انتهت رحلة بحرية كانت تبدو عائلية وهادئة بفاجعة مأساوية، بعدما عُثر على الطالبة الأمريكية آنا ماري كيبنر (18 عامًا) جثة داخل غرفتها على متن سفينة «كارنيفال هورايزون»، في واقعة أحاطتها ظروف غامضة وأثيرت حولها تساؤلات واسعة.
وجاءت وفاتها بعد أيام قليلة من نشرها مقطعًا مؤثرًا عبر منصة «تيك توك»، شاركت فيه سلسلة صور سيلفي مصحوبة بكلمات عميقة عن الألم العاطفي وتجارب قاسية مرّت بها، مؤكدة أنها «ستبتسم رغم كل الكسر والخيانة والاستغلال»، وهو منشور حصد آلاف التفاعلات.
وفي نهاية شهر تشرين الأول، نشرت آنا رسالة مقتضبة أثارت مزيدًا من القلق، كتبت فيها: «أنت تستحق أن تكون سعيدًا، وإن لم تكن معي فلا بأس».
وفي السابع من تشرين الثاني ٢٠٢٥، عُثر على جثمانها داخل المقصورة أثناء رحلة بحرية استمرت ستة أيام رافقت خلالها عائلتها، قبل نقل رفاتها إلى ميامي، بينما لم تكشف السلطات حتى الآن طبيعة الوفاة أو أسبابها، وفق ما أوردته قناة فوكس نيوز.
وذكرت القناة أن كيبنر كانت طالبة متفوقة في سنتها الأخيرة بمدرسة «تيمبل كريستيان» الخاصة في فلوريدا، وكانت تخطط للالتحاق بالجيش الأمريكي ضمن سلاح البحرية، طامحة لأن تصبح ضابطة في وحدة الكلاب البوليسية.
وبسبب أن الحادثة وقعت في المياه الدولية، تولت التحقيقات الفيدرالية ملف القضية لمعرفة ما إذا كانت الوفاة عرضية أم جنائية أو ناجمة عن ظروف أخرى، وسط انتظار الأسرة لإجابات تنهي لغز اللحظات الأخيرة في حياة ابنتهم.
The cruise that seemed family-oriented and peaceful ended in a tragic disaster, after the American student Anna Marie Kipner (18 years old) was found dead in her cabin aboard the "Carnival Horizon" ship, in an incident surrounded by mysterious circumstances that raised widespread questions.
Her death came just a few days after she posted an emotional video on the "TikTok" platform, sharing a series of selfie photos accompanied by deep words about emotional pain and harsh experiences she had gone through, affirming that she "will smile despite all the breaks, betrayal, and exploitation," a post that garnered thousands of interactions.
At the end of October, Anna posted a brief message that raised further concern, in which she wrote: "You deserve to be happy, and if you are not with me, that's okay."
On November 7, 2025, her body was found in the cabin during a six-day cruise that she was on with her family, before her remains were transported to Miami, while authorities have not yet disclosed the nature or causes of death, according to Fox News.
The channel reported that Kipner was an outstanding student in her final year at "Temple Christian" private school in Florida, and she was planning to join the U.S. Navy, aspiring to become an officer in the K-9 unit.
Because the incident occurred in international waters, federal investigations took over the case to determine whether the death was accidental, criminal, or due to other circumstances, as the family awaits answers to unravel the mystery of their daughter's final moments.