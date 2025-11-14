موجة نيران غير مسبوقة.. الجزائر تكافح لإنقاذ غاباتها من الدمار المناخي

The Algerian Civil Defense is facing a significant challenge with the outbreak of 29 forest fires in forests, jungles, and brush in 10 northern provinces, including Tipaza, Algiers (Blida), Béjaïa, Tizi Ouzou, Chlef, Médéa, Ain Defla, Jijel, and Tlemcen, where hot, dry southern winds have expanded the fire area and complicated extinguishing operations.



The authorities announced the evacuation of thousands of residents from threatened areas, with a full mobilization of ground and air resources, in the absence of any human injuries so far thanks to preventive measures.



The fires broke out on Thursday morning, coinciding with a wave of strong southern winds (reaching speeds of 70 km/h) and unusually high temperatures for this season, with temperatures recorded as high as 35 degrees Celsius in the northern regions.



The Civil Protection confirmed that the most severe fires are in the province of Tipaza (90 km west of the capital), where flames spread from the forests of "Hajra Ness" to "Damous," "Gouraya," and "Muslimoon," prompting the evacuation of residents from municipalities in the western area as a precautionary measure.

Fires were also recorded in Béjaïa and Tizi Ouzou to the east, Médéa and Ain Defla in the center, and Chlef and Tlemcen to the west, in addition to Algiers (Blida) and the western part of the province.



Algeria is one of the Mediterranean countries most affected by forest fires, with forests covering about 4.5 million hectares (2% of the total area), and 90% of fires are caused by human factors such as negligence or intentional fires for agricultural purposes or land disputes. In 2021, the "Kabylie" fires (Béjaïa and Tizi Ouzou) destroyed more than 70,000 hectares and claimed the lives of 90 people, prompting the government to launch a national prevention campaign for 2025 that includes firefighting planes and public awareness.

The Algerian government has mobilized more than 2,000 Civil Defense personnel, supported by 100 ambulances and firefighting vehicles, helicopters, and "Canadair" planes for water dropping, in addition to units of the National People's Army.

Prime Minister Aïmene Benabderrahmane visited the fire sites in Tipaza on Thursday night to follow up on operations, confirming "full control within 48 hours," while Interior Minister Kamel Beldjoud oversaw national coordination.

The authorities declared a state of emergency in the affected areas, closing major roads such as the western coastal artery, and distributing food and medical aid to the temporarily displaced.

By Friday morning, extinguishing operations had managed to control 7 fires, while 10 others continued, with initial estimates of losses reaching thousands of hectares of vegetation, in addition to damage to crops and border homes.

The General Directorate of Forests confirmed that investigations are underway to determine the causes, warning of the risks of ongoing winds until the end of the week.