An Irish company has announced remarkable results for a new experimental topical medication in the treatment of male pattern baldness (androgenetic alopecia), describing the results as potentially representing the first real breakthrough in this field in decades.

Promising Results for Hair Loss Treatment

According to Fox News, in two large Phase III clinical trials involving a total of 1,465 men in the United States and Europe, the topical formulation called "Clascoterone" (Clascoterone 5%) achieved a relative improvement in hair count of 539% in the first trial and 168% in the second compared to placebo, when measuring hair count in a specific area of the scalp.

Mechanism of Action of the Treatment

The new topical medication works through a revolutionary mechanism that directly prevents the effect of the hormone dihydrotestosterone—the main cause of hereditary baldness—at the hair follicle receptors, without affecting hormone levels throughout the body, thereby reducing the hormonal side effects experienced with oral medications like finasteride.

Dr. Maria Hordinsky, head of the dermatology department at the University of Minnesota, stated: "For decades, patients have been forced to choose between treatments with limited effectiveness or serious hormonal side effects, which drives many not to seek treatment at all. These results show a real possibility for significant hair restoration without exposing the body to hormonal risks."

For his part, Dr. Marc Siegel, a medical analyst at Fox News, said: "We currently do not have a truly effective cream or lotion against hair loss; minoxidil has limited results, so this treatment could be very valuable for widespread clinical use."

The results also showed a positive improvement in patients' self-assessment of their hair, with a clear statistical significance when combining data from the two trials, and safety and tolerability were found to be exactly similar to the group that received the placebo, with very few side effects (mostly mild local irritation) and at the same rate in both groups.

Doctors' Warning.

Doctors warn that the reported improvement is relative compared to the placebo, and does not necessarily mean five times the hair growth compared to other treatments, and that the absolute final results in hair count and the extent of visible improvement will only become clear after the full data is published.

The Irish company plans to complete a 12-month safety follow-up by spring 2026, and then submit the file for approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and its European counterpart. If approved, Clascoterone will be the first topical treatment to directly target the scalp at the hair follicles, and the first qualitatively new treatment for male baldness in nearly three decades.