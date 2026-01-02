فاجأ الشاعر العراقي فائق حسن زوجته الفنانة السورية أصالة نصري بحضوره حفلتها ليلة رأس السنة 2026 في مدينة العلا السعودية، في لفتة رومانسية أثارت إعجاب الحاضرين.

ويأتي هذا الظهور بعد انتشار شائعات حول انفصالهما خلال الفترة الأخيرة عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، ليضع حداً للتكهنات ويؤكد استمرار علاقتهما.

أصالة وفائق حسن يضعان حداً للشائعات في ليلة رأس السنة

اختار فائق الظهور إلى جانب أصالة قبل الحفلة، وبتلك الطريقة ينهي الجدل بطريقة واضحة وعملية، مؤكداً أنه لا صحة للشائعات المتداولة حول حياتهما الشخصية.

وأحيت أصالة نصري مع الفنان آدم حفلة رأس السنة 2026 في العلا، مقدمة أشهر أغنياتها وأعمالها الجديدة وسط حضور جماهيري كبير وأجواء احتفالية مليئة بالحيوية والانسجام الفني.