أصالة وفائق حسن يضعان حداً للشائعات في ليلة رأس السنة

فاجأ الشاعر العراقي فائق حسن زوجته الفنانة السورية أصالة نصري بحضوره حفلتها ليلة رأس السنة 2026 في مدينة العلا السعودية، في لفتة رومانسية أثارت إعجاب الحاضرين.
ويأتي هذا الظهور بعد انتشار شائعات حول انفصالهما خلال الفترة الأخيرة عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، ليضع حداً للتكهنات ويؤكد استمرار علاقتهما.
اختار فائق الظهور إلى جانب أصالة قبل الحفلة، وبتلك الطريقة ينهي الجدل بطريقة واضحة وعملية، مؤكداً أنه لا صحة للشائعات المتداولة حول حياتهما الشخصية.
وأحيت أصالة نصري مع الفنان آدم حفلة رأس السنة 2026 في العلا، مقدمة أشهر أغنياتها وأعمالها الجديدة وسط حضور جماهيري كبير وأجواء احتفالية مليئة بالحيوية والانسجام الفني.
Iraqi poet Faik Hassan surprised his wife, Syrian artist Assala Nasri, by attending her New Year's Eve concert for 2026 in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, in a romantic gesture that impressed the attendees.
This appearance comes after rumors about their separation circulated recently on social media, putting an end to speculation and confirming the continuation of their relationship.
Faik chose to appear alongside Assala before the concert, clearly and practically ending the debate, affirming that the rumors about their personal lives are unfounded.
Assala Nasri celebrated New Year's Eve 2026 with artist Adam in AlUla, performing her most famous songs and new works amidst a large audience and a festive atmosphere full of vitality and artistic harmony.