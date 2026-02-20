في شهر رمضان المبارك، يبرز تساؤل مهم بين مرضى السكري: هل يمكنني الصيام بأمان؟ سؤال يبدو بسيطًا لكنه يحمل مخاطر كبيرة إذا لم يتم التعامل معه بحذر.

يذهب أخصائيو التغذية العلاجية إلى أن القدرة على الصيام تعتمد على نوع السكري والحالة الصحية العامة للمريض، مشددين على ضرورة تقسيم المرضى لفئات واضحة لضمان سلامتهم خلال النهار الطويل.

من يمكنه الصيام؟

مرضى السكري من النوع الثاني يعتمدون على الأقراص فقط، ويُسمح لهم بالصيام. بل إن الصيام يساعد على تحسين حساسية الجسم للأنسولين وتقليل مقاومته، وضبط مستويات السكر. لكن يجب تنسيق جرعات الدواء مع الطبيب بناءً على نتائج السكر التراكمي لآخر 3 أشهر.

أما مرضى السكري من النوع الأول:

  • الأطفال: ممنوعون من الصيام منعًا تامًا لتجنب هبوط حاد في السكر أو غيبوبة.
  • الكبار: يُمنع الصيام إذا كان السكر التراكمي أعلى من 9%، أو مع تكرار نوبات الهبوط، أو في حالة التعرض السابق لغيبوبة كيتونية. ويسمح بالصيام إذا كان التراكمي أقل من 7% مع انتظام مستويات السكر وخلو المريض من مشاكل الكبد والكلى، مع ضرورة متابعة دقيقة لتعديل وحدات الأنسولين.

بروتوكول يومي للصيام الآمن

  • قياس السكر: يجب قياسه أربع مرات يوميًا: قبل الإفطار، وبعد الإفطار، وقبل السحور، وبعده.
  • الإفطار الفوري عند الخطر: إذا انخفض السكر عن 70 أو ارتفع عن 270، يجب الإفطار فورًا دون تردد.

وجبات مثالية للسحور والإفطار

  • البداية تكون بالسوائل الخفيفة مثل الماء أو الشوربة.
  • البروتينات الخفيفة مثل الدجاج أو السمك يجب أن تكون جزءًا أساسيًا من الوجبة.
  • الكربوهيدرات المعقدة مثل الأرز البني أو الخبز البلدي تمنح شعورًا بالشبع لفترة أطول.
  • التركيز على الخضروات الطازجة والدهون الصحية، مثل زيت الزيتون.
  • تجنب العصائر المركزة، والحلويات، والمقليات، أو كميات كبيرة من النشويات دفعة واحدة.
  • شرب الماء بين الوجبات أساسي للحفاظ على التوازن وترطيب الجسم.
  • الالتزام الصارم بمواعيد الأدوية لتجنب أي مضاعفات مفاجئة.

الصيام ممكن وآمن لمرضى السكري، لكن النجاح يتطلب وعيًا كاملًا بالحالة الصحية، ومتابعة دقيقة، واختيار وجبات متوازنة. الصيام ليس اختبارًا فقط، بل فرصة لتحسين صحة الجسم إذا تمت إدارته بحكمة.