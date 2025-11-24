بعد 16 عاماً على رحيل «ملك البوب» مايكل جاكسون في يونيو 2009، عاد تقرير تشريح جثته إلى الواجهة كاشفاً طبقات خفية من معاناته الصحية، التي ظل النجم العالمي يحرص على إخفائها عن الجمهور وعن كثير من المحيطين به.

التقرير، الذي أوردت تفاصيله صحيفة بريطانية ونقلته وسائل إعلام دولية، أظهر أن جسد جاكسون كان يحمل علامات صراع طويل مع الألم، والأرق، والاعتماد المكثف على الأدوية، إلى جانب آثار الحميات القاسية والعمليات التجميلية المتكررة.

مايكل جاكسون.

وزن متدنٍ وحمية منهكة

أوضح تقرير الطب الشرعي أن وزن جاكسون لحظة وفاته لم يتجاوز نحو 55 كيلوغراماً، وهو رقم يعكس نحافة مفرطة لا تتناسب مع رجل في الخمسين من عمره. هذا الوزن المنخفض رُبط بسنوات من الحميات القاسية، واضطرابات محتملة في الأكل، وسعي دائم للحفاظ على مظهر نحيل تحت ضغط الشهرة والأضواء.

كما أشار التقرير إلى أن جاكسون كان يكتفي بوجبة صغيرة واحدة يومياً في الفترة الأخيرة من حياته، وهي عادة غذائية زادت من إنهاك جسده وأضعفت بنيته العضلية.

مايكل جاكسون.

جسد مثقّل بالحقن والندوب

واحدة من أكثر النقاط الصادمة في التقرير كانت ما كشفه الفحص عن آثار طعنات متعددة في الذراعين والوركين والفخذين والكتفين، يُعتقد أنها ناتجة عن حقن مسكنات قوية على فترات متقاربة، في محاولة لمواجهة أوجاع مزمنة وأرق مستمر.

ولم يُعثر في معدته على أي آثار لأدوية فموية وقت الوفاة، ما يعزز الانطباع بأنه كان يعتمد بشكل شبه كامل على الحقن الوريدية والعضلية لتناول أدويته، بعيداً عن الأشكال التقليدية للعلاج.

وجه أعادت تشكيله الجراحة التجميلية

التقرير أشار كذلك إلى وجود ندوب واضحة خلف الأذنين وعلى جانبي الأنف، اعتبرها خبراء الطب الشرعي دليلاً على خضوع جاكسون لعدد كبير من العمليات التجميلية خلال مسيرته الفنيّة. هذه الآثار تعيد تسليط الضوء على التغييرات الشكلية الكبيرة التي طرأت على ملامحه مع مرور السنوات، وما قد يكون رافقها من آلام وتعقيدات طبية.

مايكل جاكسون.

سرية مفرطة حول وضعه الصحي

بحسب ما نُقل عن الخبراء، فإن جاكسون كان شديد التحفظ بشأن حالته الصحية، ويُقال إنه منع بعض الأطباء في أوقات معينة من فحص أجزاء محددة من جسده. هذا الحرص المبالغ فيه على إخفاء تفاصيل وضعه الطبي ساهم في تغذية الشائعات والتكهنات لسنوات، قبل أن يضع تقرير التشريح جزءاً من الصورة في إطار أوضح.

جسد ضعيف وجرعة قاتلة من البروبوفول

النتائج التي كشفها التقرير تعطي سياقاً جديداً لفهم ظروف وفاة مايكل جاكسون، إذ تشير إلى أن جسده كان في حالة ضعف شديد نتيجة الحمية والآلام المزمنة وكثافة تعاطي الأدوية الموصوفة. هذا الضعف جعل تأثير جرعة زائدة من مخدر «البروبوفول» أكثر خطورة، وهو العقار الذي أودى بحياته داخل منزله في لوس أنجلوس.

ويرى مختصون أن تداخل هذه العوامل –من إرهاق جسدي ونفسي، واعتماد كبير على المسكنات، وضغط مهني وشهرة عالمية– رسم مساراً صحياً هشاً انتهى بتلك النهاية المفجعة.

ثمن الشهرة على الجسد والنفس

إعادة قراءة تقرير التشريح بعد مرور كل هذه السنوات لا تفتح فقط ملف وفاة مايكل جاكسون من جديد، بل تعيد أيضاً طرح سؤال أوسع حول الثمن الصحي والنفسي للشهرة الطاغية، وكيف يمكن أن يتحول السعي إلى الكمال الفني والمظهري إلى رحلة استنزاف قاسية للجسد والروح، حتى بالنسبة لواحد من أشهر نجوم الموسيقى في التاريخ.