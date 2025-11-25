لغز جثة شاب أمريكي تُعرَض كـ«تمثال بلاستيكي» منذ 20 عاماً

تعيش امرأة أمريكية تدعى كيم إيريك (54 عاماً)، من ولاية تكساس، صدمة مروعة بعدما اعتقدت أنها تعرّفت على جثة ابنها الراحل «كريس» ضمن المعروضات البشرية في معرض الأجساد الشهير «Real Bodies» في مدينة لاس فيغاس، حيث تُعرض الجثث المحنطة بالبلاستيك على هيئة «تماثيل» تعليمية.

وبحسب صحيفة «Mirror» البريطانية، لم تزُر كيم المعرض بنفسها، لكنها أمضت سنوات تتابع صوره على الإنترنت، إلى أن عثرت على جثة تحمل نفس الكسر العنيف في الجانب الأيمن من الجمجمة، وهو الكسر ذاته الذي رأته في صور مسرح وفاة ابنها عام 2012.

وتقول الأم باكية: «عرفته من أول لحظة.. كان شعوراً لا يُحتمل، أنظر إلى جسد ابني منزوعة عنه البشرة، مقطَّعاً، والناس يلتقطون الصور بجواره. لا توجد كلمات تصف هذا الألم».

وفاة غامضة

تُوفي كريس إيريك في نوفمبر 2012 داخل منزل جدته عن عمر ناهز الـ30 عاماً. في ذلك الوقت أبلغت الشرطة الأم أن ابنها «مات نائماً بهدوء»، بينما سارع والده إلى ترتيب حرق الجثة دون إقامة جنازة أو استشارة الأم، قبل أن تُسلَّم لاحقاً قلادة صغيرة تحتوي على كمية من الرماد قيل لها إنها بقايا ابنها، لكنها لم تقتنع بالقصة قط.

وبعد ضغوط متواصلة من كيم، أُعيد فتح التحقيق، لتتكشف صور صادمة من مسرح الوفاة أظهرت كدمات وآثار تقييد على ذراعي كريس وصدره وبطنه، ثم أثبت تقرير السموم وجود جرعة قاتلة من مادة السيانيد في دمه. رغم ذلك، خلصت هيئة محلفين عام 2014 إلى أن الوفاة «انتحار محتمل»، وأُغلقت القضية، وهو استنتاج لا تزال الأم ترفضه حتى اليوم.

«نزعوا جلده لإخفاء الوشوم»

ما زاد شكوك كيم هو اختفاء الوشوم المميزة التي كانت تغطي جسد ابنها من الجثة المعروضة. فوفقاً لخبراء، عادة ما تبقى الوشوم واضحة بعد عملية التحنيط بالبلاستيك، لأن الحبر يخترق طبقات عميقة من الجلد. وترى كيم أن الطريقة الوحيدة لإخفائها بالكامل هي نزع الجلد ذاته، معتبرة أن ذلك جرى بهدف طمس هوية الجثة.

المعرض يرفض الاتهامات

في المقابل، نفى معرض «Real Bodies» والشركة المالكة له هذه الاتهامات بشكل قاطع، وأصدرا بياناً جاء فيه: «نقدم تعازينا للعائلة، لكن لا أساس لهذه الادعاءات. العينة المشار إليها معروضة بشكل دائم في لاس فيغاس منذ 2004، أي قبل وفاة الشخص المذكور بثماني سنوات».

وأضاف البيان أن جميع العينات «مستوردة من الصين وغير قابلة للتحديد البيولوجي»، مؤكداً التزام المعرض بـ«أعلى المعايير الأخلاقية والقانونية» في الحصول على الجثث ومعالجتها وعرضها.

معركة من أجل تحليل DNA

رغم النفي، تواصل كيم معركتها، مطالِبة بإجراء فحص DNA على الجثة المعروضة للتأكد من حقيقتها. وتقول: «لو كانوا متأكدين أنها ليست ابني، لما رفضوا الفحص. أريد أن يعود إليّ ابني، حتى لو صار جسده قطعة بلاستيك، أريده أن يستريح في قبر حقيقي».

وتعيد هذه القضية تسليط الضوء على الجدل المستمر حول أخلاقيات معارض الأجساد البشرية الحقيقية، والأسئلة المحيطة بمصادر الجثث، خصوصاً تلك التي تأتي من الصين وسط اتهامات قديمة بأن بعضها قد يعود لسجناء أو ضحايا اختفاء قسري، ما يفتح الباب مجدداً لمطالبات بضوابط أكثر شفافية في هذا النوع من المعارض حول العالم.