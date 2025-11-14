يواجه الدفاع المدني الجزائري تحدياً كبيراً مع اندلاع 29 حريقاً غابياً في غابات وأدغال وأحراش بـ10 ولايات شمالية، بما في ذلك تيبازة، الجزائر (البليدة)، بجاية، تيزي وزو، الشلف، المدية، عين الدفلى، جيجل، وتلمسان، حيث أدت الرياح الجنوبية الحارة الجافة إلى اتساع رقعة النيران وتعقيد عمليات الإخماد.
موجة نيران غير مسبوقة.. الجزائر تكافح لإنقاذ غاباتها من الدمار المناخي

وأعلنت السلطات إجلاء آلاف السكان من المناطق المهددة، مع تعبئة كاملة للإمكانيات البرية والجوية، في ظل غياب أي إصابات بشرية حتى الآن بفضل الإجراءات الوقائية.
موجة نيران غير مسبوقة.. الجزائر تكافح لإنقاذ غاباتها من الدمار المناخي

واندلعت الحرائق صباح الخميس، بالتزامن مع موجة رياح جنوبية قوية (تصل سرعتها إلى 70 كم/ساعة) وحرارة مرتفعة غير معتادة في هذا الموسم، حيث سجلت درجات حرارة تصل إلى 35 درجة مئوية في المناطق الشمالية.
موجة نيران غير مسبوقة.. الجزائر تكافح لإنقاذ غاباتها من الدمار المناخي

وأكدت الحماية المدنية أن أشد الحرائق في ولاية تيبازة (غرب العاصمة بـ90 كم)، حيث امتدت ألسنة اللهب من غابات «حجرة النص» إلى «الداموس» و«قوراية» و«مسلمون»، مما دفع إلى إجلاء سكان بلديات الناحية الغربية كإجراء احترازي.

كما سُجلت حرائق في بجاية وتيزي وزو شرقاً، والمدية وعين الدفلى وجيجل وسطاً، والشلف وتلمسان غرباً، بالإضافة إلى الجزائر (البليدة) وغرب الولاية.
موجة نيران غير مسبوقة.. الجزائر تكافح لإنقاذ غاباتها من الدمار المناخي

وتُعد الجزائر من أكثر الدول المتوسطية تأثراً بحرائق الغابات، حيث يغطي الغابات نحو 4.5 مليون هكتار (2% من المساحة الإجمالية)، وتُسبب 90% من الحرائق أسباباً بشرية مثل الإهمال أو الحرائق العمدية لأغراض زراعية أو خلافات على الأراضي. في 2021، دمرت حرائق«كابيليا» (بجاية وتيزي وزو) أكثر من 70 ألف هكتار وأودت بحياة 90 شخصاً، مما دفع الحكومة إلى إطلاق حملة وطنية للوقاية 2025 تشمل طائرات إخماد وتوعية عامة.

وعبأت الحكومة الجزائرية أكثر من 2000 عنصر من الدفاع المدني، مدعومين بـ100 سيارة إسعاف وإطفاء، وطائرات هليكوبتر وطائرات «كاناداير» لإلقاء المياه، بالإضافة إلى وحدات الجيش الوطني الشعبي.

وزار الوزير الأول سيفي غريب ليلة الخميس-الجمعة مواقع الحرائق في تيبازة لمتابعة العمليات، مؤكداً «التحكم الكامل خلال 48 ساعة»، بينما أشرف وزير الداخلية السعيد سعيود على التنسيق الوطني.

وأعلنت السلطات حالة الطوارئ في المناطق المتضررة، مع إغلاق طرق رئيسية مثل الشريان الساحلي الغربي، وتوزيع مساعدات غذائية وطبية على المشردين مؤقتاً.

حتى صباح الجمعة، نجحت عمليات الإخماد في السيطرة على 7 حرائق، بينما تستمر في 10 أخرى، مع تقديرات أولية لخسائر تصل إلى آلاف الهكتارات من الغطاء النباتي، بالإضافة إلى أضرار في المحاصيل والمنازل الحدودية.

وأكدت المديرية العامة للغابات أن التحقيقات جارية لتحديد الأسباب، مع تحذير من مخاطر الرياح المستمرة حتى نهاية الأسبوع.