في واقعة تبدو وكأنها مأخوذة من فيلم مغامرات، تحول حلم رجل فرنسي عادي ببناء مسبح في حديقة منزله الجديد إلى اكتشاف مذهل قد يغير حياته إلى الأبد، حيث عثر على ذهب يقدر قيمته بـ700 ألف يورو أثناء حفره بركة لإنشاء مسبح في حديقة منزله.
ووفقا للتفاصيل التي نشرها موقع LADBible، اشترى الرجل الفرنسي منزلاً قديماً في إحدى المناطق الريفية بفرنسا قبل نحو عام واحد فقط، بل عام وقرر ترميمه وتجديده، بما في ذلك إنشاء مسبح في الحديقة.
وأثناء الحفر عثر العمال على عدة أكياس بلاستيكية تحتوي على خمس سبائك ذهب وعدد كبير من العملات المعدنية، جميعها معبأة بعناية وكأنها أخفيت عمدا.
ويرجع تاريخ العديد من العملات الذهبية النادرة التي عثر عليها إلى عهد نابليون الثالث وجمهوريات فرنسا القديمة، حيث كان الكنز ملفوفاً بإحكام وموضوعاً في علب معدنية مقاومة للصدأ داخل الأكياس البلاستيكية، وكأن شخصاً ما أخفاه عمداً قبل عقود طويلة.
وقدرت القيمة الأولية للذهب المكتشف بنحو 700 ألف يورو (ما يعادل نحو 600 ألف جنيه إسترليني أو 750 ألف دولار أمريكي)، وقد ترتفع القيمة أكثر إذا ثبت أن بعض العملات نادرة جداً بين هواة الجمع.
وعلى الفور تدخلت الشرطة والسلطات الفرنسية، وجرت عملية تحقيق لمعرفة أصل الكنز، والتي رجحت أن الكنز ربما دُفن أثناء الحرب العالمية الثانية أو في فترة الاضطرابات السياسية والاقتصادية التي شهدتها فرنسا في منتصف القرن العشرين، حيث كان كثيرون يخبئون مدخراتهم الثمينة خوفاً من المصادرة أو النهب.
وبموجب القانون الفرنسي، إذا لم يظهر المالك الأصلي أو ورثته خلال فترة زمنية محددة، فإن الكنز ينقسم عادة بين مكتشفه ومالك الأرض وهنا الاثنان شخص واحد.
وكشفت التقارير أن المالك السابق قد توفي، ولم يُقدم أي شخص مطالبة بالذهب، حصل الرجل بعد ستة أشهر من التحقيقات على إذن رسمي للاحتفاظ بالذهب الذي اكتشفه في حديقة منزله.