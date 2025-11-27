في خبر صادم هز الوسط الإعلامي المصري، توفيت الإعلامية هبة الزياد في العقد الثالث من العمر، في الساعات الأولى من صباح اليوم (الخميس)، دون أي إشارات سابقة إلى معاناة صحية.

واشتهرت الراحلةبأسلوبها الجريء والقريب من الجمهور، وكانت تعد لإطلاق برنامجها الجديد «البروفيسورة» على شاشة قناة الشمس الفضائية، بعد تسجيل عشرات الحلقات في أسابيع قليلة فقط.

حزن وصدمة

وأعلن الحساب الرسمي للإعلامية هبة الزياد، على فيسبوك، الخبر المؤلم، مكتوباً: «إن لله ما أخذ وله ما أعطى، وكل شيء عنده بأجل مسمى، فلنصبر ولنحتسب، صاحبة هذا الحساب الإعلامية الدكتورة هبة الزياد في ذمة الله».

سرعان ما انتشر الخبر كالنار في الهشيم، محولاً وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي إلى منصة للتعبير عن الحزن والصدمة، مع آلاف التعازي من متابعيها الذين يفوق عددهم نصف مليون على فيسبوك وحدها.

من هي هبة الزياد؟

في تعريفها عبر صحفتها الشخصية على فيسبوك، قالت هبة الزيادة عن نفسها: «هبة الزياد إعلامية مصرية معروفة، اشتهرت بأسلوبها الجريء والصريح في تناول القضايا الاجتماعية، خصوصاً اللي بتمس المرأة والأسرة والعلاقات».

بدأت مسيرتها المهنية قبل أكثر من 15 عاماً ككاتبة ومذيعة شابة وتميزت بأسلوبها الإنساني الذي يجمع بين الجرأة والحساسية، ما جعلها وجهاً محبوباً في الشاشات المصرية والعربية، وقدمت نحو 32 برنامجاً تلفزيونياً خلال مسيرتها.

سبب الوفاة

وفقاً لمصادر طبية مقربة من العائلة، لم تكن الراحلة تعاني من أي أمراض مزمنة أو أعراض مقلقة في الأيام الأخيرة، وكانت تمارس عملها بكامل نشاطها.

وأرجعت التقارير الوفاةإلى هبوط حاد في الدورة الدموية أثناء النوم، أعقبه سكتة قلبية مفاجئة أدت إلى الرحيل في لحظات، دون معاناة طويلة.

وكان غيابها عن تسجيل حلقة برنامجها الأسبوع الماضي أثار تساؤلات بين زملائها، لكنه لم يكن إشارة إلى أي مشكلة صحية، إذ كانت قد سجلت عشرات الحلقات مسبقاً لـ«البروفيسورة»، الذي وصفته بأنه «حلمهامن سنين».

رئيسة قناة الشمس سميرة الدغيدي، روت في نعيها المؤثر كيف كانت هبة تسابق الزمن لإعداد البرنامج، قائلة: «أستاذة، أسبوع واحد وأكون مجهزة 1,000 حلقة»، وأضافت الدغيدي عبر فيسبوك: «لا حول ولا قوة إلا بالله العلي العظيم... ربنا يرحمك يا هبة، الخبر صدمة كبيرة... الله يرحمك ويغفر لك ويسامحك ويجعل كل لحظة من شبابك في ميزان حسناتك».