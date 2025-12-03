Australian researchers conducted a 10-year study aimed at understanding the impact of coffee and tea consumption on bone health in the elderly. The study concluded with varying results between the two beverages, showing that regular tea consumption contributes to increased bone density, while excessive coffee drinking may lead to a decline in bone density.

Osteoporosis and the Impact of Daily Habits

The Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute journal indicates that osteoporosis and decreased bone density are serious health issues facing the elderly, as they increase the likelihood of fractures, negatively affecting mobility and quality of life. While it is known that diet and daily behaviors – such as drinking tea and coffee – have a direct impact on bones, previous studies have shown mixed and inconclusive results.

Methodology and Influencing Factors

The research team followed nearly 10,000 elderly participants, measuring their bone density over a decade while recording their coffee and tea consumption habits. Several influencing factors were taken into account in the analysis, such as age, weight, physical activity, smoking, alcohol consumption, and medication use.

Study Results and Interpretations

The data showed that regular tea consumption is associated with an increase in bone density, particularly in the hip area, while moderate coffee consumption did not register any significant negative or positive effects. However, consuming more than 5 cups of coffee daily was linked to a noticeable decrease in bone density.

The study found that the effects of these beverages may interact with other factors, such as alcohol consumption and weight, as coffee was found to negatively affect bones in those who excessively drink alcohol, while tea appears to be particularly beneficial for those who are overweight.

The researchers clarified that these differences may be minimal at the individual level, but they represent an important factor when considering the health of the population as a whole. The study concluded that regular tea drinking may provide additional benefits for bones, while coffee can be consumed in moderation without concern, but excessive consumption warrants caution, especially in the presence of other risk factors.