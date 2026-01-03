حقق مهاجم الأهلي الإنجليزي إيفان توني رقماً قياسياً بعدما سجل ثنائية في فوز فريقه على النصر 3-2 في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء الجمعة، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثالثة عشرة من دوري روشن السعودي.
وسجل أهداف الأهلي إيفان توني (هدفين) في الدقيقتين 7 و20، وميريح ديميرال في الدقيقة 55، فيما أحرز عبد الإله العمري هدفي النصر في الدقيقتين 31 و44.
خاض إيفان توني 20 مباراة بقميص الأهلي في مختلف المسابقات هذا الموسم، سجل خلالها 13 هدفاً، وقدم 4 تمريرات حاسمة.
رقم قياسي غير مسبوق
وبحسب شبكة «أوبتا» المتخصصة في إحصاءات كرة القدم، أصبح إيفان توني أول لاعب في تاريخ مواجهات الأهلي والنصر بدوري المحترفين يسجل ثنائية خلال أول 20 دقيقة من اللقاء.
أرقام توني مع «الراقي»
Al Ahli's English striker Ivan Toney set a record after scoring twice in his team's 3-2 victory over Al Nassr in the match that took place on Friday evening, as part of the thirteenth round of the Roshan Saudi League.
Toney scored Al Ahli's goals (two goals) in the 7th and 20th minutes, while Merih Demiral scored in the 55th minute. Abdulilah Al Omari scored both of Al Nassr's goals in the 31st and 44th minutes.
Unprecedented Record
According to the statistics network "Opta," which specializes in football statistics, Ivan Toney became the first player in the history of the encounters between Al Ahli and Al Nassr in the Professional League to score twice within the first 20 minutes of the match.
Toney's Numbers with Al Ahli
The English striker has played 20 matches for Al Ahli in various competitions this season, during which he has scored 13 goals and provided 4 assists.