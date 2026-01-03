Al Ahli's English striker Ivan Toney set a record after scoring twice in his team's 3-2 victory over Al Nassr in the match that took place on Friday evening, as part of the thirteenth round of the Roshan Saudi League.

Toney scored Al Ahli's goals (two goals) in the 7th and 20th minutes, while Merih Demiral scored in the 55th minute. Abdulilah Al Omari scored both of Al Nassr's goals in the 31st and 44th minutes.

Unprecedented Record

According to the statistics network "Opta," which specializes in football statistics, Ivan Toney became the first player in the history of the encounters between Al Ahli and Al Nassr in the Professional League to score twice within the first 20 minutes of the match.

Toney's Numbers with Al Ahli

The English striker has played 20 matches for Al Ahli in various competitions this season, during which he has scored 13 goals and provided 4 assists.