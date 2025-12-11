في واقعة أثارت موجة من الحزن والجدل على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي في مصر، لقي طالب في الصف الأول الثانوي بمدرسة المتفوقين للعلوم والتكنولوجيا (STEM) بمحافظة بني سويف مصرعه، إثر تعرضه لوعكة صحية حادة أدت إلى تدهور حالته ووفاته في مستشفى الصدر.
وفاة طالب مدرسة المتفوقين بمصر
الحادثة وقعت على مدار أيام قليلة بدءاً من السبت الماضي، حيث لم يتمكن الطالب ويُدعى أدهمم عاطف ويبلغ من العمر 15 عاماً، من الذهاب إلى المدرسة بسبب مرضه، واستمرت الأحداث في المدرسة نفسها ببني سويف، في الأيام التالية الأحد 7 ديسمبر، ثم تفاقمت في الاثنين 8 ديسمبر بنقله إلى مستشفى بني سويف العام، وانتهت بوفاته مساء الثلاثاء الماضي.
السبب الرئيسي في الوفاة، وفقاً للتقارير الطبية الرسمية، هو تدهور حالة صحية ناتجة عن إعياء شديد وارتفاع في درجة الحرارة، مع تفاعل معقد - بحسب وزارة التربية والتعليم المصرية - بين إصرار ولي الأمر على حضور الطالب رغم التحذيرات الطبية والإجراءات المدرسية للعزل والمتابعة، مما أثار اتهامات بالإهمال المتبادل بين الأطراف المعنية.
التعليم تكشف ملابسات الوفاة
وذكرت وزارة التربية والتعليم والتعليم الفني المصرية، في بيان لها، مساء أمس الأربعاء، أنها فتحت تحقيقاً موسعاً لكشف الحقائق، ردّاً على الشائعات المتداولة حول إهمال إدارة المدرسة.
وقالت الوزارة في بيانها: «بدأت القصة يوم السبت 6 ديسمبر 2025، عندما لم يتمكن أدهم من اللحاق بالحافلة المدرسية بسبب حالته الصحية المتردية، وتواصل والده مع الأخصائي الاجتماعي عبر تطبيق «واتساب»، مرفقاً صورة للطالب وهو طريح الفراش، فأكد الأخصائي فوراً ضرورة بقائه في المنزل حتى الشفاء التام، مع التأكيد على إعادة الامتحان لاحقاً دون خصم، وطلب تقريرا طبيا رسميا».
وتابع البيان: «في صباح يوم الأحد 7 ديسمبر، فوجئت إدارة المدرسة بحضور أدهم مصحوباً بوالده، الذي أفاد بتحسن حالة ابنه، ورغم الإعياء الواضح على الطالب، أبلغت الإدارة والأخصائي الاجتماعي الوالد بعدم جواز بقاء الطالب في المدرسة حرصاً على سلامته وزملائه، إلا أن الوالد أصر على تركه هناك، معللاً ذلك بعدم قدرته على إعادته إلى المنزل، ثم غادر».
وأوضحت الوزارة: «قامت طبيبة المدرسة بفحصه فوراً، ولاحظت ارتفاعاً في درجة الحرارته وإعياءً شديداً، فأوصت بنقله لكشف خارجي، وتم الاتصال بالوالد مرات عدة، لكن ظروفاً خاصة حال دون وصوله، فتم عزل الطالب في غرفة العزل الطبي، مع متابعة حالته وصرف علاج أولي وفق الإجراءات المتاحة».
وفي صباح الإثنين، ساءت الحالة بشكل حاد، مما دفع المدرسة إلى نقله فوراً إلى مستشفى بني سويف العام، مع إبلاغ الوالد بكل التفاصيل، وبعد حضور الوالد، أصر على نقل ابنه إلى التأمين الصحي على مسؤوليته الكاملة، ووقّع إقراراً رسمياً بذلك، ونُقل الطالب إلى مستشفى الصدر، حيث استمرت معاناته حتى وافته المنية مساء الثلاثاء، وفقاً للتقارير الطبية الصادرة عن المستشفى.
وأعربت الوزارة عن تعازيها الحارة لأسرة الطالب، داعية الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ويلهم أهله الصبر والسلوان، محذرة من تداول معلومات غير دقيقة قد تؤذي الأسرة في مصابها.
إجراءات وتحقيقات رسمية
وفي تطور دراماتيكي، أحال محافظ بني سويف الدكتور محمد هاني غنيم الواقعة إلى النيابة العامة للتحقيق في الملابسات، مع قرار عاجل بعزل مديرة المدرسة من منصبها، وتشكيل لجنة فنية لفحص أسباب الوفاة بدقة.
هذا الإجراء جاء ردّاً على اتهامات بالإهمال الجسيم داخل المدرسة، كما أفاد تقارير الصحة والتعليم، مع تأكيد أن التحقيق سيكشف المسؤوليات الحقيقية، سواء من جانب الإدارة أو ولي الأمر.
وجرى تشييع جثمان أدهم إلى مثواه الأخير بمقابر عائلته في مركز ببا جنوب المحافظة، وسط حزن جماعي من زملائه وأولياء الأمور، الذين وصفوا الفقيد بـ«الطالب الموهوب والمحبوب».
تحذيرات صحية
في سياق متصل، حذّر مستشار الرئيس المصري للصحة والوقاية الدكتور محمد عوض تاج الدين، من انتشار الإنفلونزا الموسمية هذا العام، مشيراً إلى أن الفايروس الحالي ليس جديداً لكنه أشد أعراضاً بسبب التحورات، مع أعراض تشمل التعب في الحلق، ارتفاع الحرارة، تكسير الجسم، والعطس.
