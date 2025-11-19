In an incident that seems straight out of an adventure movie, a regular French man's dream of building a swimming pool in the garden of his new home turned into an astonishing discovery that could change his life forever, as he found gold valued at 700,000 euros while digging a pond to create a pool in his garden.

According to details published by LADBible, the French man bought an old house in a rural area of France about a year ago and decided to renovate and restore it, including building a pool in the garden.

During the digging, workers found several plastic bags containing five gold bars and a large number of coins, all carefully packed as if they had been deliberately hidden.

Many of the rare gold coins found date back to the era of Napoleon III and the old French Republics, as the treasure was tightly wrapped and placed in rust-resistant metal boxes inside the plastic bags, as if someone had deliberately hidden it decades ago.

The initial value of the discovered gold was estimated at around 700,000 euros (equivalent to about 600,000 British pounds or 750,000 US dollars), and the value could increase further if it turns out that some coins are extremely rare among collectors.

Immediately, the police and French authorities intervened, and an investigation was launched to determine the origin of the treasure, which is believed to have been buried during World War II or during the period of political and economic turmoil that France experienced in the mid-20th century, when many were hiding their precious savings for fear of confiscation or looting.

Under French law, if the original owner or their heirs do not come forward within a specified period, the treasure is usually divided between its discoverer and the landowner, and here both are the same person.

Reports revealed that the previous owner had passed away, and no one had made a claim to the gold, so after six months of investigations, the man received official permission to keep the gold he discovered in his garden.