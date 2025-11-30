وسط صدمة عمّت هونغ كونغ، استفاقت المدينة على واحدة من أشدّ كوارثها منذ عقود، بعدما التهم حريقٌ هائل مجمع «وانغ فوك كورت» السكني، تاركاً خلفه مشهداً مروّعاً وحزناً عميقاً. ومع إعلان السلطات وفاة 128 شخصاً حتى الآن، تتعالى المخاوف من ارتفاع العدد، فيما تتواصل التحقيقات لكشف ملابسات الفاجعة. وفي خضمّ الغضب الشعبي، ألقت الشرطة القبض على 11 شخصاً، وسط شبهات بالفساد واستخدام مواد بناء غير آمنة خلال أعمال التجديد، ما يفتح الباب أمام تساؤلات كبيرة حول المسؤولية والرقابة.

لحظة اندلاع الحريق.

واندلع الحريق في المجمع الواقع بمنطقة تاي بو الشمالية بعد ظهر الأربعاء وسرعان ما التهمت النيران سبعة من ثمانية أبراج يصل ارتفاعها إلى 32 طابقاً كانت تخضع لأعمال ترميم استخدمت خلالها سقالات من الخيزران وشبكات خضراء لتغطية المباني.

ورغم انتهاء عمليات الإنقاذ قالت الشرطة إنها قد تعثر على المزيد من الجثث في أثناء بحثها في المباني المحترقة في إطار التحقيقات الجارية.

النيران مشتعلة في المجمع.

وقال كريس تانج رئيس جهاز الأمن في هونغ كونغ في مؤتمر صحفي: «لا نستبعد إمكانية اكتشاف المزيد من الجثث عندما تدخل الشرطة المبنى لإجراء تحقيقات مفصلة».

وأضاف أن أجهزة الإنذار من الحريق بالمجمع لم تكن تعمل بشكل صحيح.

ووقف جون لي رئيس السلطة التنفيذية في هونغ كونغ ومسؤولون وموظفون مدنيون يرتدون جميعاً ملابس سوداء في صمت لمدة ثلاث دقائق أمس (السبت) أمام مكاتب الحكومة المركزية حيث تم تنكيس الأعلام حداداً على الضحايا.

وُضعت دفاتر التعازي في 18 موقعاً ليتمكن الجمهور من تقديم واجب العزاء.

الدخان متصاعد من مجمع «وانغ فوك كورت».

وقال الملك تشارلز ملك بريطانيا في بيان له «نتقدم بخالص التعازي إلى جميع من فقدوا ذويهم، وإلى أولئك الذين يعيشون الآن في حالة من الصدمة والذهول».

وأعلنت السلطات أنه لم يتم التعرف إلا على 39 من الضحايا البالغ عددهم 128 حتى الآن.

وهذا أعلى عدد وفيات جراء حريق في هونغ كونغ منذ عام 1948 عندما لقي 176 شخصاً حتفهم في حريق مستودع.

وقال رئيس السلطة التنفيذية في هونغ كونغ إن الحكومة ستنشئ صندوقاً بقيمة 300 مليون دولار هونغ كونغ (39 مليون دولار أمريكي) لمساعدة السكان، فيما أعلنت بعض أكبر الشركات الصينية المدرجة في البورصة تقديم تبرعات.

وهونغ كونغ واحدة من أكثر مدن العالم اكتظاظاً بالسكان، وتنتشر فيها مجمعات سكنية شاهقة الارتفاع.