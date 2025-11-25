The U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the seizure of large quantities of methamphetamine estimated at around $10.3 million, hidden in a shipment of lettuce intercepted at the Far International Bridge in Texas coming from Mexico.

Drugs in a Vegetable Shipment

A press release from customs officials stated that the seized drugs and lettuce were "a salad unfit for this year's Thanksgiving table," adding that the 500 packages of methamphetamine in question weigh about 1,153 pounds.

The official statement from customs was not without sarcasm: "Lettuce salad with added methamphetamine, an unwelcome dish at this year's Thanksgiving table."

Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said, "Amid the green lettuce leaves, our frontline agents discovered contraband that has no place on any festive table. This massive seizure confirms the effectiveness of our tools and techniques in combating hard drugs."

Similar Smuggling Incidents

This incident is not an exception but part of a horrific creative series of smuggling methods. In August 2024, 2,080 kilograms of methamphetamine were seized hidden inside 1,220 fake watermelons among a shipment of real watermelons, valued at $5 million at the Otay Mesa port in California. Last May, 6 tons of methamphetamine worth over $18 million were seized inside a shipment of squash.

U.S. Campaigns Against Drug Smuggling

As the administration of President Donald Trump conducts military strikes against drug smuggling boats in the Caribbean and Pacific, Rosa Hernandez, the director of the Otay Mesa port, emphasizes: "As cartels develop their methods, we will develop our ways to prevent these dangerous toxins from entering our country."