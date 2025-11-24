Sixteen years after the departure of the "King of Pop" Michael Jackson in June 2009, the report of his autopsy has resurfaced, revealing hidden layers of his health struggles that the global star was keen to keep from the public and many of those around him.

The report, detailed by a British newspaper and circulated by international media, showed that Jackson's body bore signs of a long struggle with pain, insomnia, and a heavy reliance on medications, alongside the effects of strict diets and repeated cosmetic surgeries.

Low Weight and Exhausting Diet

The forensic report clarified that Jackson's weight at the time of his death did not exceed about 55 kilograms, a figure that reflects extreme thinness not suitable for a man in his fifties. This low weight was linked to years of strict diets, potential eating disorders, and a constant pursuit to maintain a slim appearance under the pressure of fame and the spotlight.

The report also indicated that Jackson was subsisting on just one small meal a day in the later part of his life, a dietary habit that further exhausted his body and weakened his muscle structure.

A Body Burdened with Injections and Scars

One of the most shocking points in the report was the examination revealing multiple puncture marks on the arms, hips, thighs, and shoulders, believed to be the result of frequent injections of powerful painkillers in an attempt to cope with chronic pain and persistent insomnia.

No traces of oral medications were found in his stomach at the time of death, reinforcing the impression that he was relying almost entirely on intravenous and intramuscular injections for his medications, away from traditional forms of treatment.

A Face Reshaped by Cosmetic Surgery

The report also noted the presence of clear scars behind the ears and on the sides of the nose, which forensic experts considered evidence of Jackson undergoing numerous cosmetic surgeries throughout his artistic career. These marks shed light on the significant physical changes his features underwent over the years, along with the potential pain and medical complications that accompanied them.

Excessive Secrecy About His Health Condition

According to what experts conveyed, Jackson was very secretive about his health condition, and it is said that he prevented some doctors at certain times from examining specific parts of his body. This excessive caution in hiding details of his medical status contributed to fueling rumors and speculations for years, before the autopsy report provided part of the picture in a clearer frame.

A Weak Body and a Fatal Dose of Propofol

The findings revealed by the report provide a new context for understanding the circumstances surrounding Michael Jackson's death, as they indicate that his body was in a state of severe weakness due to dieting, chronic pain, and a high intake of prescribed medications. This weakness made the impact of an overdose of the anesthetic "propofol" more dangerous, the drug that claimed his life in his home in Los Angeles.

Specialists believe that the interplay of these factors – physical and psychological exhaustion, heavy reliance on painkillers, and professional pressure along with global fame – charted a fragile health path that ended in that tragic conclusion.

The Price of Fame on Body and Soul

Revisiting the autopsy report after all these years not only reopens the file on Michael Jackson's death but also raises a broader question about the health and psychological toll of overwhelming fame, and how the pursuit of artistic and aesthetic perfection can transform into a harsh draining journey for the body and soul, even for one of the most famous music stars in history.