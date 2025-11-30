The production company of the film "Divorce Me," starring artists Karim Mahmoud Abdelaziz and Dina El Sherbiny, has released the official poster of the film in preparation for its screening in cinemas on December 24th.

Details of the "Poster"

The poster features Karim Mahmoud Abdelaziz holding a divorce paper while trying to escape, while Dina El Sherbiny attempts to catch him in a comedic scene that portrays a marital struggle presented in a light social context.

Scenes from the "Promo"

The film's "promo" includes funny financial disputes between the couple during the divorce arrangements, before ultimately confirming the divorce between the two main characters, reflecting the film's comedic social nature.

Cast

In addition to Karim and Dina, the film features several artists, including Hatem Salah, Donia Sami, Mahmoud Hafiz, and Yasmin Rahmi, and is written by Ayman Bahgat Kamar and directed by Khaled Merhi.

Second Collaboration

This film marks the second collaboration between Karim Mahmoud Abdelaziz and Dina El Sherbiny after the film "The Happiness I'm In," which was released last December, confirming the artistic chemistry between the duo.