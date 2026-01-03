حقق مهاجم الأهلي الإنجليزي إيفان توني رقماً قياسياً بعدما سجل ثنائية في فوز فريقه على النصر 3-2 في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء الجمعة، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثالثة عشرة من دوري روشن السعودي.

وسجل أهداف الأهلي إيفان توني (هدفين) في الدقيقتين 7 و20، وميريح ديميرال في الدقيقة 55، فيما أحرز عبد الإله العمري هدفي النصر في الدقيقتين 31 و44.

خاض إيفان توني 20 مباراة بقميص الأهلي في مختلف المسابقات هذا الموسم، سجل خلالها 13 هدفاً، وقدم 4 تمريرات حاسمة.

رقم قياسي غير مسبوق

وبحسب شبكة «أوبتا» المتخصصة في إحصاءات كرة القدم، أصبح إيفان توني أول لاعب في تاريخ مواجهات الأهلي والنصر بدوري المحترفين يسجل ثنائية خلال أول 20 دقيقة من اللقاء.

أرقام توني مع «الراقي»

