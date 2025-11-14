موجة نيران غير مسبوقة.. الجزائر تكافح لإنقاذ غاباتها من الدمار المناخي

يواجه الدفاع المدني الجزائري تحدياً كبيراً مع اندلاع 29 حريقاً غابياً في غابات وأدغال وأحراش بـ10 ولايات شمالية، بما في ذلك تيبازة، الجزائر (البليدة)، بجاية، تيزي وزو، الشلف، المدية، عين الدفلى، جيجل، وتلمسان، حيث أدت الرياح الجنوبية الحارة الجافة إلى اتساع رقعة النيران وتعقيد عمليات الإخماد.
وأعلنت السلطات إجلاء آلاف السكان من المناطق المهددة، مع تعبئة كاملة للإمكانيات البرية والجوية، في ظل غياب أي إصابات بشرية حتى الآن بفضل الإجراءات الوقائية.
واندلعت الحرائق صباح الخميس، بالتزامن مع موجة رياح جنوبية قوية (تصل سرعتها إلى 70 كم/ساعة) وحرارة مرتفعة غير معتادة في هذا الموسم، حيث سجلت درجات حرارة تصل إلى 35 درجة مئوية في المناطق الشمالية.
وأكدت الحماية المدنية أن أشد الحرائق في ولاية تيبازة (غرب العاصمة بـ90 كم)، حيث امتدت ألسنة اللهب من غابات «حجرة النص» إلى «الداموس» و«قوراية» و«مسلمون»، مما دفع إلى إجلاء سكان بلديات الناحية الغربية كإجراء احترازي.
كما سُجلت حرائق في بجاية وتيزي وزو شرقاً، والمدية وعين الدفلى وجيجل وسطاً، والشلف وتلمسان غرباً، بالإضافة إلى الجزائر (البليدة) وغرب الولاية.
وتُعد الجزائر من أكثر الدول المتوسطية تأثراً بحرائق الغابات، حيث يغطي الغابات نحو 4.5 مليون هكتار (2% من المساحة الإجمالية)، وتُسبب 90% من الحرائق أسباباً بشرية مثل الإهمال أو الحرائق العمدية لأغراض زراعية أو خلافات على الأراضي. في 2021، دمرت حرائق«كابيليا» (بجاية وتيزي وزو) أكثر من 70 ألف هكتار وأودت بحياة 90 شخصاً، مما دفع الحكومة إلى إطلاق حملة وطنية للوقاية 2025 تشمل طائرات إخماد وتوعية عامة.
وعبأت الحكومة الجزائرية أكثر من 2000 عنصر من الدفاع المدني، مدعومين بـ100 سيارة إسعاف وإطفاء، وطائرات هليكوبتر وطائرات «كاناداير» لإلقاء المياه، بالإضافة إلى وحدات الجيش الوطني الشعبي.
وزار الوزير الأول سيفي غريب ليلة الخميس-الجمعة مواقع الحرائق في تيبازة لمتابعة العمليات، مؤكداً «التحكم الكامل خلال 48 ساعة»، بينما أشرف وزير الداخلية السعيد سعيود على التنسيق الوطني.
وأعلنت السلطات حالة الطوارئ في المناطق المتضررة، مع إغلاق طرق رئيسية مثل الشريان الساحلي الغربي، وتوزيع مساعدات غذائية وطبية على المشردين مؤقتاً.
حتى صباح الجمعة، نجحت عمليات الإخماد في السيطرة على 7 حرائق، بينما تستمر في 10 أخرى، مع تقديرات أولية لخسائر تصل إلى آلاف الهكتارات من الغطاء النباتي، بالإضافة إلى أضرار في المحاصيل والمنازل الحدودية.
وأكدت المديرية العامة للغابات أن التحقيقات جارية لتحديد الأسباب، مع تحذير من مخاطر الرياح المستمرة حتى نهاية الأسبوع.
The Algerian Civil Defense is facing a significant challenge with the outbreak of 29 forest fires in forests, jungles, and brush in 10 northern provinces, including Tipaza, Algiers (Blida), Béjaïa, Tizi Ouzou, Chlef, Médéa, Ain Defla, Jijel, and Tlemcen, where hot, dry southern winds have expanded the fire area and complicated extinguishing operations.
The authorities announced the evacuation of thousands of residents from threatened areas, with a full mobilization of ground and air resources, in the absence of any human injuries so far thanks to preventive measures.
The fires broke out on Thursday morning, coinciding with a wave of strong southern winds (reaching speeds of 70 km/h) and unusually high temperatures for this season, with temperatures recorded as high as 35 degrees Celsius in the northern regions.
The Civil Protection confirmed that the most severe fires are in the province of Tipaza (90 km west of the capital), where flames spread from the forests of "Hajra Ness" to "Damous," "Gouraya," and "Muslimoon," prompting the evacuation of residents from municipalities in the western area as a precautionary measure.
Fires were also recorded in Béjaïa and Tizi Ouzou to the east, Médéa and Ain Defla in the center, and Chlef and Tlemcen to the west, in addition to Algiers (Blida) and the western part of the province.
Algeria is one of the Mediterranean countries most affected by forest fires, with forests covering about 4.5 million hectares (2% of the total area), and 90% of fires are caused by human factors such as negligence or intentional fires for agricultural purposes or land disputes. In 2021, the "Kabylie" fires (Béjaïa and Tizi Ouzou) destroyed more than 70,000 hectares and claimed the lives of 90 people, prompting the government to launch a national prevention campaign for 2025 that includes firefighting planes and public awareness.
The Algerian government has mobilized more than 2,000 Civil Defense personnel, supported by 100 ambulances and firefighting vehicles, helicopters, and "Canadair" planes for water dropping, in addition to units of the National People's Army.
Prime Minister Aïmene Benabderrahmane visited the fire sites in Tipaza on Thursday night to follow up on operations, confirming "full control within 48 hours," while Interior Minister Kamel Beldjoud oversaw national coordination.
The authorities declared a state of emergency in the affected areas, closing major roads such as the western coastal artery, and distributing food and medical aid to the temporarily displaced.
By Friday morning, extinguishing operations had managed to control 7 fires, while 10 others continued, with initial estimates of losses reaching thousands of hectares of vegetation, in addition to damage to crops and border homes.
The General Directorate of Forests confirmed that investigations are underway to determine the causes, warning of the risks of ongoing winds until the end of the week.