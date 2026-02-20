No one imagined that the execution of a simple civil judgment in favor of a bank would turn into one of the strangest criminal incidents in the Agouza neighborhood. The task was routine and involved merely taking possession of an apartment after a court ruling against its sixty-year-old owner. However, just a few minutes inside the apartment were enough to transform a "financial dispute" into a weapons case that threatened its owner with years behind bars.

The beginning was represented by a normal administrative procedure, when a security force went to execute a judgment to recover a residential unit from a 64-year-old man, who had been retired for years. There were no chases, no previous reports, and no suspicions. The matter did not exceed a mere bank file and a judgment that was to be enforced. But as soon as the lock was broken and the rooms were opened, the entire picture changed.

Inside the apartment, the security personnel found not just ordinary furniture, but a complete arsenal of firearms and bladed weapons, carefully hidden within the rooms. The quantity and method of storage indicated that the matter exceeded "personal possession" and pointed to an organized trafficking activity. Initial investigations suggested that the accused had turned the apartment into a secret storage for selling weapons, exploiting the calmness of the area and his apparent distance from suspicion.

In an instant, the incident transformed from a debt file into a serious criminal case. The investigative authorities ordered the detention of the accused for four days pending investigation, while the seized items were referred to the forensic lab for examination and the preparation of a technical report in preparation for his trial.

The security agencies intensified their investigations to uncover the sources of the weapons and potential distribution lines, amid questions about whether he was operating alone or as part of a broader network.

The man who thought that the worst he might face was losing an apartment due to a bank debt found himself facing much more serious charges.

Ironically, the downfall did not come through a report or a partner's betrayal, but through a "judgment execution report." Sometimes, the knockout blow in the world of crime is not a bullet or an ambush, but a legal document that opens a door that was supposed to remain closed.