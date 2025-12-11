In a discovery that could change humanity's understanding of the beginnings of fire control, a team of researchers at East Farm in East England announced astonishing evidence suggesting that groups of Neanderthals were deliberately igniting fires around 400,000 years ago, predating previous estimates by more than 350,000 years, according to a scientific study published in the journal Nature.

The results relied on striking indicators, including soil that glowed due to heat, fire-scarred flint tools, as well as pieces of the mineral pyrite, known to produce sparks when struck against flint. British Museum archaeologist Nick Ashton revealed that this mineral had not been found during 36 years of previous excavations except in areas that contained signs of burning, reinforcing the hypothesis that it was brought specifically for making fire.

Magnetic and thermal studies proved that fire was ignited repeatedly in the same location, with temperatures sometimes exceeding 1300 degrees Fahrenheit. Chemical compounds were also detected that only result from burning wood, indicating the presence of a deliberately used hearth within what is believed to have been a seasonal camp for Neanderthal groups and possibly Homo heidelbergensis, during a time when Britain was connected to Europe via Doggerland.

Fire archaeology expert Sigolène Vandiveld emphasized that the strength of this discovery lies in the convergence of evidence from multiple disciplines, noting that the ability of Neanderthals to ignite fire during that era pushes the timeline of this human skill much further back than previously thought.