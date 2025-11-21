هاربة من العدالة.. فنزويلا تتخذ قراراً صادماً بحق زعيمة المعارضة الفائزة بنوبل

In a move that escalates political tension within Venezuela, Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab announced that opposition leader Maria Corina Machado will be considered a fugitive from justice if she leaves the country to travel to Norway to receive the Nobel Peace Prize she recently won.



The announcement by the Venezuelan Attorney General comes amid official accusations against Machado of "collusion, incitement to hatred, and terrorism" in the country, reflecting a sharp escalation from President Nicolas Maduro's regime against an opposition that is seen as a symbol of resistance in the country.

Machado, who confirmed in a video she posted on social media that she is living "in hiding" within Venezuela due to security threats, expressed her intention to travel to Oslo to attend the awards ceremony on December 10.



Solidarity with Trump Against Maduro

In a recording broadcast on Tuesday, she stated: "Venezuela is on the brink of a new era," referring to her support for American military interventions against the "drug cartel" led by Maduro, according to Washington's claims, placing Machado in a dilemma: to celebrate her global achievement or to continue leading the opposition from the shadows, with the risk of immediate arrest upon her return.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which announced Machado's win on October 10, described her as "an exceptional example of civil courage in Latin America," for her efforts to promote democratic rights and resist societal militarization.

In its statement, the committee praised Machado's role in uniting the opposition and supporting free elections since the establishment of the "Sumate" organization over 20 years ago, emphasizing that she "meets the three criteria of Alfred Nobel's will for peace prizes."

Welcoming American Military Presence in the Caribbean

U.S. President Donald Trump has mobilized the largest aircraft carrier in the world, along with warships and fighter jets in the Caribbean, with the declared aim of combating drug trafficking, but Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro considers this merely a pretext for overthrowing his leftist government.

Machado, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate, welcomed the American military presence in the Caribbean targeting boats alleged to be transporting drugs, which has so far resulted in at least 83 deaths, and supported Washington's claim that Maduro heads a drug cartel.



The Venezuelan crisis, which erupted in 2013 following the death of President Hugo Chavez and Nicolas Maduro's assumption of power, is one of the deepest humanitarian challenges of the 21st century, having started as an economic crisis due to the collapse of oil prices, which account for 95% of exports, mismanagement, and massive corruption, leading to inflation exceeding 1,000,000% in 2018, along with severe shortages of food and medicine.

By 2025, more than 7.7 million Venezuelans had left the country as refugees, according to the United Nations, while 28 million people suffer from chronic hunger and extreme poverty.