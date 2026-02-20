لم يتخيل أحد أن تنفيذ حكم مدني بسيط لصالح أحد البنوك سيتحول إلى واحدة من أغرب الوقائع الجنائية في حي العجوزة. فالمهمة كانت روتينية ولا تتجاوز استلام شقة سكنية بعد صدور حكم قضائي ضد مالكها الستيني. لكن دقائق قليلة داخل الشقة كانت كفيلة بتحويل «نزاع مالي» إلى قضية سلاح تهدد صاحبها بسنوات خلف القضبان.

البداية تمثلت في إجراء إداري عادي، حين توجهت قوة أمنية لتنفيذ حكم باسترداد وحدة سكنية من رجل يبلغ 64 عامًا، أحيل إلى التقاعد منذ سنوات. وبلا مطاردات، ولا بلاغات سابقة، ولا اشتباهات. فالمسألة لم تتجاوز مجرد ملف بنكي وحكم واجب التنفيذ. لكن بمجرد كسر القفل وفتح الغرف، تبدلت الصورة بالكامل.

وداخل الشقة، لم يجد رجال الأمن أثاثًا عاديًا فقط، بل عثروا على ترسانة كاملة من الأسلحة النارية والبيضاء، مخبأة بعناية داخل الغرف. وأشارت الكمية وطريقة التخزين إلى أن الأمر يتجاوز «الحيازة الشخصية» إلى نشاط منظم للاتجار. ورجحت التحقيقات الأولية أن المتهم اتخذ من الشقة مخزنًا سريًا لبيع السلاح، مستغلًا هدوء المنطقة وابتعاده الظاهري عن الشبهات.

وفي لحظة تحولت الواقعة من ملف ديون إلى قضية جنائية ثقيلة. وأمرت جهات التحقيق بحبس المتهم أربعة أيام على ذمة التحقيق، فيما أُحيلت المضبوطات إلى المعمل الجنائي لفحصها وإعداد تقرير فني تمهيدًا لإحالته للمحاكمة.

الأجهزة الأمنية كثفت تحرياتها لكشف مصادر السلاح وخطوط توزيعه المحتملة، وسط تساؤلات حول ما إذا كان يعمل منفردًا أم ضمن شبكة أوسع.

الرجل الذي ظن أن أقصى ما قد يواجهه هو خسارة شقة بسبب دين بنكي، وجد نفسه يواجه اتهامات أخطر بكثير.

والمفارقة أن السقوط لم يأتِ عبر بلاغ أو خيانة شريك، بل عبر «محضر تنفيذ حكم». فأحيانًا، لا تكون الضربة القاضية في عالم الجريمة رصاصة أو كمينًا، بل ورقة قضائية تفتح بابًا كان يُفترض أن يظل مغلقًا.