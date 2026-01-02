Many women in their mid-forties face a puzzling paradox; despite adhering to a balanced diet and regular exercise, weight indicators begin to change, clothing sizes alter, and belly fat appears without any significant changes in lifestyle, in a phenomenon that has long been popularly attributed to menopause, while medical data indicates that its roots begin years before that.

According to a scientific report published by ScienceAlert, primary care physicians and endocrinologists specializing in obesity confirm that these complaints are repeated daily among women who maintain a healthy lifestyle. However, their bodies enter a different physiological phase known as "perimenopause," which is a transitional period lasting several years before menstruation stops completely.

During this phase, the body's efficiency in processing sugars and carbohydrates begins to decline, and the resting metabolic rate slows down, leading to a gradual increase in weight, especially in the abdominal area, even in the absence of clear changes in diet or physical activity. The impact is not limited to the number displayed on the scale; studies indicate a shift in body composition itself, where many women lose muscle mass in exchange for gaining deep fat surrounding vital organs.

This visceral fat is a health risk factor, as it is associated with an increased likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease, liver issues, and sleep disorders. Specialists warn against relying on the traditional advice of "eat less and move more," emphasizing that it does not take into account the hormonal complexity at this age.

Experts believe that strength training and resistance exercises are a crucial element for maintaining muscle mass and improving insulin sensitivity, in addition to the importance of consuming adequate amounts of protein, getting good sleep, and managing stress. They also stress the need for regular medical check-ups to focus on metabolic health and body composition, not just weight, along with discussing hormonal treatment options early when necessary.

Doctors conclude that metabolism does not stall with aging; rather, it recalibrates itself for a new phase, and understanding these changes enables women to adapt healthily to their bodies instead of entering into a continuous struggle with them.