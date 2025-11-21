كارثة صباحية في باكستان.. انفجار غلاية مصنع كيماويات يودي بحياة 16 في البنجاب

At least 16 people, including 3 children and 2 women, lost their lives, while 7 others were seriously injured in an incident involving the explosion of a giant steam boiler inside a chemical factory in the industrial city of Faisalabad in the Punjab province of Pakistan, causing an unparalleled humanitarian disaster.



According to official rescue reports, the explosion led to the collapse of a large part of the factory, which was engaged in the production of chemical adhesives, and the destruction of walls and roofs of several neighboring houses in the Malik Pur residential area, in addition to a fierce fire that lasted for hours due to the volatile chemical materials.

Pakistani media quoted eyewitnesses in the explosion area inside the factory, describing the scene as a "mini earthquake," as the force of the defective boiler released a cloud of black smoke and shrapnel, causing the roof to collapse and the flames to spread at an alarming rate.



The Pakistani rescue authorities dispatched 15 fire trucks, supported by teams from Rescue 1122 and civil defense services, to tackle the difficult challenges, as the flammable chemical materials complicated the firefighting efforts, while the collapse buried many under the rubble.



So far, 16 bodies have been recovered, most of whom were residents of the neighboring houses who were not working in the factory, while search operations for potential missing persons continue, and the injured have been transferred to government hospitals in Faisalabad, where they are being treated for severe burns, fractures, and potential poisoning from toxic gases.



Faisalabad is the third largest city in Pakistan, often referred to as the "Manchester of Pakistan" due to its status as a major industrial center housing thousands of textile and chemical factories, providing job opportunities for millions of residents in the Punjab province, which contributes 55% to the national economy.

However, the industrial sector there suffers from chronic safety issues, as similar incidents have resulted in heavy losses in recent years, including an incident in the city in April 2024, where an explosion of a steam boiler in a nearby textile factory injured 12 workers, and in 2023, 7 were killed in a chemical factory fire due to negligence in maintenance.



According to a report by the Pakistani government, 70% of these incidents are attributed to old boilers that are not subjected to regular inspections, and a lack of compliance with international safety standards, especially in small and medium-sized factories that rely on untrained labor.

