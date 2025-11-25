لغز جثة شاب أمريكي تُعرَض كـ«تمثال بلاستيكي» منذ 20 عاماً

An American woman named Kim Eric (54 years old), from Texas, is living through a horrific shock after believing she recognized the body of her late son "Chris" among the human exhibits at the famous "Real Bodies" exhibition in Las Vegas, where embalmed bodies are displayed in the form of educational "statues."

According to the British newspaper "Mirror," Kim did not visit the exhibition herself, but she spent years following its images online until she found a body bearing the same violent fracture on the right side of the skull, which was the same fracture she saw in the photos from her son's death scene in 2012.

The mother says tearfully, "I recognized him from the first moment... it was an unbearable feeling, looking at my son's body stripped of its skin, mutilated, while people took pictures next to it. There are no words to describe this pain."

Mysterious Death

Chris Eric died in November 2012 inside his grandmother's house at the age of 30. At that time, the police informed the mother that her son "died peacefully in his sleep," while his father hurried to arrange for the cremation of the body without holding a funeral or consulting the mother, before later handing her a small pendant containing a portion of ashes that was said to be her son's remains, but she never believed the story.

After continuous pressure from Kim, the investigation was reopened, revealing shocking images from the death scene showing bruises and signs of restraint on Chris's arms, chest, and abdomen, and a toxicology report confirmed the presence of a lethal dose of cyanide in his blood. Despite this, a jury concluded in 2014 that the death was a "possible suicide," and the case was closed, a conclusion the mother still rejects to this day.

"They removed his skin to hide the tattoos"

What increased Kim's suspicions was the disappearance of the distinctive tattoos that covered her son's body from the displayed corpse. According to experts, tattoos usually remain visible after the plastic embalming process because the ink penetrates deep layers of skin. Kim believes the only way to completely hide them is to remove the skin itself, considering that this was done to obscure the identity of the body.

The Exhibition Denies the Allegations

In contrast, the "Real Bodies" exhibition and its owning company categorically denied these allegations, issuing a statement that read: "We extend our condolences to the family, but there is no basis for these claims. The specimen in question has been permanently displayed in Las Vegas since 2004, eight years before the mentioned individual's death."

The statement added that all specimens are "imported from China and are not biologically identifiable," affirming the exhibition's commitment to "the highest ethical and legal standards" in obtaining, processing, and displaying the bodies.

A Battle for DNA Analysis

Despite the denial, Kim continues her battle, demanding a DNA test on the displayed body to verify its identity. She says, "If they were sure it wasn't my son, they wouldn't refuse the test. I want my son back, even if his body has become a piece of plastic; I want him to rest in a real grave."

This case brings renewed attention to the ongoing debate over the ethics of real human body exhibitions and the questions surrounding the sources of the bodies, especially those coming from China amid long-standing allegations that some may belong to prisoners or victims of forced disappearances, reopening the door to calls for more transparency regulations in this type of exhibition worldwide.