أستراليا تجبر عمالقة التقنية على حماية الأطفال.. ومراهقون يحاولون التسلل

Australia has begun today (Wednesday) to implement the world's first law prohibiting children under the age of 16 from using major social media platforms, in a move described by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as a "national day of pride" that will be recorded in history alongside the major global reforms previously led by Australia.

Loopholes from Some Teenagers

However, the first hours of the ban witnessed "loopholes" and "bragging" from some teenagers who were still able to access their accounts or create new ones, even posting provocative comments on the Prime Minister's own accounts.

The Platforms Banned by Australia

Among the ten platforms identified by the eSafety Commissioner for immediate compliance with the ban are: TikTok, X, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, Threads, and Kik, which effectively prevented registration or login with accounts registered with a birth date of January 11, 2011, or later. Meanwhile, YouTube, Reddit, and Twitch still allowed this on Wednesday morning, although the three companies announced that they were in a "testing and final implementation" phase in the coming days.



Official Response to the Breach

The eSafety Commissioner in Australia, Julie Inman Grant, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation: "These are expected teething problems due to delays in implementation by some companies," adding that teenagers who managed to sneak in now "will find themselves banned later" as age verification systems improve.

Grant confirmed that the commission has already contacted about 15 emerging platforms (including Lemon8, Red Note, and Yope) to include them in the ban list if teenagers turn to them, expecting that "teenagers will quickly lose interest" in these alternatives.

At the law's launch event at the Prime Minister's official residence in Kirribilli House, parents who lost their children due to cyberbullying attended, including Wayne Holdsworth, whose son Mack committed suicide after being bullied, and Emma Mason, who lost her daughter Tilly (15 years old) in 2022. Mason, holding back tears, said: "It feels like the end of a long marathon... and the beginning of a new marathon."

Albanese thanked former opposition leader Peter Dutton and the "Let Them Be Kids" campaign led by News Corp newspapers, describing it as "the strongest use of print media in a long time." He said: "Today we are pushing social media companies to take their social responsibility."

Communications Minister Anika Wells likened the ban to the previous requirement for seatbelts in cars: "They said back then that it would destroy the car industry, and now people choose the safest car; we will see the same thing with social media platforms."

Regarding the teenagers who boast about breaching the ban, Commissioner Grant responded: "These isolated cases of (teen creativity) and clever workarounds will fill newspaper pages for a while, but we will not back down; we are playing a long game. Australia stands today on the right side of history, and children will be okay."

It is worth noting that the law does not penalize children or parents but imposes fines of up to tens of millions on platforms that do not comply, and the top ten platforms will be required to provide the number of users under 16 on December 9 and 11 to ensure account deletions and prevent new account creations.

Australia thus opens the door for other countries to follow in its footsteps, in a precedent that could change the rules of the game between governments and tech giants forever.