أعلنت شركة أيرلندية نتائج مذهلة لدواء موضعي تجريبي جديد في علاج الصلع الوراثي الذكوري (الثعلبة الأندروجينية)، واصفةً النتائج بأنها قد تُمثل أول اختراق حقيقي في هذا المجال منذ عقود.

نتائج مٌبشرة لعلاج تساقط الشعر

وبحسب موقع «فوكس نيوز»، ففي تجربتين سريريتين واسعتين من المرحلة الثالثة شملتا معًا 1465 رجلاً في الولايات المتحدة وأوروبا، حقق المستحضر الموضعي الذي يُدعى «كلاسكوتيرون» (Clascoterone 5%) تحسنًا نسبيًا في عدد الشعيرات بلغ 539% في التجربة الأولى، و168% في الثانية مقارنةً بالعلاج الوهمي، وذلك عند قياس عدد الشعيرات في منطقة محددة من فروة الرأس.

آلية عمل العلاج

ويعمل الدواء الموضعي الجديد بآلية ثورية يمنع تأثير هرمون الدايهيدروتستوستيرون -السبب الرئيسي للصلع الوراثي- مباشرة عند مستقبلات بصيلات الشعر، دون التأثير على مستويات الهرمونات في الجسم كله، مما يُقلل الآثار الجانبية الهرمونية التي تُعاني منها الأدوية الفموية مثل الفيناستيرايد.

وقالت رئيسة قسم الأمراض الجلدية بجامعة مينيسوتا البروفيسورة ماريا هوردينسكي: «منذ عقود والمرضى مضطرون للاختيار بين علاجات محدودة الفعالية أو ذات آثار جانبية هرمونية خطيرة، ما يدفع الكثيرين لعدم العلاج أصلاً. هذه النتائج تُظهر إمكانية حقيقية لاستعادة الشعر بشكل ملموس دون تعريض الجسم لمخاطر هرمونية».

من جانبه، قال المحلل الطبي في قناة «فوكس نيوز» الدكتور مارك سيغل : «ليس لدينا حاليًا كريم أو لوشن فعال حقًا ضد تساقط الشعر، المينوكسيديل محدود النتائج، لذا فإن هذا العلاج قد يكون قيمًا جدًا للاستخدام السريري الواسع».

وأظهرت النتائج أيضًا تحسنًا إيجابيًا في تقييم المرضى لشعرهم بأنفسهم، مع دلالة إحصائية واضحة عند دمج بيانات التجربتين، وكانت الأمان والتحمل مشابهين تمامًا للمجموعة التي تلقت العلاج الوهمي، مع آثار جانبية قليلة جدًا (غالبها تهيج موضعي بسيط) وبنفس النسبة في المجموعتين.

تحذير الأطباء.

ويُحذر الأطباء من أن التحسن المعلن هو نسبي مقارنةً بالبلاسيبو، وليس بالضرورة أن يعني نمو شعر بخمسة أضعاف مقارنةً بالعلاجات الأخرى، كما أن النتائج النهائية المطلقة في عدد الشعيرات ومدى التحسن المرئي لن تتضح إلا بعد نشر البيانات الكاملة.

وتخطط الشركة الأيرلندية لاستكمال متابعة الأمان لمدة 12 شهرًا بحلول ربيع 2026، ثم تقديم الملف للحصول على موافقة هيئة الغذاء والدواء الأمريكية (FDA) ونظيرتها الأوروبية، وإذا تمت المصادقة، سيكون الكلاسكوتيرون أول علاج موضعي يستهدف فروة الرأس مباشرة في بصيلات الشعر، وأول علاج جديد نوعيًا للصلع الذكوري منذ نحو ثلاثة عقود.