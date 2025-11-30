وسط صدمة عمّت هونغ كونغ، استفاقت المدينة على واحدة من أشدّ كوارثها منذ عقود، بعدما التهم حريقٌ هائل مجمع «وانغ فوك كورت» السكني، تاركاً خلفه مشهداً مروّعاً وحزناً عميقاً. ومع إعلان السلطات وفاة 128 شخصاً حتى الآن، تتعالى المخاوف من ارتفاع العدد، فيما تتواصل التحقيقات لكشف ملابسات الفاجعة. وفي خضمّ الغضب الشعبي، ألقت الشرطة القبض على 11 شخصاً، وسط شبهات بالفساد واستخدام مواد بناء غير آمنة خلال أعمال التجديد، ما يفتح الباب أمام تساؤلات كبيرة حول المسؤولية والرقابة.
واندلع الحريق في المجمع الواقع بمنطقة تاي بو الشمالية بعد ظهر الأربعاء وسرعان ما التهمت النيران سبعة من ثمانية أبراج يصل ارتفاعها إلى 32 طابقاً كانت تخضع لأعمال ترميم استخدمت خلالها سقالات من الخيزران وشبكات خضراء لتغطية المباني.
ورغم انتهاء عمليات الإنقاذ قالت الشرطة إنها قد تعثر على المزيد من الجثث في أثناء بحثها في المباني المحترقة في إطار التحقيقات الجارية.
وقال كريس تانج رئيس جهاز الأمن في هونغ كونغ في مؤتمر صحفي: «لا نستبعد إمكانية اكتشاف المزيد من الجثث عندما تدخل الشرطة المبنى لإجراء تحقيقات مفصلة».
وأضاف أن أجهزة الإنذار من الحريق بالمجمع لم تكن تعمل بشكل صحيح.
ووقف جون لي رئيس السلطة التنفيذية في هونغ كونغ ومسؤولون وموظفون مدنيون يرتدون جميعاً ملابس سوداء في صمت لمدة ثلاث دقائق أمس (السبت) أمام مكاتب الحكومة المركزية حيث تم تنكيس الأعلام حداداً على الضحايا.
ووُضعت دفاتر التعازي في 18 موقعاً في أنحاء المستعمرة البريطانية السابقة ليتمكن الجمهور من تقديم واجب العزاء.
وقال الملك تشارلز ملك بريطانيا في بيان له «نتقدم بخالص التعازي إلى جميع من فقدوا ذويهم، وإلى أولئك الذين يعيشون الآن في حالة من الصدمة والذهول».
وأعلنت السلطات أنه لم يتم التعرف إلا على 39 من الضحايا البالغ عددهم 128 حتى الآن.
وهذا أعلى عدد وفيات جراء حريق في هونغ كونغ منذ عام 1948 عندما لقي 176 شخصاً حتفهم في حريق مستودع.
وقال رئيس السلطة التنفيذية في هونغ كونغ إن الحكومة ستنشئ صندوقاً بقيمة 300 مليون دولار هونغ كونغ (39 مليون دولار أمريكي) لمساعدة السكان، فيما أعلنت بعض أكبر الشركات الصينية المدرجة في البورصة تقديم تبرعات.
وهونغ كونغ واحدة من أكثر مدن العالم اكتظاظاً بالسكان، وتنتشر فيها مجمعات سكنية شاهقة الارتفاع.
Amid the shock that engulfed Hong Kong, the city awoke to one of its worst disasters in decades, as a massive fire consumed the “Wang Fuk Court” residential complex, leaving behind a horrific scene and deep sorrow. With authorities announcing the death of 128 people so far, fears are rising about the death toll increasing, while investigations continue to uncover the circumstances of the tragedy. In the midst of public outrage, police arrested 11 individuals amid suspicions of corruption and the use of unsafe building materials during renovation work, raising significant questions about accountability and oversight.
The fire broke out in the complex located in the northern Tai Po area on Wednesday afternoon and quickly engulfed seven of the eight towers, each reaching 32 stories, which were undergoing renovation using bamboo scaffolding and green nets to cover the buildings.
Despite the conclusion of rescue operations, police stated that they might find more bodies while searching the burned buildings as part of the ongoing investigations.
Chris Tang, the head of Hong Kong's security bureau, said at a press conference: “We do not rule out the possibility of discovering more bodies when the police enter the building for detailed investigations.”
He added that the fire alarms in the complex were not functioning properly.
John Lee, the Chief Executive of Hong Kong, along with officials and civil servants, all dressed in black, stood in silence for three minutes yesterday (Saturday) in front of the central government offices, where flags were flown at half-mast in mourning for the victims.
Condolence books have been placed at 18 locations throughout the former British colony for the public to express their condolences.
King Charles of Britain stated in a message, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to all who have lost their loved ones, and to those who are now living in a state of shock and disbelief.”
Authorities announced that only 39 of the 128 victims have been identified so far.
This is the highest death toll from a fire in Hong Kong since 1948 when 176 people died in a warehouse fire.
The Chief Executive of Hong Kong stated that the government will establish a fund of HK$300 million (US$39 million) to assist residents, while some of the largest publicly listed Chinese companies announced donations.
Hong Kong is one of the most densely populated cities in the world, with towering residential complexes.