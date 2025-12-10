كارثة جوية في بورتسودان.. تحطم طائرة عسكرية ومقتل طاقمها

تحطمت طائرة شحن عسكرية سودانية من طراز «إيل-76» أمس (الثلاثاء)، أثناء محاولتها الهبوط في قاعدة «عثمان دقنة» الجوية بمدينة بورتسودان على ساحل البحر الأحمر، مما أسفر عن مقتل جميع أفراد الطاقم على متنها، وفقاً لما أفاد به مصدران عسكريان لوكالة «فرانس برس».
ونقلت الوكالة عن مصدر عسكري -طلب عدم الكشف عن هويته لأنه غير مخول بالحديث للإعلام- أن الطائرة تعرضت لـ«خلل فني» أدى إلى تحطمها أثناء محاولة الهبوط.
وأكد مصدر عسكري آخر مقتل جميع أفراد الطاقم، دون أن يحدد عددهم، فيما لم يصدر الجيش السوداني حتى الآن أي بيان رسمي أو حصيلة دقيقة للضحايا.
وتُعد طائرة «إيل-76» السوفييتية الصنع (التي تعود إلى السبعينيات) العمود الفقري للقوات الجوية السودانية، حيث تُستخدم بشكل أساسي لنقل الإمدادات العسكرية والمساعدات الإنسانية والجنود عبر مناطق القتال المتناثرة في البلاد.
وفي ظل الحرب الأهلية المستمرة منذ أبريل 2023 بين الجيش السوداني وقوات الدعم السريع، تعاني هذه الطائرات من نقص حاد في قطع الغيار والصيانة بسبب العقوبات الدولية والحصار على المناطق المسيطر عليها من قبل الجيش، مما يزيد من مخاطر الأعطال الفنية.
وشهدت السنوات الأخيرة عدة حوادث مشابهة لطائرات الجيش السوداني، بما في ذلك تحطم طائرات أخرى من طراز «إيل-76» في مناطق القتال، بعضها بسبب أعطال فنية وبعضها الآخر بسبب إطلاق نار من قوات الدعم السريع.
ويأتي هذا الحادث في وقت يعاني فيه السودان من أزمة إنسانية كارثية، حيث أودت الحرب بحياة عشرات الآلاف وأجبرت ملايين على النزوح.
A Sudanese military cargo plane of the "Il-76" model crashed yesterday (Tuesday) while attempting to land at the "Othman Digna" airbase in Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast, resulting in the death of all crew members on board, according to two military sources who spoke to the "AFP" agency.
The agency reported that a military source—who requested anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the media—stated that the plane experienced a "technical malfunction" that led to its crash during the landing attempt.
Another military source confirmed the death of all crew members, without specifying their number, while the Sudanese army has not yet issued any official statement or accurate casualty figures.
The Soviet-made "Il-76" aircraft (dating back to the 1970s) is the backbone of the Sudanese Air Force, primarily used for transporting military supplies, humanitarian aid, and soldiers across the scattered combat zones in the country.
Amid the ongoing civil war since April 2023 between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, these aircraft are suffering from a severe shortage of spare parts and maintenance due to international sanctions and the blockade on areas controlled by the army, increasing the risks of technical malfunctions.
In recent years, there have been several similar incidents involving Sudanese army aircraft, including crashes of other "Il-76" planes in combat zones, some due to technical failures and others due to gunfire from the Rapid Support Forces.
This incident comes at a time when Sudan is facing a catastrophic humanitarian crisis, with the war claiming the lives of tens of thousands and forcing millions to flee.