في تطور قانوني بعد تتويج منتخب السنغال بلقب كأس الأمم الإفريقية، أصدرت المحاكم المغربية أمس (الخميس) أحكاما بالحبس تراوحت بين ثلاثة أشهر وعام كامل بحق 18 مشجعا سنغاليا، تورطوا في أعمال شغب عارمة خلال المباراة النهائية التي جرت في يناير الماضي.

وبحسب وكالة «فرانس برس»، واجه المتهمون تهم «الشغب» التي تشمل العنف ضد قوات الأمن، وإتلاف المعدات الرياضية، واقتحام أرض الملعب، وإلقاء المقذوفات، في أحداث تركت أثرا بالغ الوضوح على صورة البطولة وأجبرت السلطات على التدخل السريع للسيطرة على الوضع.

ونفى المشجعون ارتكاب أي مخالفات، مؤكدين أنهم لم يتسببوا في أي فوضى، فيما شهدت المباراة أجواء متوترة بعد ضربة الجزاء التي احتسبها الحكم للمغرب في المباراة التي انتهت بفوز منتخب السنغال 1-0 بعد تمديد الوقت الأصلي، لتتوج فرحة الجماهير باللقب بأحداث عنف لم يتوقعها الكثيرون.

خبراء رياضيون ومحللون اعتبروا أن هذا الحكم رسالة صارمة من المغرب لكل الجماهير التي قد تتجاوز حدود الانضباط، مؤكدين أن الرياضة ليست مجرد انتصار على أرض الملعب، بل اختبار للانضباط واحترام القوانين.