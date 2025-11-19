في واقعة تبدو وكأنها مأخوذة من فيلم مغامرات، تحول حلم رجل فرنسي عادي ببناء مسبح في حديقة منزله الجديد إلى اكتشاف مذهل قد يغير حياته إلى الأبد، حيث عثر على ذهب يقدر قيمته بـ700 ألف يورو أثناء حفره بركة لإنشاء مسبح في حديقة منزله.
ووفقا للتفاصيل التي نشرها موقع LADBible، اشترى الرجل الفرنسي منزلاً قديماً في إحدى المناطق الريفية بفرنسا قبل نحو عام واحد فقط، بل عام وقرر ترميمه وتجديده، بما في ذلك إنشاء مسبح في الحديقة.
وأثناء الحفر عثر العمال على عدة أكياس بلاستيكية تحتوي على خمس سبائك ذهب وعدد كبير من العملات المعدنية، جميعها معبأة بعناية وكأنها أخفيت عمدا.
ويرجع تاريخ العديد من العملات الذهبية النادرة التي عثر عليها إلى عهد نابليون الثالث وجمهوريات فرنسا القديمة، حيث كان الكنز ملفوفاً بإحكام وموضوعاً في علب معدنية مقاومة للصدأ داخل الأكياس البلاستيكية، وكأن شخصاً ما أخفاه عمداً قبل عقود طويلة.
وقدرت القيمة الأولية للذهب المكتشف بنحو 700 ألف يورو (ما يعادل نحو 600 ألف جنيه إسترليني أو 750 ألف دولار أمريكي)، وقد ترتفع القيمة أكثر إذا ثبت أن بعض العملات نادرة جداً بين هواة الجمع.
وعلى الفور تدخلت الشرطة والسلطات الفرنسية، وجرت عملية تحقيق لمعرفة أصل الكنز، والتي رجحت أن الكنز ربما دُفن أثناء الحرب العالمية الثانية أو في فترة الاضطرابات السياسية والاقتصادية التي شهدتها فرنسا في منتصف القرن العشرين، حيث كان كثيرون يخبئون مدخراتهم الثمينة خوفاً من المصادرة أو النهب.
وبموجب القانون الفرنسي، إذا لم يظهر المالك الأصلي أو ورثته خلال فترة زمنية محددة، فإن الكنز ينقسم عادة بين مكتشفه ومالك الأرض وهنا الاثنان شخص واحد.
وكشفت التقارير أن المالك السابق قد توفي، ولم يُقدم أي شخص مطالبة بالذهب، حصل الرجل بعد ستة أشهر من التحقيقات على إذن رسمي للاحتفاظ بالذهب الذي اكتشفه في حديقة منزله.
مفاجأة غير متوقعة.. فرنسي يعثر على سبائك ذهبية في حديقة منزله
في واقعة تبدو وكأنها مأخوذة من فيلم مغامرات، تحول حلم رجل فرنسي عادي ببناء مسبح في حديقة منزله الجديد إلى اكتشاف مذهل قد يغير حياته إلى الأبد، حيث عثر على ذهب يقدر قيمته بـ700 ألف يورو أثناء حفره بركة لإنشاء مسبح في حديقة منزله.
In an incident that seems straight out of an adventure movie, a regular French man's dream of building a swimming pool in the garden of his new home turned into an astonishing discovery that could change his life forever, as he found gold valued at 700,000 euros while digging a pond to create a pool in his garden.
According to details published by LADBible, the French man bought an old house in a rural area of France about a year ago and decided to renovate and restore it, including building a pool in the garden.
During the digging, workers found several plastic bags containing five gold bars and a large number of coins, all carefully packed as if they had been deliberately hidden.
Many of the rare gold coins found date back to the era of Napoleon III and the old French Republics, as the treasure was tightly wrapped and placed in rust-resistant metal boxes inside the plastic bags, as if someone had deliberately hidden it decades ago.
The initial value of the discovered gold was estimated at around 700,000 euros (equivalent to about 600,000 British pounds or 750,000 US dollars), and the value could increase further if it turns out that some coins are extremely rare among collectors.
Immediately, the police and French authorities intervened, and an investigation was launched to determine the origin of the treasure, which is believed to have been buried during World War II or during the period of political and economic turmoil that France experienced in the mid-20th century, when many were hiding their precious savings for fear of confiscation or looting.
Under French law, if the original owner or their heirs do not come forward within a specified period, the treasure is usually divided between its discoverer and the landowner, and here both are the same person.
Reports revealed that the previous owner had passed away, and no one had made a claim to the gold, so after six months of investigations, the man received official permission to keep the gold he discovered in his garden.