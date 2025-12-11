في واقعة أثارت موجة من الحزن والجدل على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي في مصر، لقي طالب في الصف الأول الثانوي بمدرسة المتفوقين للعلوم والتكنولوجيا (STEM) بمحافظة بني سويف مصرعه، إثر تعرضه لوعكة صحية حادة أدت إلى تدهور حالته ووفاته في مستشفى الصدر.

وفاة طالب مدرسة المتفوقين بمصر

الحادثة وقعت على مدار أيام قليلة بدءاً من السبت الماضي، حيث لم يتمكن الطالب ويُدعى أدهمم عاطف ويبلغ من العمر 15 عاماً، من الذهاب إلى المدرسة بسبب مرضه، واستمرت الأحداث في المدرسة نفسها ببني سويف، في الأيام التالية الأحد 7 ديسمبر، ثم تفاقمت في الاثنين 8 ديسمبر بنقله إلى مستشفى بني سويف العام، وانتهت بوفاته مساء الثلاثاء الماضي.

السبب الرئيسي في الوفاة، وفقاً للتقارير الطبية الرسمية، هو تدهور حالة صحية ناتجة عن إعياء شديد وارتفاع في درجة الحرارة، مع تفاعل معقد - بحسب وزارة التربية والتعليم المصرية - بين إصرار ولي الأمر على حضور الطالب رغم التحذيرات الطبية والإجراءات المدرسية للعزل والمتابعة، مما أثار اتهامات بالإهمال المتبادل بين الأطراف المعنية.

التعليم تكشف ملابسات الوفاة

وذكرت وزارة التربية والتعليم والتعليم الفني المصرية، في بيان لها، مساء أمس الأربعاء، أنها فتحت تحقيقاً موسعاً لكشف الحقائق، ردّاً على الشائعات المتداولة حول إهمال إدارة المدرسة.

وقالت الوزارة في بيانها: «بدأت القصة يوم السبت 6 ديسمبر 2025، عندما لم يتمكن أدهم من اللحاق بالحافلة المدرسية بسبب حالته الصحية المتردية، وتواصل والده مع الأخصائي الاجتماعي عبر تطبيق «واتساب»، مرفقاً صورة للطالب وهو طريح الفراش، فأكد الأخصائي فوراً ضرورة بقائه في المنزل حتى الشفاء التام، مع التأكيد على إعادة الامتحان لاحقاً دون خصم، وطلب تقريرا طبيا رسميا».

وتابع البيان: «في صباح يوم الأحد 7 ديسمبر، فوجئت إدارة المدرسة بحضور أدهم مصحوباً بوالده، الذي أفاد بتحسن حالة ابنه، ورغم الإعياء الواضح على الطالب، أبلغت الإدارة والأخصائي الاجتماعي الوالد بعدم جواز بقاء الطالب في المدرسة حرصاً على سلامته وزملائه، إلا أن الوالد أصر على تركه هناك، معللاً ذلك بعدم قدرته على إعادته إلى المنزل، ثم غادر».

وأوضحت الوزارة: «قامت طبيبة المدرسة بفحصه فوراً، ولاحظت ارتفاعاً في درجة الحرارته وإعياءً شديداً، فأوصت بنقله لكشف خارجي، وتم الاتصال بالوالد مرات عدة، لكن ظروفاً خاصة حال دون وصوله، فتم عزل الطالب في غرفة العزل الطبي، مع متابعة حالته وصرف علاج أولي وفق الإجراءات المتاحة».

وفي صباح الإثنين، ساءت الحالة بشكل حاد، مما دفع المدرسة إلى نقله فوراً إلى مستشفى بني سويف العام، مع إبلاغ الوالد بكل التفاصيل، وبعد حضور الوالد، أصر على نقل ابنه إلى التأمين الصحي على مسؤوليته الكاملة، ووقّع إقراراً رسمياً بذلك، ونُقل الطالب إلى مستشفى الصدر، حيث استمرت معاناته حتى وافته المنية مساء الثلاثاء، وفقاً للتقارير الطبية الصادرة عن المستشفى.

وأعربت الوزارة عن تعازيها الحارة لأسرة الطالب، داعية الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ويلهم أهله الصبر والسلوان، محذرة من تداول معلومات غير دقيقة قد تؤذي الأسرة في مصابها.

إجراءات وتحقيقات رسمية

وفي تطور دراماتيكي، أحال محافظ بني سويف الدكتور محمد هاني غنيم الواقعة إلى النيابة العامة للتحقيق في الملابسات، مع قرار عاجل بعزل مديرة المدرسة من منصبها، وتشكيل لجنة فنية لفحص أسباب الوفاة بدقة.

هذا الإجراء جاء ردّاً على اتهامات بالإهمال الجسيم داخل المدرسة، كما أفاد تقارير الصحة والتعليم، مع تأكيد أن التحقيق سيكشف المسؤوليات الحقيقية، سواء من جانب الإدارة أو ولي الأمر.

وجرى تشييع جثمان أدهم إلى مثواه الأخير بمقابر عائلته في مركز ببا جنوب المحافظة، وسط حزن جماعي من زملائه وأولياء الأمور، الذين وصفوا الفقيد بـ«الطالب الموهوب والمحبوب».

تحذيرات صحية

في سياق متصل، حذّر مستشار الرئيس المصري للصحة والوقاية الدكتور محمد عوض تاج الدين، من انتشار الإنفلونزا الموسمية هذا العام، مشيراً إلى أن الفايروس الحالي ليس جديداً لكنه أشد أعراضاً بسبب التحورات، مع أعراض تشمل التعب في الحلق، ارتفاع الحرارة، تكسير الجسم، والعطس.

وأكد أن 90% من الحالات المتداولة الآن متشابهة وتعالج بالأدوية المسكنة، لكنه دعا كبار السن وأصحاب الأمراض المزمنة إلى التطعيم السنوي، محذراً من عدوى الفايروسات الشديدة خصوصا في الأماكن المغلقة مثل المدارس.

وطالب المدارس بالسماح للطلاب المصابين بنزلات برد بالبقاء في المنزل دون خصم من الدرجات، للحفاظ على سلامة الآخرين، قائلاً: «ياريت نترك الطالب المصاب يجلس في البيت، وبلاش نخصم لهم من درجات العام الدراسي، لأن تواجده قد يجعل هناك ارتفاع في نسب الإصابة بدور البرد بين الطلاب في نفس المدرسة».

هذه التحذيرات تأتي في توقيت مثالي مع واقعة أدهم، حيث يُعتقد أن الوعكة الصحية كانت مرتبطة بنزلة برد شديدة، مما يبرز الحاجة إلى بروتوكولات أكثر صرامة في الرعاية الصحية المدرسية.