طرحت الشركة المنتجة لفيلم «طلقني»، بطولة الفنانين كريم محمود عبدالعزيز ودينا الشربيني، البوستر الرسمي للفيلم استعداداً لعرضه في دور السينما يوم 24 ديسمبر القادم.
تفاصيل «البوستر»
أظهر البوستر كريم محمود عبدالعزيز وهو يحمل ورقة الطلاق محاولاً الفرار، بينما تحاول دينا الشربيني الإمساك به في مشهد كوميدي يجسد صراعاً زوجياً يُقدم في إطار اجتماعي خفيف الظل.
مشاهد «البرومو»
تضمن «برومو» الفيلم خلافات مالية مضحكة بين الزوجين أثناء ترتيبات الطلاق، قبل أن ينتهي الأمر بتأكيد الطلاق بين الشخصيتين الرئيسيتين، ما يعكس طابع الفيلم الكوميدي الاجتماعي.
طاقم العمل
يضم الفيلم إلى جانب كريم ودينا عدداً من الفنانين، بينهم حاتم صلاح، دنيا سامي، محمود حافظ، ياسمين رحمي، والعمل من تأليف أيمن بهجت قمر وإخراج خالد مرعي.
تعاون ثانٍ
يعد هذا الفيلم التعاون الثاني بين كريم محمود عبدالعزيز ودينا الشربيني بعد فيلم «الهنا اللي أنا فيه» الذي عرض في ديسمبر الماضي، مؤكداً الكيمياء الفنية بين الثنائي.
