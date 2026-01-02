تواجه كثير من النساء في منتصف الأربعينيات مفارقة محيّرة؛ فمع الالتزام بالتغذية المتوازنة والرياضة المنتظمة، تبدأ مؤشرات الوزن بالتغيّر، وتتبدل مقاسات الملابس، وتظهر دهون البطن دون أي تعديل يُذكر في نمط الحياة، في ظاهرة لطالما نُسبت شعبياً إلى انقطاع الطمث، بينما تشير المعطيات الطبية إلى أن جذورها تبدأ قبل ذلك بسنوات.

وبحسب ما أورده تقرير علمي نشره موقع ScienceAlert، يؤكد أطباء الرعاية الأولية وأخصائيو الغدد الصماء وإدارة السمنة أن هذه الشكاوى تتكرر يومياً لدى نساء يلتزمن بأسلوب حياة صحي، إلا أن أجسادهن تدخل مرحلة فسيولوجية مختلفة تُعرف بـ«ما قبل انقطاع الطمث»، وهي فترة انتقالية تمتد لعدة سنوات قبل توقف الدورة الشهرية نهائياً.

خلال هذه المرحلة، تبدأ كفاءة الجسم في معالجة السكريات والكربوهيدرات بالتراجع، ويتباطأ معدل الأيض أثناء الراحة، ما يؤدي إلى زيادة تدريجية في الوزن، خصوصاً في منطقة البطن، حتى في غياب تغييرات واضحة في الغذاء أو النشاط البدني. ولا يقتصر الأثر على الرقم الظاهر على الميزان، إذ تشير الدراسات إلى تحوّل في تكوين الجسم نفسه، حيث تفقد كثير من النساء كتلة عضلية مقابل اكتساب دهون عميقة تحيط بالأعضاء الحيوية.

وتُعد هذه الدهون الحشوية عامل خطر صحي، لارتباطها بارتفاع احتمالات الإصابة بداء السكري من النوع الثاني، وأمراض القلب، والكبد، واضطرابات النوم. ويحذّر مختصون من الاعتماد على النصيحة التقليدية «كلي أقل وتحركي أكثر»، مؤكدين أنها لا تراعي التعقيد الهرموني في هذه المرحلة العمرية.

ويرى الخبراء أن تمارين القوة وتمارين المقاومة تمثل عنصراً محورياً للحفاظ على الكتلة العضلية وتحسين حساسية الإنسولين، إلى جانب أهمية تناول كميات كافية من البروتين، والنوم الجيد، وإدارة التوتر. كما يشددون على ضرورة أن تركّز الفحوصات الطبية الدورية على الصحة الأيضية وتكوين الجسم، لا الوزن فقط، مع مناقشة الخيارات العلاجية الهرمونية مبكراً عند الحاجة.

ويخلص الأطباء إلى أن الأيض لا يتعطل مع التقدم في العمر، بل يعيد ضبط نفسه لمرحلة جديدة، وأن فهم هذه التغيرات يمكّن النساء من التكيّف الصحي مع أجسادهن بدل الدخول في صراع مستمر معها.