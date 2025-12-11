In an incident that sparked a wave of sadness and controversy on social media in Egypt, a first-year secondary school student at the STEM School for Excellence in Beni Suef Governorate lost his life after suffering a severe health crisis that led to his deterioration and death in the Chest Hospital.

Death of a STEM School Student in Egypt

The incident unfolded over a few days starting from last Saturday, as the student, named Adham Atef and aged 15, was unable to attend school due to his illness. The events continued at the same school in Beni Suef on the following days, Sunday, December 7, and then worsened on Monday, December 8, when he was transferred to Beni Suef General Hospital, culminating in his death last Tuesday evening.

The primary cause of death, according to official medical reports, was a deterioration in health resulting from severe fatigue and a high fever, with a complex interaction - according to the Egyptian Ministry of Education - between the insistence of the guardian on the student's attendance despite medical warnings and school procedures for isolation and monitoring, which raised accusations of mutual negligence among the parties involved.

Education Ministry Reveals Circumstances of the Death

The Egyptian Ministry of Education and Technical Education stated in a statement yesterday evening that it has opened a comprehensive investigation to uncover the facts in response to circulating rumors about the negligence of the school administration.

The ministry said in its statement: "The story began on Saturday, December 6, 2025, when Adham was unable to catch the school bus due to his deteriorating health condition. His father contacted the social worker via WhatsApp, attaching a photo of the student lying in bed. The social worker immediately confirmed the necessity for him to stay home until full recovery, assuring that he would be allowed to retake the exam later without penalty, and requested an official medical report."

The statement continued: "On Sunday morning, December 7, the school administration was surprised by Adham's presence accompanied by his father, who stated that his son's condition had improved. Despite the clear fatigue on the student, the administration and the social worker informed the father that the student could not remain in school for his safety and that of his classmates. However, the father insisted on leaving him there, justifying this by saying he could not take him back home, and then left."

The ministry explained: "The school doctor examined him immediately and noted a high fever and severe fatigue. She recommended transferring him for external examination, and the father was contacted several times, but personal circumstances prevented him from arriving. The student was isolated in a medical isolation room, with his condition monitored and initial treatment provided according to available procedures."

On Monday morning, his condition worsened sharply, prompting the school to transfer him immediately to Beni Suef General Hospital, with the father being informed of all details. After the father arrived, he insisted on transferring his son to health insurance at his own full responsibility and signed an official declaration to that effect. The student was then transferred to the Chest Hospital, where he continued to suffer until he passed away on Tuesday evening, according to medical reports issued by the hospital.

The ministry expressed its heartfelt condolences to the student's family, praying that God grants him His vast mercy and inspires his family with patience and solace, warning against circulating inaccurate information that may harm the family in their grief.

Official Procedures and Investigations

In a dramatic development, Beni Suef Governor Dr. Mohamed Hani Ghoneim referred the incident to the Public Prosecution for investigation into the circumstances, with an urgent decision to dismiss the school principal from her position and form a technical committee to examine the causes of death accurately.

This action came in response to accusations of gross negligence within the school, as reported by health and education reports, confirming that the investigation will reveal the true responsibilities, whether from the administration or the guardian.

Adham's body was buried in his family's cemetery in the Beba Center in the south of the governorate, amidst collective mourning from his classmates and parents, who described the deceased as "a talented and beloved student."

Health Warnings

In a related context, the Egyptian President's advisor for health and prevention, Dr. Mohamed Awad Tag El-Din, warned of the spread of seasonal influenza this year, noting that the current virus is not new but has more severe symptoms due to mutations, with symptoms including throat fatigue, high fever, body aches, and sneezing.

He confirmed that 90% of the currently circulating cases are similar and treated with pain-relieving medications, but he urged the elderly and those with chronic diseases to get the annual vaccination, warning of severe virus infections, especially in closed places like schools.

He called on schools to allow students suffering from colds to stay home without penalty to their grades, to maintain the safety of others, saying: "We hope to let the sick student stay at home, and not deduct from their grades for the academic year, because their presence may increase the rates of cold infections among students in the same school."

These warnings come at an opportune time with Adham's incident, as it is believed that the health crisis was related to a severe cold, highlighting the need for stricter protocols in school health care.