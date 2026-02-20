In the blessed month of Ramadan, an important question arises among diabetes patients: Can I fast safely? A question that seems simple but carries significant risks if not handled with caution.

Clinical nutrition specialists assert that the ability to fast depends on the type of diabetes and the overall health condition of the patient, emphasizing the need to categorize patients into clear groups to ensure their safety during the long day.

Who can fast?

Type 2 diabetes patients who rely solely on pills are allowed to fast. In fact, fasting helps improve the body's insulin sensitivity, reduce resistance, and regulate sugar levels. However, medication doses must be coordinated with a doctor based on the results of the HbA1c for the last 3 months.

As for type 1 diabetes patients:

Children: They are completely prohibited from fasting to avoid severe drops in sugar or coma.

Adults: Fasting is prohibited if the HbA1c is above 9%, or with frequent hypoglycemic episodes, or in cases of previous ketoacidosis. Fasting is allowed if the HbA1c is below 7% with stable sugar levels and the patient has no liver or kidney problems, with the necessity of careful monitoring to adjust insulin units.

Daily Protocol for Safe Fasting

Blood sugar measurement: It should be measured four times a day: before iftar, after iftar, before suhoor, and after it.

Immediate iftar in case of danger: If the sugar drops below 70 or rises above 270, one must break the fast immediately without hesitation.

Ideal Meals for Suhoor and Iftar

Start with light fluids such as water or soup.

Light proteins like chicken or fish should be a core part of the meal.

Complex carbohydrates like brown rice or whole bread provide a feeling of fullness for a longer time.

Focus on fresh vegetables and healthy fats, such as olive oil.

Avoid concentrated juices, sweets, fried foods, or large amounts of starches at once.

Drinking water between meals is essential to maintain balance and hydrate the body.

Strict adherence to medication timings is necessary to avoid any sudden complications.

Fasting is possible and safe for diabetes patients, but success requires complete awareness of the health condition, careful monitoring, and choosing balanced meals. Fasting is not just a test, but an opportunity to improve the body's health if managed wisely.