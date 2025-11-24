كشف قائد عسكري رفيع المستوى في الجيش البريطاني أن الجنود يستخدمون ألعاب الفيديو الشهيرة مثل «نداء الواجب» Call of Duty كجزء أساسي من تدريباتهم العسكرية، لتعزيز جاهزيتهم القتالية في ظل الاعتماد المتزايد على الطائرات المسيرة في الصراعات الحديثة.

ووفقاً لصحيفة «دايلي ميل» البريطانية، قال الجنرال السير توم كوبينغر-سايمز، نائب قائد قيادة العمليات السيبرانية والتخصصية، إن الحرب في أوكرانيا، أثبتت أهمية الطائرات المسيرة التي يتم تشغيلها عن بُعد وأظهرت أهمية مهارات ألعاب الفيديو.

وجاء هذا الإعلان مع إطلاق وزارة الدفاع البريطانية لـ«الألعاب الرياضية الإلكترونية الدفاعية الدولية»، إذ سيتنافس الجنود البريطانيون مع فرق عسكرية من 40 دولة في ألعاب إطلاق نار افتراضية ومحاكيات طائرات مسيرة.

وأضاف الجنرالكوبينغر-سايمز أن الدروس المستفادة من الصراعات بما في ذلك أوكرانيا أثبتت القيمة العملية لتكنولوجيا الألعاب في تدريب مشغلي الطائرات المسيرة وتعزيز القدرات السيبرانية، مشيراً إلى أن الجنود يستخدمون بالفعل ألعاب الواقع الافتراضي في التدريب وأجهزة تحكم مشابهة لتلك المستخدمة في أجهزة ألعاب الفيديو للتحكم في بعض التقنيات.

توجه للألعاب الإليكترونية لزيادة الجاهزية

ويشرف الجنرال السير توم كوبينغر-سايمز، نائب قائد قيادة العمليات الإلكترونية والمتخصصة في الجيش البريطاني، على تطوير القدرات السيبرانية والتكنولوجية في الجيش، في وقت تواجه فيه بريطانيا تحديات كبيرة: انخفاض التجنيد إلى حوالى 70 ألف جندي منتظم مقابل هدف 76 ألفاً، مع أكثر من 90 ألف هجوم سيبراني سنوياً، مما دفع الجيش البريطاني إلى تسريع وتيرة تجنيد المحاربين الإلكترونيين.

ويأتي هذا الإعلان في سياق حرب أوكرانيا، إذ أصبحت الطائرات المسيرة الصغيرة مسيطرة على ساحة المعركة، ومسؤولة عن معظم الخسائر بسبب قدرتها على الاستهداف الدقيق عن بعد بتكلفة منخفضة مثل دمار دبابة بـ20 مليون جنيه إسترليني بطائرة مسيرة بـ1,000 جنيه، مما يجعل الجيش البريطاني، الذي يعتمد تاريخياً على الدبابات والمروحيات، ينتقل نحو «ثورة الطائرات المسيرة»، مع تدريب آلاف الطيارين الجدد.

بطولة دولية لألعاب الدفاع الإليكترونية

وبحسب التقرير، اعترفت المملكة المتحدة رسمياً بالرياضات الإلكترونية كرياضة عسكرية العام الماضي، وأعلنت وزارة الدفاع البريطانية الأسبوع الماضي إطلاق بطولة الألعاب الدولية للدفاع الإلكتروني، وهي بطولة ألعاب ستشهد مشاركة فرق عسكرية من 40 دولة حيث سيتنافس الجنود في لعبة Call Of Duty، إضافة إلى لعبة محاكاة الطائرات المسيرة VelociDrone.

ويسعى مسؤولو وزارة الدفاع إلى استقطاب اللاعبين إلى الجيش، سعياً منهم لتعويض النقص الكبير في التجنيد، إذ يضم الجيش البريطاني حوالى 70 ألف جندي ضمن القوات النظامية، بينما يبلغ عدد القوات المستهدفة 76 ألف جندي، وفقاً لأحدث الأرقام.