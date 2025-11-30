Amid the shock that engulfed Hong Kong, the city awoke to one of its worst disasters in decades, as a massive fire consumed the “Wang Fuk Court” residential complex, leaving behind a horrific scene and deep sorrow. With authorities announcing the death of 128 people so far, fears are rising about the death toll increasing, while investigations continue to uncover the circumstances of the tragedy. In the midst of public outrage, police arrested 11 individuals amid suspicions of corruption and the use of unsafe building materials during renovation work, raising significant questions about accountability and oversight.

The fire broke out in the complex located in the northern Tai Po area on Wednesday afternoon and quickly engulfed seven of the eight towers, each reaching 32 stories, which were undergoing renovation using bamboo scaffolding and green nets to cover the buildings.

Despite the conclusion of rescue operations, police stated that they might find more bodies while searching the burned buildings as part of the ongoing investigations.

Chris Tang, the head of Hong Kong's security bureau, said at a press conference: “We do not rule out the possibility of discovering more bodies when the police enter the building for detailed investigations.”

He added that the fire alarms in the complex were not functioning properly.

John Lee, the Chief Executive of Hong Kong, along with officials and civil servants, all dressed in black, stood in silence for three minutes yesterday (Saturday) in front of the central government offices, where flags were flown at half-mast in mourning for the victims.

Condolence books have been placed at 18 locations throughout the former British colony for the public to express their condolences.

King Charles of Britain stated in a message, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to all who have lost their loved ones, and to those who are now living in a state of shock and disbelief.”

Authorities announced that only 39 of the 128 victims have been identified so far.

This is the highest death toll from a fire in Hong Kong since 1948 when 176 people died in a warehouse fire.

The Chief Executive of Hong Kong stated that the government will establish a fund of HK$300 million (US$39 million) to assist residents, while some of the largest publicly listed Chinese companies announced donations.

Hong Kong is one of the most densely populated cities in the world, with towering residential complexes.