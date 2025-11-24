A senior military leader in the British Army revealed that soldiers are using popular video games like "Call of Duty" as an essential part of their military training to enhance their combat readiness amid the increasing reliance on drones in modern conflicts.

According to the British newspaper "Daily Mail," General Sir Tom Copinger-Symes, Deputy Commander of the Cyber and Specialized Operations Command, stated that the war in Ukraine has demonstrated the importance of remotely operated drones and highlighted the significance of video game skills.

This announcement came with the launch of the British Ministry of Defence's "International Defence Esports," where British soldiers will compete against military teams from 40 countries in virtual shooting games and drone simulation games.

General Copinger-Symes added that the lessons learned from conflicts, including Ukraine, have proven the practical value of gaming technology in training drone operators and enhancing cyber capabilities, noting that soldiers are already using virtual reality games in training and controllers similar to those used in video game consoles to operate some technologies.

Turning to Electronic Games to Increase Readiness

General Sir Tom Copinger-Symes, Deputy Commander of the Electronic and Specialized Operations in the British Army, oversees the development of cyber and technological capabilities in the army at a time when Britain faces significant challenges: a drop in recruitment to around 70,000 regular soldiers against a target of 76,000, with over 90,000 cyberattacks annually, prompting the British Army to accelerate the recruitment of cyber warriors.

This announcement comes in the context of the Ukraine war, where small drones have become dominant on the battlefield, responsible for most casualties due to their ability to conduct precise targeting remotely at a low cost, such as destroying a tank worth £20 million with a drone costing £1,000, leading the historically tank and helicopter-reliant British Army to shift towards a "drone revolution," training thousands of new pilots.

International Championship for Electronic Defence Games

According to the report, the United Kingdom officially recognized esports as a military sport last year, and the British Ministry of Defence announced last week the launch of the International Electronic Defence Games Championship, a competition that will see military teams from 40 countries compete in Call Of Duty, in addition to the drone simulation game VelociDrone.

Ministry of Defence officials are seeking to attract gamers to the army in an effort to compensate for the significant recruitment shortfall, as the British Army comprises about 70,000 soldiers within the regular forces, while the targeted number of troops is 76,000, according to the latest figures.