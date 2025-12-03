أجرى باحثون أستراليون دراسة امتدت 10 سنوات، بهدف فهم تأثير تناول القهوة والشاي على صحة العظام لدى كبار السن. وخلصت الدراسة إلى نتائج متباينة بين المشروبين، إذ تبين أن تناول الشاي بانتظام يسهم في تعزيز كثافة العظام، بينما قد يؤدي الإفراط في شرب القهوة إلى تراجعها.

هشاشة العظام وتأثير العادات اليومية

تشير مجلة Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute إلى أن هشاشة العظام وانخفاض الكثافة العظمية من المشكلات الصحية الخطيرة التي تواجه كبار السن، إذ تزداد معها احتمالات الإصابة بالكسور، ما ينعكس سلباً على الحركة وجودة الحياة. وبينما يعرف أن النظام الغذائي والسلوكيات اليومية – مثل شرب الشاي والقهوة – لها تأثير مباشر على العظام، فقد أظهرت الدراسات السابقة نتائج متباينة وغير حاسمة.

المنهجية والعوامل المؤثرة

تابع فريق الباحثين نحو 10,000 مشارك من كبار السن، وقاموا بقياس كثافة عظامهم على مدى عقد من الزمن، مع تسجيل عاداتهم في استهلاك القهوة والشاي. وتمت مراعاة عوامل عدة مؤثرة في التحليل، مثل العمر، الوزن، النشاط البدني، التدخين، استهلاك الكحول، واستخدام الأدوية.

نتائج الدراسة وتفسيراتها

أظهرت البيانات أن تناول الشاي بشكل منتظم يرتبط بزيادة في كثافة العظام، لا سيما في منطقة الورك، بينما لم يسجل استهلاك القهوة باعتدال أي تأثير سلبي أو إيجابي كبير. إلا أن تناول أكثر من 5 أكواب من القهوة يومياً ارتبط بانخفاض ملحوظ في الكثافة العظمية.

ووجدت الدراسة أن تأثير هذه المشروبات قد يتداخل مع عوامل أخرى، مثل استهلاك الكحول والوزن، إذ تبيّن أن القهوة تؤثر سلباً على العظام لدى من يفرطون في شرب الكحول، في حين يبدو الشاي مفيداً بشكل خاص لمن يعانون من زيادة الوزن.

وأوضح الباحثون أن هذه الفروقات قد تكون ضئيلة على مستوى الأفراد، لكنها تمثل عاملاً مهماً عند النظر إلى صحة السكان عامة. وخلصت الدراسة إلى أن شرب الشاي بانتظام قد يوفر فائدة إضافية للعظام، في حين أن القهوة يمكن تناولها باعتدال دون قلق، لكن الإفراط في استهلاكها يستوجب الحذر، خصوصاً في ظل وجود عوامل خطر أخرى.