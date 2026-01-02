تواجه كثير من النساء في منتصف الأربعينيات مفارقة محيّرة؛ فمع الالتزام بالتغذية المتوازنة والرياضة المنتظمة، تبدأ مؤشرات الوزن بالتغيّر، وتتبدل مقاسات الملابس، وتظهر دهون البطن دون أي تعديل يُذكر في نمط الحياة، في ظاهرة لطالما نُسبت شعبياً إلى انقطاع الطمث، بينما تشير المعطيات الطبية إلى أن جذورها تبدأ قبل ذلك بسنوات.
وبحسب ما أورده تقرير علمي نشره موقع ScienceAlert، يؤكد أطباء الرعاية الأولية وأخصائيو الغدد الصماء وإدارة السمنة أن هذه الشكاوى تتكرر يومياً لدى نساء يلتزمن بأسلوب حياة صحي، إلا أن أجسادهن تدخل مرحلة فسيولوجية مختلفة تُعرف بـ«ما قبل انقطاع الطمث»، وهي فترة انتقالية تمتد لعدة سنوات قبل توقف الدورة الشهرية نهائياً.
خلال هذه المرحلة، تبدأ كفاءة الجسم في معالجة السكريات والكربوهيدرات بالتراجع، ويتباطأ معدل الأيض أثناء الراحة، ما يؤدي إلى زيادة تدريجية في الوزن، خصوصاً في منطقة البطن، حتى في غياب تغييرات واضحة في الغذاء أو النشاط البدني. ولا يقتصر الأثر على الرقم الظاهر على الميزان، إذ تشير الدراسات إلى تحوّل في تكوين الجسم نفسه، حيث تفقد كثير من النساء كتلة عضلية مقابل اكتساب دهون عميقة تحيط بالأعضاء الحيوية.
وتُعد هذه الدهون الحشوية عامل خطر صحي، لارتباطها بارتفاع احتمالات الإصابة بداء السكري من النوع الثاني، وأمراض القلب، والكبد، واضطرابات النوم. ويحذّر مختصون من الاعتماد على النصيحة التقليدية «كلي أقل وتحركي أكثر»، مؤكدين أنها لا تراعي التعقيد الهرموني في هذه المرحلة العمرية.
ويرى الخبراء أن تمارين القوة وتمارين المقاومة تمثل عنصراً محورياً للحفاظ على الكتلة العضلية وتحسين حساسية الإنسولين، إلى جانب أهمية تناول كميات كافية من البروتين، والنوم الجيد، وإدارة التوتر. كما يشددون على ضرورة أن تركّز الفحوصات الطبية الدورية على الصحة الأيضية وتكوين الجسم، لا الوزن فقط، مع مناقشة الخيارات العلاجية الهرمونية مبكراً عند الحاجة.
ويخلص الأطباء إلى أن الأيض لا يتعطل مع التقدم في العمر، بل يعيد ضبط نفسه لمرحلة جديدة، وأن فهم هذه التغيرات يمكّن النساء من التكيّف الصحي مع أجسادهن بدل الدخول في صراع مستمر معها.
Many women in their mid-forties face a puzzling paradox; despite adhering to a balanced diet and regular exercise, weight indicators begin to change, clothing sizes alter, and belly fat appears without any significant changes in lifestyle, in a phenomenon that has long been popularly attributed to menopause, while medical data indicates that its roots begin years before that.
According to a scientific report published by ScienceAlert, primary care physicians and endocrinologists specializing in obesity confirm that these complaints are repeated daily among women who maintain a healthy lifestyle. However, their bodies enter a different physiological phase known as "perimenopause," which is a transitional period lasting several years before menstruation stops completely.
During this phase, the body's efficiency in processing sugars and carbohydrates begins to decline, and the resting metabolic rate slows down, leading to a gradual increase in weight, especially in the abdominal area, even in the absence of clear changes in diet or physical activity. The impact is not limited to the number displayed on the scale; studies indicate a shift in body composition itself, where many women lose muscle mass in exchange for gaining deep fat surrounding vital organs.
This visceral fat is a health risk factor, as it is associated with an increased likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease, liver issues, and sleep disorders. Specialists warn against relying on the traditional advice of "eat less and move more," emphasizing that it does not take into account the hormonal complexity at this age.
Experts believe that strength training and resistance exercises are a crucial element for maintaining muscle mass and improving insulin sensitivity, in addition to the importance of consuming adequate amounts of protein, getting good sleep, and managing stress. They also stress the need for regular medical check-ups to focus on metabolic health and body composition, not just weight, along with discussing hormonal treatment options early when necessary.
Doctors conclude that metabolism does not stall with aging; rather, it recalibrates itself for a new phase, and understanding these changes enables women to adapt healthily to their bodies instead of entering into a continuous struggle with them.