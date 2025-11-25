كشفت دراسة نشرتها الجمعية الأمريكية لعلم النفس أن التمرير المفرط على تيك توك وإنستغرام ليس مجرد تسلية، بل «سم بطيء» للدماغ، وأن الاستخدام الزائد للفيديوهات القصيرة يرتبط ارتباطا وثيقا بتراجع الأداء المعرفي، خصوصا في مجالي الانتباه والتحكم المثبط الذي يساعد على مقاومة التشتتات.

وحلل الباحثون، بقيادة خبراء في علم النفس الإدراكي، بيانات هائلة من 98299 مشاركا شبابا وكبارا على حد سواء، عبر 71 دراسة، وكانت النتيجة التأكد من وجود علاقة طردية واضحة: كلما زاد استهلاك المحتوى القصير (أقل من دقيقة عادة)، انخفض الأداء في المهمات المعرفية.

وعلى سبيل المثال، وجدت الدراسة أن المستخدمين الذين يقضون ساعات في التمرير يجدون صعوبة أكبر في الحفاظ على التركيز أثناء القراءة أو حل المهمات المعقدة، إذ يصبح الدماغ «معتادا» على الإثارة السريعة، فيفقد قدرته على التعامل مع الجهد المستمر.
الدماغ يتعفن بـ«الريلز».. كشف علمي يربط التمرير المفرط بضعف الذاكرة والمزاج

خطر يهدد الدماغ والتركيز

وقالت الدراسة إن المزيد من الفيديوهات القصيرة يعني أداء أسوأ في الانتباه والتحكم المثبط، مشبهة ذلك بـ«التعود» الذي يحدث في حالات الإدمان، إذ يفقد الدماغ حساسيته للمهمات البطيئة مثل التعلم العميق أو حل المشكلات.

ووفقا للدراسة، لا يقتصر التأثير على الجانب المعرفي؛ إذ ربطت الاستهلاك المفرط أيضا بتدهور الصحة النفسية، بما في ذلك زيادة القلق، التوتر، اضطراب النوم، والمزاج السيئ، مع استثناءات مثل عدم التأثير السلبي على صورة الجسم أو الثقة بالنفس.

وفي إشارة مثيرة للقلق، أظهرت النتائج أن الشباب ليسوا الضحايا الوحيدين؛ الكبار والمسنون يعانون نفس التراجع، مما يشير إلى أن «تعفن الدماغ» ظاهرة عابرة للأجيال.

ضعف للذاكرة مع طول الأمد

وقال الباحثون إن المنصات مثل تيك توك وإنستغرام ريلز أصبحت جزءا رئيسيا من الحياة اليومية، لكن تفاعلنا الأكبر معها يرتبط بصحة معرفية ونفسية أسوأ، مستندين إلى نظرية «التعود والحساسية» لجروفز وتومبسون عام 1970.

ومع تزايد الاعتماد على هذه المنصات كـ«محرك بحث» للشباب، يحذر الخبراء من أن الآثار طويلة الأمد قد تشمل ضعف الذاكرة واللغة، مما يجعل الدراسة دعوة لـ«توازن» في التعامل مع الرقمي.

كما أوصت الجمعية الأمريكية لعلم النفس بمزيد من الأبحاث حول الصحة الجسدية والمعرفية، لتطوير إستراتيجيات «مبنية على الأدلة» للحد من الضرر.