجزء من الدماغ المسؤول عن تنظيم المزاج (القشرة الأمامية الظهرية الجانبية)، وهو مصمم للاستخدام المنزلي تحت إشراف طبي عن بعد.

وتمت الموافقة عليه، مساء (الخميس)، لعلاج الاكتئاب الرئيسي المتوسط إلى الشديد لدى البالغين فوق 18 عاماً، سواءً كعلاج مستقل أو مع علاجات أخرى، بشرط ألا يكون المريض مقاوماً للأدوية.

موعد طرح جهاز علاج الاكتئاب

وتخطط الشركة المنتجة لإطلاق الجهاز في السوق الأمريكية خلال الربع الثاني من عام 2026 كعلاج يتطلب وصفة طبية فقط.

وبحسب تقارير إعلامية أمريكية فإن السعر المتوقع للجهاز يتراوح بين 500 و800 دولار، مع مفاوضات جارية مع شركات التأمين لتغطية التكاليف، ومن المتوقع الإعلان عن شراكات في بداية 2026.

الجهاز استُخدم بالفعل

واستُخدم الجهاز بالفعل من قبل أكثر من 55 ألف شخص في أوروبا والمملكة المتحدة وسويسرا وهونغ كونغ، حيث أظهرت دراسة متوسطة المرحلة أن 58% من المرضى حققوا شفاءً تاماً بعد 10 أسابيع، بما في ذلك العديد ممن كانوا يتناولون أدوية أو يخضعون لعلاج نفسي.

كما أفادت الشركة بأن 77% من المستخدمين العالميين شهدوا تحسناً في الأعراض خلال 3 أسابيع فقط.

ويتبع المرضى عادةً برنامجاً علاجياً لمدة 12 أسبوعاً، يبدأ بـ5 جلسات أسبوعياً مدة 3 أسابيع، ثم ينخفض إلى جلستين أو 3 أسبوعياً، وتستمر كل جلسة 30 دقيقة.

أكدت الشركة أن الآثار الجانبية خفيفة ومؤقتة بشكل عام، مثل تهيج الجلد أو الصداع أو الوخز في مواقع الأقطاب، مع حالات نادرة لحروق جلدية إذا أُعيد استخدام الوسادات أو جفت.

نقلة نوعية في علاج الاكتئاب

وبحسب إدارة الغذاء والدواء الأمريكية، يُمثل هذا الجهاز نقلة نوعية في علاج الاكتئاب، خاصة مع انتشار تقنية التحفيز الكهربائي عبر الجمجمة، التي كانت مقتصرة سابقاً على العيادات، ويفتح الباب أمام خيارات غير دوائية أكثر أماناً وسهولة.