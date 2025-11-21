هاربة من العدالة.. فنزويلا تتخذ قراراً صادماً بحق زعيمة المعارضة الفائزة بنوبل

في خطوة تُصعّد التوتر السياسي داخل فنزويلا، أعلن المدعي العام الفنزويلي تاريك وليام صعب، أن زعيمة المعارضة ماريا كورينا ماتشادو ستُعتبر هاربة من وجه العدالة إذا غادرت البلاد للسفر إلى النرويج، بهدف تسلم جائزة نوبل للسلام التي نالتها مؤخراً.
ويأتي إعلان المدعي العام الفنزويلي وسط اتهامات رسمية لماتشادو بـ«التواطؤ، التحريض على الكراهية، والإرهاب» في البلاد، مما يعكس تصعيداً حاداً من نظام الرئيس نيكولاس مادورو ضد معارضته التي ينظر إليها على أنها رمز المقاومة في البلاد.

وكانت ماتشادو، التي أكدت في فيديو نشرته على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي أنها تعيش «مختبئة» داخل فنزويلا بسبب التهديدات الأمنية، أعربت عن نيتها السفر إلى أوسلو لحضور حفل تسليم الجوائز في 10 ديسمبر.
تضامن مع ترمب ضد مادورو

وقالت في تسجيل بثّته يوم الثلاثاء: «فنزويلا على أعتاب عصر جديد»، مشيرة إلى دعمها للتدخلات العسكرية الأمريكية ضد «كارتل المخدرات» الذي يقوده مادورو، حسب ادعاءات واشنطن، مما يضع ماتشادو أمام معضلة: الاحتفاء بإنجازها العالمي أم الاستمرار في قيادة المعارضة من الظلال، مع خطر الاعتقال الفوري عند عودتها.

وكانت اللجنة النرويجية لجائزة نوبل، التي أعلنت فوز ماتشادو في 10 أكتوبر، وصفتها بأنها «مثال استثنائي على الشجاعة المدنية في أمريكا اللاتينية»، لجهودها في تعزيز الحقوق الديمقراطية ومقاومة العسكرة المجتمعية.

وفي بيانها، أشادت اللجنة بدور ماتشادو في توحيد المعارضة ودعم الانتخابات الحرة منذ تأسيس منظمة «سومانتي» قبل أكثر من 20 عاماً، مشددة على أنها «تلبي معايير وصية ألفريد نوبل الثلاثة لجوائز السلام».

ترحيب بالوجود العسكري الأمريكي في الكاريبي

وحشد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أكبر حاملة طائرات في العالم وسفناً حربية وطائرات مقاتلة في الكاريبي بهدف معلن هو مكافحة تهريب المخدرات، لكن الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو يعتبر ذلك مجرد ذريعة للإطاحة بحكومته اليسارية.

ورحبت ماتشادو حاملة نوبل للسلام بالوجود العسكري الأمريكي في الكاريبي الذي يستهدف قوارب يزعم أنها تنقل مخدرات، ما أدى حتى الآن إلى مقتل 83 شخصًا على الأقل، كما أيدت ادعاء واشنطن بأن مادورو يترأس كارتل مخدرات.
وتُعد الأزمة الفنزويلية، التي اندلعت في 2013 بعد وفاة الرئيس هوغو تشافيز وتولي نيكولاس مادورو السلطة، من أعمق التحديات الإنسانية في القرن الحادي والعشرين، حيث بدأت كأزمة اقتصادية ناتجة عن انهيار أسعار النفط الذي يشكل 95% من الصادرات، وسوء إدارة، وفساد هائل، مما أدى إلى تضخم يفوق 1,000,000% في 2018، ونقص حاد في الغذاء والأدوية.

وبحلول 2025، غادر أكثر من 7.7 مليون فنزويلي البلاد كلاجئين، وفقاً للأمم المتحدة، فيما يعاني 28 مليون نسمة من الجوع المزمن والفقر المدقع.