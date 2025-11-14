The cruise that seemed family-oriented and peaceful ended in a tragic disaster, after the American student Anna Marie Kipner (18 years old) was found dead in her cabin aboard the "Carnival Horizon" ship, in an incident surrounded by mysterious circumstances that raised widespread questions.

Her death came just a few days after she posted an emotional video on the "TikTok" platform, sharing a series of selfie photos accompanied by deep words about emotional pain and harsh experiences she had gone through, affirming that she "will smile despite all the breaks, betrayal, and exploitation," a post that garnered thousands of interactions.

At the end of October, Anna posted a brief message that raised further concern, in which she wrote: "You deserve to be happy, and if you are not with me, that's okay."

On November 7, 2025, her body was found in the cabin during a six-day cruise that she was on with her family, before her remains were transported to Miami, while authorities have not yet disclosed the nature or causes of death, according to Fox News.

The channel reported that Kipner was an outstanding student in her final year at "Temple Christian" private school in Florida, and she was planning to join the U.S. Navy, aspiring to become an officer in the K-9 unit.

Because the incident occurred in international waters, federal investigations took over the case to determine whether the death was accidental, criminal, or due to other circumstances, as the family awaits answers to unravel the mystery of their daughter's final moments.