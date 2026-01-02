أصالة وفائق حسن يضعان حداً للشائعات في ليلة رأس السنة

Iraqi poet Faik Hassan surprised his wife, Syrian artist Assala Nasri, by attending her New Year's Eve concert for 2026 in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, in a romantic gesture that impressed the attendees.

This appearance comes after rumors about their separation circulated recently on social media, putting an end to speculation and confirming the continuation of their relationship.

Faik chose to appear alongside Assala before the concert, clearly and practically ending the debate, affirming that the rumors about their personal lives are unfounded.

Assala Nasri celebrated New Year's Eve 2026 with artist Adam in AlUla, performing her most famous songs and new works amidst a large audience and a festive atmosphere full of vitality and artistic harmony.