انتهت رحلة بحرية كانت تبدو عائلية وهادئة بفاجعة مأساوية، بعدما عُثر على الطالبة الأمريكية آنا ماري كيبنر (18 عامًا) جثة داخل غرفتها على متن سفينة «كارنيفال هورايزون»، في واقعة أحاطتها ظروف غامضة وأثيرت حولها تساؤلات واسعة.

وجاءت وفاتها بعد أيام قليلة من نشرها مقطعًا مؤثرًا عبر منصة «تيك توك»، شاركت فيه سلسلة صور سيلفي مصحوبة بكلمات عميقة عن الألم العاطفي وتجارب قاسية مرّت بها، مؤكدة أنها «ستبتسم رغم كل الكسر والخيانة والاستغلال»، وهو منشور حصد آلاف التفاعلات.

وفي نهاية شهر تشرين الأول، نشرت آنا رسالة مقتضبة أثارت مزيدًا من القلق، كتبت فيها: «أنت تستحق أن تكون سعيدًا، وإن لم تكن معي فلا بأس».

وفي السابع من تشرين الثاني ٢٠٢٥، عُثر على جثمانها داخل المقصورة أثناء رحلة بحرية استمرت ستة أيام رافقت خلالها عائلتها، قبل نقل رفاتها إلى ميامي، بينما لم تكشف السلطات حتى الآن طبيعة الوفاة أو أسبابها، وفق ما أوردته قناة فوكس نيوز.

وذكرت القناة أن كيبنر كانت طالبة متفوقة في سنتها الأخيرة بمدرسة «تيمبل كريستيان» الخاصة في فلوريدا، وكانت تخطط للالتحاق بالجيش الأمريكي ضمن سلاح البحرية، طامحة لأن تصبح ضابطة في وحدة الكلاب البوليسية.

وبسبب أن الحادثة وقعت في المياه الدولية، تولت التحقيقات الفيدرالية ملف القضية لمعرفة ما إذا كانت الوفاة عرضية أم جنائية أو ناجمة عن ظروف أخرى، وسط انتظار الأسرة لإجابات تنهي لغز اللحظات الأخيرة في حياة ابنتهم.