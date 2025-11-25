أعلنت هيئة الجمارك وحماية الحدود الأمريكية مصادرة كميات كبيرة من مادة الميثامفيتامين تُقدر بنحو 10.3 مليون دولار، مخبأة في شحنة خس تم ضبطها على جسر فار الدولي في تكساس قادمة من المكسيك.

مخدرات في شحنة خضروات

وقال بيان صحفي صادر عن مسؤولي الجمارك وحماية الحدود إن المخدرات والخس المضبوطة «سلطة غير صالحة لمائدة عيد الشكر هذا العام»، مضيفا أن 500 عبوة من الميثامفيتامين المعنية تزن نحو 1153 رطلا.

البيان الرسمي الصادر عن الجمارك لم يخلُ من التهكم: «سلطة خس مع إضافة ميثامفيتامين، طبق غير مرحب به على مائدة عيد الشكر هذا العام».

وقال مدير الميناء كارلوس رودريغيز: «بين أوراق الخس الخضراء، اكتشف رجالنا في الخط الأمامي بضاعة ممنوعة لا مكان لها على أي مائدة احتفالية. هذه الضبطية الضخمة تؤكد كفاءة أدواتنا وتقنياتنا في مكافحة المخدرات الصلبة».

وقائع تهريب مماثلة

ولا تعتبر هذه الحادثة استثناء، بل هي جزء من سلسلة إبداعية مروعة من أساليب التهريب، ففي أغسطس 2024 تم ضبط 2080 كيلوغراما من الميثامفيتامين داخل 1220 بطيخة خضراء مزيفة بين شحنة بطيخ حقيقي، قيمتها 5 ملايين دولار بميناء أوتاي ميسا، كاليفورنيا، وفي مايو الماضي تم ضبط 6 أطنان ميثامفيتامين بقيمة تزيد على 18 مليون دولار داخل شحنة قرع.

حملات أمريكية على تهريب المخدرات

وفي الوقت الذي تشن فيه إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب ضربات عسكرية على قوارب تهريب المخدرات في الكاريبي والمحيط الهادئ، تؤكد روزا هيرنانديز مديرة ميناء أوتاي ميسا: «كلما طوّرت الكارتلات أساليبها سنطور نحن طرقنا لمنع هذه السموم الخطيرة من دخول بلادنا».