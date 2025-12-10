كارثة جوية في بورتسودان.. تحطم طائرة عسكرية ومقتل طاقمها

A Sudanese military cargo plane of the "Il-76" model crashed yesterday (Tuesday) while attempting to land at the "Othman Digna" airbase in Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast, resulting in the death of all crew members on board, according to two military sources who spoke to the "AFP" agency.



The agency reported that a military source—who requested anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the media—stated that the plane experienced a "technical malfunction" that led to its crash during the landing attempt.

Another military source confirmed the death of all crew members, without specifying their number, while the Sudanese army has not yet issued any official statement or accurate casualty figures.

The Soviet-made "Il-76" aircraft (dating back to the 1970s) is the backbone of the Sudanese Air Force, primarily used for transporting military supplies, humanitarian aid, and soldiers across the scattered combat zones in the country.

Amid the ongoing civil war since April 2023 between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, these aircraft are suffering from a severe shortage of spare parts and maintenance due to international sanctions and the blockade on areas controlled by the army, increasing the risks of technical malfunctions.

In recent years, there have been several similar incidents involving Sudanese army aircraft, including crashes of other "Il-76" planes in combat zones, some due to technical failures and others due to gunfire from the Rapid Support Forces.

This incident comes at a time when Sudan is facing a catastrophic humanitarian crisis, with the war claiming the lives of tens of thousands and forcing millions to flee.