في اكتشاف قد يقلب فهم البشرية لبدايات التحكم في النار، أعلن فريق من الباحثين في موقع إيست فارم شرق إنجلترا أدلة مذهلة تشير إلى أن مجموعات من «النياندرتال» كانت تشعل النار عمدًا قبل نحو 400 ألف عام، ما يسبق التقديرات السابقة بأكثر من 350 ألف سنة، وفق دراسة علمية نشرتها مجلة Nature.

واعتمدت النتائج على مؤشرات لافتة، بينها تربة متوهجة اللون بفعل الحرارة، وأدوات صوان مشوهة بالنار، إضافة إلى قطع من معدن «البيريت» المعروف بأنه يطلق شررًا عند طرقه بالصوان. وكشف عالم الآثار في المتحف البريطاني نيك آشتون أن هذا المعدن لم يُعثر عليه طوال 36 عامًا من الحفريات السابقة إلا في المناطق التي احتوت آثار احتراق، ما يعزز فرضية جلبه خصيصًا لصنع النار.

وأثبتت الدراسات المغناطيسية والحرارية أن النار أُشعلت مرات متكررة في المكان نفسه، وأن حرارتها تجاوزت أحيانًا 1300 درجة فهرنهايت. كما رُصدت مركبات كيميائية لا تنتج إلا عن احتراق الخشب، ما يشير إلى وجود موقد متعمّد الاستخدام داخل الموقع الذي يُرجّح أنه كان معسكرًا موسميًا لمجموعات «النياندرتال» وربما «هومو هايدلبيرغنسيس»، في فترة كانت فيها بريطانيا متصلة بأوروبا عبر دوغرلاند.

وأكدت خبيرة آثار النار سِغولين فاندفيلد أن قوة هذا الاكتشاف تكمن في تلاقي الأدلة من تخصصات متعددة، مشيرة إلى أن تمكن «النياندرتال» من إشعال النار في تلك الحقبة يدفع بتاريخ هذه المهارة البشرية إلى زمن أبعد بكثير مما كان معتقدًا.