وأكد أن 90% من الحالات المتداولة الآن متشابهة وتعالج بالأدوية المسكنة، لكنه دعا كبار السن وأصحاب الأمراض المزمنة إلى التطعيم السنوي، محذراً من عدوى الفايروسات الشديدة خصوصا في الأماكن المغلقة مثل المدارس.
وطالب المدارس بالسماح للطلاب المصابين بنزلات برد بالبقاء في المنزل دون خصم من الدرجات، للحفاظ على سلامة الآخرين، قائلاً: «ياريت نترك الطالب المصاب يجلس في البيت، وبلاش نخصم لهم من درجات العام الدراسي، لأن تواجده قد يجعل هناك ارتفاع في نسب الإصابة بدور البرد بين الطلاب في نفس المدرسة».
هذه التحذيرات تأتي في توقيت مثالي مع واقعة أدهم، حيث يُعتقد أن الوعكة الصحية كانت مرتبطة بنزلة برد شديدة، مما يبرز الحاجة إلى بروتوكولات أكثر صرامة في الرعاية الصحية المدرسية.
In an incident that sparked a wave of sadness and controversy on social media in Egypt, a first-year secondary school student at the STEM School for Excellence in Beni Suef Governorate lost his life after suffering a severe health crisis that led to his deterioration and death in the Chest Hospital.
Death of a STEM School Student in Egypt
The incident unfolded over a few days starting from last Saturday, as the student, named Adham Atef and aged 15, was unable to attend school due to his illness. The events continued at the same school in Beni Suef on the following days, Sunday, December 7, and then worsened on Monday, December 8, when he was transferred to Beni Suef General Hospital, culminating in his death last Tuesday evening.
The primary cause of death, according to official medical reports, was a deterioration in health resulting from severe fatigue and a high fever, with a complex interaction - according to the Egyptian Ministry of Education - between the insistence of the guardian on the student's attendance despite medical warnings and school procedures for isolation and monitoring, which raised accusations of mutual negligence among the parties involved.
Education Ministry Reveals Circumstances of the Death
The Egyptian Ministry of Education and Technical Education stated in a statement yesterday evening that it has opened a comprehensive investigation to uncover the facts in response to circulating rumors about the negligence of the school administration.
The ministry said in its statement: "The story began on Saturday, December 6, 2025, when Adham was unable to catch the school bus due to his deteriorating health condition. His father contacted the social worker via WhatsApp, attaching a photo of the student lying in bed. The social worker immediately confirmed the necessity for him to stay home until full recovery, assuring that he would be allowed to retake the exam later without penalty, and requested an official medical report."
The statement continued: "On Sunday morning, December 7, the school administration was surprised by Adham's presence accompanied by his father, who stated that his son's condition had improved. Despite the clear fatigue on the student, the administration and the social worker informed the father that the student could not remain in school for his safety and that of his classmates. However, the father insisted on leaving him there, justifying this by saying he could not take him back home, and then left."
The ministry explained: "The school doctor examined him immediately and noted a high fever and severe fatigue. She recommended transferring him for external examination, and the father was contacted several times, but personal circumstances prevented him from arriving. The student was isolated in a medical isolation room, with his condition monitored and initial treatment provided according to available procedures."
On Monday morning, his condition worsened sharply, prompting the school to transfer him immediately to Beni Suef General Hospital, with the father being informed of all details. After the father arrived, he insisted on transferring his son to health insurance at his own full responsibility and signed an official declaration to that effect. The student was then transferred to the Chest Hospital, where he continued to suffer until he passed away on Tuesday evening, according to medical reports issued by the hospital.
The ministry expressed its heartfelt condolences to the student's family, praying that God grants him His vast mercy and inspires his family with patience and solace, warning against circulating inaccurate information that may harm the family in their grief.
Official Procedures and Investigations
In a dramatic development, Beni Suef Governor Dr. Mohamed Hani Ghoneim referred the incident to the Public Prosecution for investigation into the circumstances, with an urgent decision to dismiss the school principal from her position and form a technical committee to examine the causes of death accurately.
This action came in response to accusations of gross negligence within the school, as reported by health and education reports, confirming that the investigation will reveal the true responsibilities, whether from the administration or the guardian.
Adham's body was buried in his family's cemetery in the Beba Center in the south of the governorate, amidst collective mourning from his classmates and parents, who described the deceased as "a talented and beloved student."
Health Warnings
In a related context, the Egyptian President's advisor for health and prevention, Dr. Mohamed Awad Tag El-Din, warned of the spread of seasonal influenza this year, noting that the current virus is not new but has more severe symptoms due to mutations, with symptoms including throat fatigue, high fever, body aches, and sneezing.
He confirmed that 90% of the currently circulating cases are similar and treated with pain-relieving medications, but he urged the elderly and those with chronic diseases to get the annual vaccination, warning of severe virus infections, especially in closed places like schools.
He called on schools to allow students suffering from colds to stay home without penalty to their grades, to maintain the safety of others, saying: "We hope to let the sick student stay at home, and not deduct from their grades for the academic year, because their presence may increase the rates of cold infections among students in the same school."
These warnings come at an opportune time with Adham's incident, as it is believed that the health crisis was related to a severe cold, highlighting the need for stricter protocols in school health care.