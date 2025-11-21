لقى 16 شخصاً على الأقل بينهم 3 أطفال وامرأتان مصرعهم، فيما أصيب 7 آخرون بجروح خطيرة، في حادث انفجار غلاية بخارية عملاقة داخل مصنع للكيماويات، في مدينة فيصل آباد الصناعية في إقليم البنجاب الباكستاني، مسبباً كارثة إنسانية لا تُضاهى.
كارثة صباحية في باكستان.. انفجار غلاية مصنع كيماويات يودي بحياة 16 في البنجاب

ووفقاً لتقارير الإنقاذ الرسمية أدى الانفجار إلى انهيار جزء كبير من المصنع الذي يعمل في مجال إنتاج الغراء الكيماوي، وتدمير جدران وأسقف عدة منازل مجاورة في حي ماليك بور السكني، بالإضافة إلى اندلاع حريق عنيف استمر لساعات بسبب المواد الكيماوية المتطايرة.

ونقلت وسائل إعلام باكستانية عن شهود عيان لها في منطقة الانفجار داخل المصنع، وصفوا المشهد بأنه «زلزال مصغر»، حيث أطلقت قوة الغلاية المعيبة سحابة من الدخان الأسود والشظايا، مما أدى إلى سقوط السقف وانتشار النيران بسرعة فائقة.
كارثة صباحية في باكستان.. انفجار غلاية مصنع كيماويات يودي بحياة 16 في البنجاب

وأرسلت سلطات الإنقاذ الباكستانية 15 سيارة إطفاء، مدعومة بفرق من Rescue 1122 وخدمات الدفاع المدني، لمواجهة التحديات الصعبة، حيث صعّبت المواد الكيماوية سهلة الاشتعال عملية إخماد النيران، بينما أدى الانهيار إلى دفن العديد تحت الأنقاض.
كارثة صباحية في باكستان.. انفجار غلاية مصنع كيماويات يودي بحياة 16 في البنجاب

حتى الآن، تم انتشال 16 جثة، معظمها من سكان المنازل المجاورة الذين لم يكونوا يعملون في المصنع، مع استمرار عمليات البحث عن مفقودين محتملين، ونقل المصابون إلى مستشفيات فيصل آباد الحكومية، حيث يعالجون من حروق شديدة وكسور وتسمم محتمل بغازات سامة.
كارثة صباحية في باكستان.. انفجار غلاية مصنع كيماويات يودي بحياة 16 في البنجاب

وتعد مدينة فيصل آباد، الثالثة في ترتيب المدن الباكستانية من حيث الحجم، حيث تُلقب بـ«مانشستر باكستان» لكونها مركزاً صناعياً رئيسياً يضم آلاف المصانع النسيجية والكيماوية، وتوفر فرص عمل لملايين السكان في إقليم البنجاب الذي يساهم بنسبة 55% من الاقتصاد الوطني.

ومع ذلك، يعاني القطاع الصناعي هناك من مشكلات مزمنة في السلامة، حيث أدت حوادث مشابهة إلى خسائر فادحة في السنوات الأخيرة، من بينها ما شهدته المدينة في أبريل 2024، حيث أسفر انفجار غلاية بخار في مصنع نسيجي قريب عن إصابة 12 عاملاً، وفي 2023، قُتل 7 في حريق مصنع كيماويات بسبب إهمال في الصيانة.
كارثة صباحية في باكستان.. انفجار غلاية مصنع كيماويات يودي بحياة 16 في البنجاب

وفقاً لتقرير للحكومة الباكستانية، يعود 70% من هذه الحوادث إلى غلايات قديمة غير خاضعة لفحوصات دورية، ونقص في الامتثال لمعايير السلامة الدولية، خاصة في المصانع الصغيرة والمتوسطة التي تعتمد على عمالة غير مدربة.
كارثة صباحية في باكستان.. انفجار غلاية مصنع كيماويات يودي بحياة 16 في البنجاب