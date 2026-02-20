In a legal development following the Senegal national team's crowning as the African Cup of Nations champions, Moroccan courts issued prison sentences yesterday (Thursday) ranging from three months to a full year against 18 Senegalese fans who were involved in widespread riots during the final match held last January.

According to the French Press Agency, the defendants faced charges of "rioting," which included violence against security forces, destruction of sports equipment, invading the pitch, and throwing projectiles, in incidents that left a clear mark on the tournament's image and forced authorities to intervene quickly to control the situation.

The fans denied committing any offenses, asserting that they did not cause any chaos, while the match experienced tense moments following the penalty awarded to Morocco in a game that ended with Senegal winning 1-0 after extra time, turning the fans' joy of the title into unexpected violence.

Sports experts and analysts considered this ruling a stern message from Morocco to all fans who may cross the lines of discipline, emphasizing that sports are not just about victory on the field, but also a test of discipline and respect for the laws.