أستراليا تجبر عمالقة التقنية على حماية الأطفال.. ومراهقون يحاولون التسلل

بدأت أستراليا، اليوم (الأربعاء) تطبيق أول قانون في العالم يحظر على الأطفال دون سن 16 عاماً استخدام منصات التواصل الاجتماعي الرئيسية، في خطوة وصفها رئيس الوزراء أنتوني ألبانيزي بـ«يوم فخر وطني» سيُسجَّل في التاريخ إلى جانب الإصلاحات العالمية الكبرى التي قادتها أستراليا سابقاً.

ثغرات من بعض المراهقين

لكن الساعات الأولى للحظر شهدت «ثغرات» و«تفاخراً» من بعض المراهقين الذين ما زالوا قادرين على الوصول إلى حساباتهم أو إنشاء حسابات جديدة، بل ونشروا تعليقات استفزازية على حسابات رئيس الوزراء نفسه.

المنصات التي حظرتها أستراليا

ومن بين المنصات العشر التي حددتها مفوضية السلامة الإلكترونية (eSafety) للالتزام الفوري بالحظر: تيك توك، إكس، إنستغرام، فيسبوك، سناب شات، ثريدز، وكيك منعت فعلياً تسجيل أو الدخول بحسابات مسجلة بتاريخ ميلاد 11 يناير 2011 أو أحدث، أما يوتيوب، ريديت، وتويتش فكانت لا تزال تسمح بذلك صباح الأربعاء، وإن أعلنت الشركات الثلاث أنها في مرحلة «الاختبار والتطبيق النهائي» خلال الأيام القادمة.
رد رسمي على الاختراق

مفوضة السلامة الإلكترونية في أستراليا جولي إنمان غرانت قالت لهيئة الإذاعة الأسترالية: «هذه مشاكل أسنان اللبن المتوقعة بسبب التأخر في تنفيذ بعض الشركات»، وأضافت أن المراهقين الذين نجحوا في التسلل الآن «سيجدون أنفسهم مطرودين في وقت لاحق» مع تحسّن أنظمة التحقق من العمر.

وأكدت غرانت أن المفوضية راسلت بالفعل نحو 15 منصة جديدة ناشئة (من بينها Lemon8 وRed Note وYope) لإدراجها في قائمة الحظر إذا لجأ إليها المراهقون، متوقعة أن «يفقد المراهقون الاهتمام سريعاً» بهذه البدائل.

وفي حفل إطلاق القانون بمنزل رئيس الوزراء الرسمي في كيريبيلي هاوس، حضر آباء فقدوا أبناءهم بسبب التنمر الإلكتروني، من بينهم واين هولدسورث الذي انتحر ابنه ماك بعد تعرضه للتنمر، وإيما ميسون التي فقدت ابنتها تيلي (15 عاماً) عام 2022. وقالت ميسون وهي تكبح دموعها: «يشبه الأمر نهاية ماراثون طويل.. وبداية ماراثون جديد».

ألبانيزي وجّه الشكر لزعيم المعارضة السابق بيتر داتون، ولحملة «دعهم يكونون أطفالاً» التي قادتها صحف «نيوز كورب»، واصفاً إياها بـ«أقوى استخدام للإعلام المطبوع منذ فترة طويلة». وقال: «اليوم ندفع شركات التواصل الاجتماعي لتحمل مسؤوليتها الاجتماعية».

وزيرة الاتصالات أنيكا ويلز شبهت الحظر بإلزام أحزمة الأمان في السيارات سابقاً: «قالوا حينها إن ذلك سيدمر صناعة السيارات، والآن يختار الناس السيارة الأكثر أماناً، سنشهد الشيء نفسه مع منصات التواصل».

وعن المراهقين الذين يتفاخرون باختراق الحظر، ردت المفوضة غرانت: «هذه الحالات المعزولة من (الإبداع المراهق) وطرق التجاوز الذكية ستملأ صفحات الجرائد لبعض الوقت، لكننا لن نتراجع نحن نلعب لعبة طويلة الأمد، أستراليا تقف اليوم على الجانب الصحيح من التاريخ والأطفال سيكونون بخير».

يُذكر أن القانون لا يعاقب الأطفال أو أولياء الأمور، وإنما يفرض غرامات تصل إلى عشرات الملايين على المنصات التي لا تمتثل، وسيطلب من المنصات العشر الكبرى تقديم أعداد المستخدمين دون 16 يومي 9 و11 ديسمبر للتأكد من حذف الحسابات ومنع إنشاء حسابات جديدة.

أستراليا تفتح بذلك الباب أمام دول أخرى لتتبع خطاها، في سابقة قد تغيّر قواعد اللعبة بين الحكومات وعمالقة التكنولوجيا إلى الأبد.