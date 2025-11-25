الدماغ يتعفن بـ«الريلز».. كشف علمي يربط التمرير المفرط بضعف الذاكرة والمزاج

A study published by the American Psychological Association revealed that excessive scrolling on TikTok and Instagram is not just a pastime, but a "slow poison" for the brain, and that excessive use of short videos is closely linked to a decline in cognitive performance, particularly in the areas of attention and inhibitory control that help resist distractions.

The researchers, led by experts in cognitive psychology, analyzed vast data from 98,299 young and older participants across 71 studies, and the result confirmed a clear positive correlation: the more short content (usually less than a minute) consumed, the lower the performance on cognitive tasks.

For example, the study found that users who spend hours scrolling have greater difficulty maintaining focus while reading or solving complex tasks, as the brain becomes "accustomed" to rapid stimulation, losing its ability to handle sustained effort.



Danger to the Brain and Focus

The study stated that more short videos mean worse performance in attention and inhibitory control, likening it to the "habituation" that occurs in cases of addiction, as the brain loses sensitivity to slower tasks like deep learning or problem-solving.

According to the study, the impact is not limited to cognitive aspects; it also linked excessive consumption to a deterioration in mental health, including increased anxiety, stress, sleep disorders, and poor mood, with exceptions such as no negative impact on body image or self-esteem.

In a concerning indication, the results showed that young people are not the only victims; adults and the elderly suffer the same decline, suggesting that "brain rot" is a cross-generational phenomenon.

Memory Weakness Over Time

The researchers stated that platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels have become a major part of daily life, but our greater interaction with them is associated with worse cognitive and psychological health, based on the "habituation and sensitivity" theory by Groves and Thompson from 1970.

As reliance on these platforms as a "search engine" for young people increases, experts warn that long-term effects may include memory and language decline, making the study a call for "balance" in dealing with the digital realm.

The American Psychological Association also recommended further research on physical and cognitive health to develop "evidence-based" strategies to mitigate harm.