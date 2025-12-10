تحطمت طائرة شحن عسكرية سودانية من طراز «إيل-76» أمس (الثلاثاء)، أثناء محاولتها الهبوط في قاعدة «عثمان دقنة» الجوية بمدينة بورتسودان على ساحل البحر الأحمر، مما أسفر عن مقتل جميع أفراد الطاقم على متنها، وفقاً لما أفاد به مصدران عسكريان لوكالة «فرانس برس».
كارثة جوية في بورتسودان.. تحطم طائرة عسكرية ومقتل طاقمها

ونقلت الوكالة عن مصدر عسكري -طلب عدم الكشف عن هويته لأنه غير مخول بالحديث للإعلام- أن الطائرة تعرضت لـ«خلل فني» أدى إلى تحطمها أثناء محاولة الهبوط.

وأكد مصدر عسكري آخر مقتل جميع أفراد الطاقم، دون أن يحدد عددهم، فيما لم يصدر الجيش السوداني حتى الآن أي بيان رسمي أو حصيلة دقيقة للضحايا.

وتُعد طائرة «إيل-76» السوفييتية الصنع (التي تعود إلى السبعينيات) العمود الفقري للقوات الجوية السودانية، حيث تُستخدم بشكل أساسي لنقل الإمدادات العسكرية والمساعدات الإنسانية والجنود عبر مناطق القتال المتناثرة في البلاد.

وفي ظل الحرب الأهلية المستمرة منذ أبريل 2023 بين الجيش السوداني وقوات الدعم السريع، تعاني هذه الطائرات من نقص حاد في قطع الغيار والصيانة بسبب العقوبات الدولية والحصار على المناطق المسيطر عليها من قبل الجيش، مما يزيد من مخاطر الأعطال الفنية.

وشهدت السنوات الأخيرة عدة حوادث مشابهة لطائرات الجيش السوداني، بما في ذلك تحطم طائرات أخرى من طراز «إيل-76» في مناطق القتال، بعضها بسبب أعطال فنية وبعضها الآخر بسبب إطلاق نار من قوات الدعم السريع.

ويأتي هذا الحادث في وقت يعاني فيه السودان من أزمة إنسانية كارثية، حيث أودت الحرب بحياة عشرات الآلاف وأجبرت ملايين على النزوح.