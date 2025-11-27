In a shocking news that shook the Egyptian media community, the media figure Heba Al-Ziyad passed away at the age of late thirties, in the early hours of this morning (Thursday), without any prior indications of health struggles.

The late Heba, who was known for her bold and relatable style, was at the peak of her professional brilliance, as she was preparing to launch her new program "The Professor" on the screen of Al-Shams satellite channel, after recording dozens of episodes in just a few weeks.

Death of Heba Al-Ziyad

The official account of media figure Heba Al-Ziyad announced the painful news on Facebook, stating: "To Allah belongs what He takes and to Him belongs what He gives, and everything with Him is for an appointed term, so let us be patient and seek reward. The owner of this account, media figure Dr. Heba Al-Ziyad, is in the care of Allah."

The news quickly spread like wildfire, turning social media into a platform for expressing grief and shock, with thousands of condolences from her followers, who number over half a million on Facebook alone.

Who is Heba Al-Ziyad?

In her self-description on her personal Facebook page, Heba Al-Ziyad said: "Heba Al-Ziyad is a well-known Egyptian media figure, famous for her bold and frank approach to social issues, especially those affecting women, families, and relationships."

She began her professional career more than 15 years ago as a writer and young presenter, distinguished by her human style that combines boldness and sensitivity, making her a beloved face on Egyptian and Arab screens. She presented about 32 television programs throughout her career.

Cause of Heba Al-Ziyad's Death

According to medical sources close to the family, the late Heba did not suffer from any chronic diseases or concerning symptoms in the recent days, as she was fully engaged in her work.

Reports indicated that her death occurred due to a sudden drop in blood circulation while she was sleeping, followed by a sudden heart attack that led to her passing in moments, without prolonged suffering.

Her absence from recording an episode of her program last week raised questions among her colleagues, but it was not an indication of any health issue, as she had previously recorded dozens of episodes for "The Professor," which she described as "my dream for years."

The head of Al-Shams channel, Samira Al-Dughidi, recounted in her touching eulogy how Heba raced against time to prepare the program, saying: "Professor, in one week I will have 1,000 episodes ready," and Al-Dughidi added on Facebook: "There is no power and no strength except with Allah, the Most High, the Great... May Allah have mercy on you, Heba, the news is a huge shock... May Allah have mercy on you, forgive you, and make every moment of your youth weigh in your favor."